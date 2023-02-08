Read full article on original website
Disney+ Loses Significant Amount of Subscribers
Disney+ lost 2.4 million subscribers in the last three months of 2022, marking its first decline since launching late in 2019, while Disney's theme parks logged a record quarter as revenues climbed, Variety reported. The company's results mark Bob Iger's first as CEO since the board removed Bob Chapek in November. Iger is seeking to reassure investors that the company is on track to recover. Refinitiv measures Disney's revenue for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2022 ($23.51 billion, up 8%). Disney's adjusted earnings per share were also higher, at 99 cents, compared with analyst consensus estimates of $23.37 billion and 78 cents, respectively. On Wednesday, Iger announced the results, stating, per Variety, "After a solid first quarter, we are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximize the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises. We believe the work we are doing to reshape our company around creativity, while reducing expenses, will lead to sustained growth and profitability for our streaming business, better position us to weather future disruption and global economic challenges and deliver value for our shareholders."
Food Network Star Jumps to Amazon in Massive New Deal
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is leaving Food Network behind. The best-selling author and Emmy winner signed a multi-year production deal with Amazon Studios. She will develop and executive produce new unscripted projects for the studio, and is expected to star in some of the shows. "With her charismatic passion...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
'Chicago Fire' Star Jeff Hephner Joining Netflix Series
Chicago Fire fans will be surprised to see a familiar face when they watch Benedict Cumberbatch's upcoming Netflix project. Jeff Hephner, who played Lt. Jeff Clarke on Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, will have a major role in the Netflix U.K. production Eric. Hephner also recently starred in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and Starz's Power Book II: Ghost.
Disney CEO Open to Selling Hulu
Disney CEO Bob Iger thinks it may be smarter for the company to sell Hulu versus paying billions to buy out Comcast's share of the streaming platform. The news came when he was asked during an appearance on CNBC about his plans for Hulu as the deadline comes near to buy or sell it. Per Deadline, Iger told the news outlet: "Everything is on the table right now, so I am not going to speculate whether we are a buyer or a seller of it. But I obviously have suggested that I'm concerned about undifferentiated general entertainment, particularly in the competitive landscape that we are operating in, and we are going to look at it very objectively and expansively." Iger added that he'd be "open-minded" if Comcast CEO Brian purchases Disney's stake. Iger further noted that it's best not to assume Disney would purchase Comcast's remaining stake in Hulu, adding, "And I think I am suggesting that that is not necessarily the case."
Starz Just Saved a Canceled Show
Starz just acquired a series from Showtime. The cable network saved the drama, Three Women, after it was dropped from the network amid Chris McCarthy's arrival. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the series was shopped to several networks, including HBO and Amazon, before Starz opted to pick it up. Showtime acquired the rights to the book by Lisa Taddeo in 2019. The series premiered in 2022.
Hulu's 'Reboot' Unable to Find New Home After Cancellation
Reboot won't be getting a reboot. Hulu canceled the meta sitcom in late January, but those behind the show hoped it could find a new home. However, a new update from creator/executive producer Steve Levitan has seemingly extinguished those hope. It seems he made the rounds in search of a new network or streamer to house Reboot but was not successful.
'Harlem' Creator Tracy Oliver on Highlighting Black Women Friendships in Prime Video Series (Exclusive)
Harlem is back for a second season. Created by Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver, the show follows a close friendship group of four successful Black women living and working in Harlem, New York. Starring Meagan Good as Camille, Jerrie Johnson as Tye, Grace Byers as Quinn, and Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, they rely on one another to get them through the ebbs and flows of life. Oliver is notorious for her love of centering her projects on the dynamic relationships between Black women.
HBO Cancels Comedy Series After Two Seasons
Armando Innucci's follow-up to Veep has been canceled by HBO. As Deadline reports, Avenue 5 had a strong first season and build to season 2, but was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was noted as likely to be canceled in a report eight months before the official announcement.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (February 10)
The weekend is almost here, and Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to kick back and relax after a long work and school week. This weekend, the streaming giant is adding four new titles, all Netflix originals series and films, to its streaming library. The list of new additions includes everything from Season 3 of the streamer's hit reality TV series Love is Blind: After the Altar to the Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher-starring film Your Place or Mine.
Rita Ora Reveals the Moment Taika Waititi Took Himself Out of the Friend Zone
Rita Ora took her time before taking her friendship with now-husband Taika Waititi to the next level. The pop star shared the moment that shifted their relationship forever during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing that she and the director had been platonic pals for six years before turning things romantic.
'Boy Meets World': Ben Savage Just Got Engaged
Boy Meets World star Ben Savage and his longtime girlfriend Tessa Angermeier began the new year by getting engaged. Savage, 42, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Jan. 11. The actor and Angermeier started dating in 2018 and have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Savage shared a...
Prime Video Renews Sci-Fi Series for Season 2
Amazon's Prime Video had some good news for Chloe Grace Moretz fans on Thursday. The streamer renewed her science fiction series The Peripheral for a second season. The series is based on the best-selling 2014 novel by William Gibson. "We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and...
