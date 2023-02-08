ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Heavy rain

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

First Alert Weather: Rain returns tonight 02:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers increase late Wednesday evening and will be widespread overnight into Thursday morning.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, along with heavy rain, some intense winds will be possible with these showers and storms from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

CBS

The best chance for strong storms will be for areas south of I-80, where winds could gust up to 55 mph.

CBS

Rain chances decrease by late Thursday morning, but we'll have a chance for wet snow for areas northwest of Chicago.

CBS

Minimal snow accumulation is expected, but 1" to 1.25" of rainfall is likely.

CBS

Colder Friday with clouds in the morning, then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be near average in the low 30s. A warming trend kicks off this weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s, then mid to upper 40s into next workweek.

CBS

TONIGHT: Rain chances increase late this evening and will be widespread overnight. Low 37°

THURSDAY: Heavy downpours likely in the morning, then a chance for showers and wet snow in the afternoon. High 42°

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 33°

