This Bucks-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose To Milwaukee
As the NBA’s deadline approaches, whispers are growing louder. The rumor mill is churning in overtime at the moment. The whole NBA-watching world has got their eyes on the stars. Everyone wants to know the biggest deals to go down on February 9th. At the same time, every deal...
This Cavs-Hornets Trade Sends Jaden McDaniels To Cleveland
An NBA roster is like a puzzle. All of the pieces need to fit. Some teams have nearly got the entire picture. You can look at their roster and identify that one player type they need in order to be a complete group. If that player is a superstar, we’ve...
Knicks, Trail Blazers Make Cam Reddish, Josh Hart Trade
The New York Knicks are right in the thick of things in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. They are in the mix for one of the top-six seeds to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament as they have played some very good basketball in recent weeks. Looking to continue...
Grizzlies Prepared Big Offer To Nets For Kevin Durant
The biggest news to come from the NBA trade deadline was the Brooklyn Nets retooling their roster. They ended up trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend and on the night before the deadline traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. It sent shockwaves through the league...
Mavs Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
The next time you say a hypothetical NBA trade is unrealistic, stop yourself. Ask yourself if that’s really true. If the trade is blatantly uneven, you may have a point. On the other hand, if the value is roughly fair, don’t rule it out. Anything can happen in the National Basketball Association.
Paul George Recruiting Russell Westbrook To Clippers
In a shocking turn of events, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to find a deal involving veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. After saying for weeks they weren’t pursuing a deal and didn’t want to dip into their remaining assets of first-round picks, things came to a head on Wednesday night. Soon he could be an NBA free agent.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks Make Bold Jae Crowder Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks have joined the NBA Trade Deadline festivities, taking part in a three-team trade with the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks will be receiving veteran forward Jae Crowder in the deal, who was part of the Kevin Durant blockbuster on Wednesday night. Crowder wasn’t even with...
Knicks Talking Blockbuster Trade With Bulls and Raptors
The New York Knicks made their first move ahead of the NBA trade deadline by acquiring Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers. Cam Reddish and a protected 2023 first-round pick are on their way to the greater northwest. While the acquisition of Hart is certainly a positive one for...
Nuggets Bolster Frontcourt Acquiring Thomas Bryant From Lakers
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, currently sitting in first place in the Western Conference. With a record of 38-17, they are 4.5 games clear of the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. While they are sitting pretty now, they aren’t resting on their...
Trail Blazers, 76ers, Hornets Execute Intriguing Trade
Transactions are coming in fast and furious in the NBA with less than an hour until the NBA Trade Deadline. One of the more intriguing deals that have been completed this afternoon is a three-team trade between the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers. There are a lot...
Nets Could Trade Mikal Bridges For Another Haul
The Brooklyn Nets pulled off their second blockbuster NBA trade in a matter of days on Wednesday Night. After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, they have now sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns as well. The teardown in Brooklyn has come virtually out of...
Memphis Grizzlies On Lookout For Upgrade On Wing
Throughout the 2022-23 season, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the NBA. However, a recent rough patch has them coming back to the pack as they are only two games ahead of the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference standings. The team has lost eight...
Knicks Land Nets’ Mikal Bridges In Bold Trade Scenario
The NBA’s trade deadline has come and gone. This year’s deadline was especially chaotic. We saw a number of moves that will radically alter the landscape of the NBA. Now, NBA fans are left to assess everything that happened. They’re also looking at everything that didn’t happen.
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Once Again An All-Star Snub
The New York Knicks have had a solid showing thus far in the 2022-23 NBA season. They have been playing better basketball the last few weeks and find themselves right in the thick of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. At 30-26, the Knicks should, at the very least,...
Raptors Trade For Jakob Poeltl; More Moves Coming?
The Toronto Raptors have been a team that many people in the basketball world are keeping an eye on. Toeing the line of NBA Play-In Tournament team in the Eastern Conference, something had to give ahead of the deadline; either the Raptors would make moves to help push them up the standings or start their rebuild and unload their best players for assets.
Bulls Haven’t Made Zach LaVine Off Limits In Trade Talks
The Chicago Bulls have been hanging around the part of the standings that will put them in the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference. With a record of 26-28, the Bulls can go either way when it comes to the NBA Trade Deadline. There are a few teams around...
NBA Scout Sees Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic Duo Thriving
Kyrie Irving made his much-anticipated debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers. He made an excellent first impression, helping lead the team to an impressive 110-104 victory on the road. Irving scored a game-high tying 24 points, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 4-of-8 from...
Brooklyn Nets Not Done Making Trade Deadline Moves?
The Brooklyn Nets have been the most active team in the NBA so far with the trade deadline approaching in a few hours. They have drastically changed the look and timeline of the team, ending what has been a tumultuous four-season stretch. Brooklyn received a trade request from Kyrie Irving...
Knicks Duo Drawing Attention Ahead of Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks got to work on Wednesday night upgrading their roster for the stretch run of the season. They acquired Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Cam Reddish and a protected 2023 first-round pick. Hart will be an instant upgrade to the lineup as...
Warriors, Trail Blazers Make Intriguing Gary Payton II Trade
The Golden State Warriors came into NBA deadline day with a few things on their to-do list. Potentially the top of it was to clear some players off of the roster so that they could lower their tax bill. They looked to accomplish that in a three-team deal that also included the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.
