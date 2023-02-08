ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Paul George Recruiting Russell Westbrook To Clippers

In a shocking turn of events, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to find a deal involving veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. After saying for weeks they weren’t pursuing a deal and didn’t want to dip into their remaining assets of first-round picks, things came to a head on Wednesday night. Soon he could be an NBA free agent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Nets Could Trade Mikal Bridges For Another Haul

The Brooklyn Nets pulled off their second blockbuster NBA trade in a matter of days on Wednesday Night. After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, they have now sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns as well. The teardown in Brooklyn has come virtually out of...
PHOENIX, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Raptors Trade For Jakob Poeltl; More Moves Coming?

The Toronto Raptors have been a team that many people in the basketball world are keeping an eye on. Toeing the line of NBA Play-In Tournament team in the Eastern Conference, something had to give ahead of the deadline; either the Raptors would make moves to help push them up the standings or start their rebuild and unload their best players for assets.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Scout Sees Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic Duo Thriving

Kyrie Irving made his much-anticipated debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers. He made an excellent first impression, helping lead the team to an impressive 110-104 victory on the road. Irving scored a game-high tying 24 points, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 4-of-8 from...
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy