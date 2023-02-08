Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag drops new hint about Harry Maguire's Man Utd future
Erik ten Hag drops another hint that Harry Maguire won't be allowed to leave Manchester United in the summer despite losing his place as a regular starter.
When is the Club World Cup final? How to watch in UK, USA and Canada
The Club World Cup final is almost upon us and it will feature Real Madrid up against one of Saudi Arabia's top sides.
How many trophies has Carlo Ancelotti won with Real Madrid?
A list of every trophy Carlo Ancelotti has won as manager of Real Madrid, including triumphs in the Champions League, La Liga and the Club World Cup.
Tottenham fixtures: Next six games including AC Milan & FA Cup after Leicester loss
Tottenham's upcoming fixture list with Champions League and FA Cup games on the horizon following the 4-1 defeat to Leicester.
Pep Guardiola: 'Steven Gerrard slip belongs to Man City'
Pep Guardiola has continued his chaotic defence of Manchester City in light of their recent Premier League charges by claiming Steven Gerrard's famous slip in 2014 is a moment that 'belongs' to them.
Emiliano Martinez denies mocking Kylian Mbappe during World Cup celebrations
Emiliano Martinez says he did not target Kylian Mbappe during Argentina's 2022 World Cup celebrations after they beat France in the final in Qatar.
Man City haul themselves into Champions League contention with 'gutsy' win vs Arsenal
Gareth Taylor praised Man City's 'gutsy' performance as his side secured a huge 2-1 victory over Arsenal to leapfrog the Gunners into the WSL's final Champions League place.
Arsenal fixtures: Next six games including Man City crunch clash after Brentford draw
Arsenal's upcoming fixtures in the Premier League and Europa League following their draw with Brentford.
Champions League last 16 TV guide: How to watch PSG and Chelsea in UK, USA and Canada
How to watch on TV and live stream in the UK, USA and Canada this week's Champions League round of 16 ties, including Milan vs Tottenham, PSG vs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea and Club Brugge vs Benfica
Cristian Stellini defends Pedro Porro after tough Tottenham debut
Cristian Stellini insists Pedro Porro was ready to start for Tottenham despite his struggles against Leicester.
Graham Potter bemoans Chelsea's fortunes after controversial West Ham draw
Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League.
Women's Champions League quarter-final & semi-final draw revealed
The draw for the 2022/23 Women's Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals has been revealed.
Chelsea fixtures: Next six games including Dortmund tie after West Ham draw
Chelsea's upcoming fixture list after they were held by West Ham in the Premier League.
Lionel Messi an injury doubt for PSG vs Bayern Munich first leg
Lionel Messi has picked up a hamstring injury and is a doubt to feature in Paris Saint Germain's first injury doubt for PSG - Bayern Munich.
Monaco 3-1 PSG: Player ratings as Ben Yedder brace sinks understrength champions
Match report and player ratings from Monaco's Ligue 1 meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.
How Al Nassr's manager reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo four-goal haul
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia reflects on Cristiano Ronaldo's four goals against Al Wehda - a game that also saw the Portuguese legend breach the 500 league goals mark.
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's contract clause; Premier League trio hold Fati talks
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world
Graham Potter reveals decision on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Chelsea future
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has provided an update on the future of out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Bournemouth vs Brentford - Premier League: Stats, top goalscorers and assists
Newcastle will try to get back to winning ways when they travel down to face Bournemouth on Saturday. Here are the key stats.
The top Premier League moments of the month - January 2023
Here are the top Premier League moments from January.
