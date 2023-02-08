Disney CEO Bob Iger thinks it may be smarter for the company to sell Hulu versus paying billions to buy out Comcast's share of the streaming platform. The news came when he was asked during an appearance on CNBC about his plans for Hulu as the deadline comes near to buy or sell it. Per Deadline, Iger told the news outlet: "Everything is on the table right now, so I am not going to speculate whether we are a buyer or a seller of it. But I obviously have suggested that I'm concerned about undifferentiated general entertainment, particularly in the competitive landscape that we are operating in, and we are going to look at it very objectively and expansively." Iger added that he'd be "open-minded" if Comcast CEO Brian purchases Disney's stake. Iger further noted that it's best not to assume Disney would purchase Comcast's remaining stake in Hulu, adding, "And I think I am suggesting that that is not necessarily the case."

2 DAYS AGO