ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnwood, IL

Walmart to close Homewood and Plainfield stores, Lincolnwood pickup location

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11niQ7_0kh03n8600

Walmart closing three Chicago area locations 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is closing three locations in the Chicago area.

The retail giant says it is shutting down its Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location at 6840 McCormick Blvd. It will close on Friday, Feb. 17.

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS 2. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."

Also closing Walmart stores in south suburban Homewood and far west suburban Plainfield – which the company said also came after a serious review.

"We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations. While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores hasn't performed as well as we hoped," Walmart said. "There is no single cause for why a store closes and our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations."

These stores will shut their doors by Friday, March 10.

Walmart says all the workers will be able to transfer to other stores.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations," Walmart director of corporate affairs and global communications Felicia McCranie said in a statement. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."


Comments / 6

Darkhunter
3d ago

They should have never moved the Walmart location from Glenwood to Homewood. They didn't need to add a grocery store component to the store; the regular store was just fine. Greed on corporates part is the reason the store is closing.

Reply(1)
5
juan camaney
3d ago

l liked when Walmarts were open 24hrs, l did my shopping during 3rd shift hours 11pm-7am it was so much calmer in there and everything was stocked in shelves and the workers were polite and courteous, but you did see weird stuff like perfectly able to walk person using the electric motorized carts

Reply
2
The truth shall set u free
3d ago

Over whelming Theft by RIFF RAFF 💩💩💩 is why Homewood Walmart is Closing! Lansing is next.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
qrockonline.com

Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield

Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
PLAINFIELD, IL
tourcounsel.com

Stratford Square Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois

Stratford Square Mall is a shopping mall that opened on March 9, 1981, in Bloomingdale, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, Illinois, United States. The 1,300,000-square-foot (120,000 m2) The mall has 1 anchor store: Kohl's. There are 6 vacant anchor stores that were last occupied by JCPenney, Carson Pirie Scott, Sears, Round One, Century Theatres, and Burlington.
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
tourcounsel.com

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
NORRIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
HOMEWOOD, IL
cwbchicago.com

Package thieves, disguised as Amazon drivers, hit Chicago (video)

Chicago — Package thieves, the bane of 21st-century living, are even skeezier than we imagined. Across Chicago, package-poaching porch pirates are dressing up as Amazon delivery drivers to make themselves look less suspicious. They walk around neighborhoods and pretend to deliver packages to people’s homes while wearing hats, surgical...
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Joliet home and garage damaged in fire

JOLIET, Illinois - A home in Joliet suffered "extensive" fire damage on Saturday, but no one was hurt. The Joliet Fire Department said they responded at 2:25 p.m. to 1100 Addleman Street for a house on fire. Smoke and flames were coming out of the garage roof and the side...
JOLIET, IL
MC

Mother Returns Home To Find Children Missing

On one morning in 2001, a mother’s entire world would be turned upside down. It would be on July 6 of that year, 2001, that Tracey Bradley returned home to her apartment on the South side of Chicago. She was working an early morning part-time job and had just finished her shift. When Tracey would return home in the past, she would be happily greeted by her two daughters, Tionda and Diamond. She was expecting to see them and their excited faces this time as well. Sadly though, she would only be met with silence and an empty home. Her daughters were nowhere to be seen.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Auto Show: Versiti Blood Center holding annual blood drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Auto Show will get underway today but this year you can drive to save lives. The Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is holding its annual blood drive now through Feb. 20.Anyone 17 or older is encouraged to donate blood to help hospitals during critical shortages. Attendees young as 16-year-olds can donate with parental consent. A photo ID is required for all donors. You can find their booth in the south hall.All attempting donors will receive a free t-shirt
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$5,000 reward offered in Dolton murder investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Friday, Cook County Crime Stoppers are renewing efforts to solve a 6-month-old murder case in the south suburbs.Volunteers are handing out a flyer for Tavares Davis, affectionately known as the "funnel cake man."Back in August, the 41-year-old was found shot and killed in Dolton near 155th and Drexel.Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest.Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
144K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy