Damar Hamlin Hugs the First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors: 'The Journey Will Continue'
The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January, said he still has a "long journey ahead" The year's best football players are usually the main focus of the annual NFL Honors. But this year, the first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were the stars of the show. During the Thursday night broadcast, the medical personnel who acted swiftly to revive Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game in January, were honored for their...
NBC Sports
Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach
A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach. The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice. According to separate reports from Albert...
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons wants Daron Payne on the Cowboys
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson talked to Jeffrey Lurie, ripped Jerry Jones’ claim that Eagles bet it all for one year
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones raised plenty of eyebrows when he claimed that the Eagles bet it all to win this year, while the Cowboys are trying to build a consistent winner. Among those who have wondered what Jones was thinking were Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Super...
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Former NFL players sue over disability claims, accuse league of systematic bias
Several former National Football League players have flied a class-action lawsuit against the league's benefits plan, its board of trustees and Commissioner Roger Goodell in federal court Thursday, alleging that the board and the benefits plan wrongfully denied benefits to former players. The plaintiffs include Willis McGahee, Eric Smith, Jason Alford, Daniel Loper, Michael McKenzie, Jamize Olawale, Alex Parsons, Charles Sims, Joey Thomas and Lance Zeno. The lawsuit claims that "repeated lies; material misrepresentations; active concealment; flagrant violations of" relevant statues, regulations and case law and "illogical interpretations of the terms" of the benefits plan and "reliance on conflicted advisors" have "resulted...
NBC Sports
Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion
We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. Between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffery putting down the Eagles'...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton Addresses Terry Bradshaw's Kyler Murray Comments With Kay Adams
Sean Payton on Kay Adams' show discussing Terry Bradshaw's interview yesterday.
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
ABC News
Damar Hamlin calls trainer the 'savior of my life' in new interview
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery in just a little over a month after he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a new interview with "Good Morning America," Hamlin said that his life was saved by Denny Kellington,...
The field is ready for the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII, and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have mostly seen the outside of State Farm […]
NFL world reacts to huge 49ers quarterback news
Before the start of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers made it clear that they would be moving forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance as the team’s starter, even with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. But now, it looks like Lance is going to have to battle for the starting quarterback Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge 49ers quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
PFT’s Super Bowl LVII picks
This is it. The last game of the year. Patrick Mahomes has never been the underdog in a postseason game in his career. It happens now. Is that an accurate reflection of the edge between the teams? Is it something that will motivate Mahomes and company. Read on to see whether MDS and I believe it will be the Chiefs or Eagles hoisting a Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.
Look: Incredible Damar Hamlin Moment Going Viral At NFL Honors
Something absolutely spectacular happened during the NFL Honors on Thursday night. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field last month, came out and delivered an incredible speech. He also had all of the doctors who helped save his life behind him as he ...
Popculture
Damar Hamlin Gives Heartfelt Speech at NFL Honors Surrounded by Medical Staff Who Saved His Life
Damar Hamlin appeared at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday night along with the first responders who saved his life. The Buffalo Bills safety won the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday, a little more than a month after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Report: Eric Bieniemy ‘Remains a Viable Candidate’ for Colts HC Job
Despite him not landing a second interview, don't rule Bieniemy out of the running just yet.
Tom Brady confirms retirement with letter to NFL, NFLPA
It looks like there won’t be a comeback this time. When Tom Brady told everyone earlier this month that he was retiring, for good this time, he meant it. Brady officially filed a letter with the NFL and the NFLPA confirming his intentions to end his pro football career after 23 legendary seasons in the league, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Tom Brady makes his retirement officially, officially official with the NFL. We think.
Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady is retiring. For good, this time. Allegedly. When the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced that he was calling it quits after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, he said in his retirement video that his leaving the NFL was final.
Sporting News
Is Tom Brady officially retired? QB reportedly files paperwork with NFL, NFLPA
After the drama of last offseason and his early announcement this year, there will be constant questions this year about whether Tom Brady is retired for real. It looks as if Brady has taken a step toward making it official. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Brady filed his retirement papers with the NFL and the NFL Players Association, the next move after informing the team.
