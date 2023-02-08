ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis’ Reedy Creek bill passes committee, with tax benefits intact

By Lawrence Mower
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DTxK_0kh036SE00
The entrance to Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District administration building is seen Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista. A new bill released in early February 2023 would put the entertainment giant’s district firmly in the control of Florida’s governor and legislative leaders. [ JOHN RAOUX | AP ]

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to take over Disney’s special taxing district passed its first committee on Wednesday, but not before Democrats questioned why the company wasn’t hit harder.

The company will lose control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special favor given to Walt Disney World by the state in the 1960s. Instead of Disney choosing the five members of the board, which acts as a county government, the five will be chosen by DeSantis.

But the new improvement district will still have the same tax benefits it had before, such as the ability to issue tax-exempt bonds and other measures that have saved the company millions of dollars.

“Disney still maintains the same perks they did before,” Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said Wednesday.

Despite the questions, the bill passed its first committee with bipartisan support. Eskamani joined two other Democratic lawmakers in voting against it.

House Bill 9B heads to the floor of the Florida House on Thursday and is expected to pass the Senate on Friday before heading to DeSantis’ desk.

The measure reverses a bill signed by DeSantis last year, after he targeted Disney over its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation, called the don’t say gay bill by critics.

DeSantis vowed to dissolve the district, and that’s what last year’s bill tried to do by June 1 this year. But that legislation did not say how the state would handle Disney’s nearly $1 billion in bond debt, which would fall on the residents of Orange and Osceola counties if Disney’s ability to tax itself was removed from law.

This year’s bill renames the district to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and gives the governor the ability to appoint the board’s five members. The members could not have recently worked for a theme park and must be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

The bill sponsor, Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, called it “fair.” He said that on top of losing control over the district, the district was also losing the ability to build a stadium, a nuclear power plant or an airport, and it was being subjected to additional reporting requirements.

Because the district is being left intact, however, it will keep its tax benefits, including the tax-exempt status of the district’s property.

When Walt Disney World wanted to build two parking garages a decade ago, for example, Reedy Creek picked up the estimated $85 million tab, the Orlando Sentinel reported at the time. Because Reedy Creek, not Disney, owns the garages, they could be built with tax-exempt bonds, and the materials purchased without paying sales taxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0kh036SE00

Eskamani compared the new arrangement to placing Disney in a low-security prison, “where they can pretty much do what they want to do, but if they go off course, they’ll be punished.”

She and other Democrats filed amendments that would have required board members to live in the Orlando area, or would have prohibited board members from being campaign donors to the governor. The amendments were voted down. DeSantis has appointed more political donors to various positions than his predecessor, Rick Scott.

“Our governors shouldn’t be appointing people that donate to them, no matter who that governor is,” said Rep. Rita Harris, D-Orlando.

Disney’s bond debt will stay with the district, a move that satisfied one ratings agency.

“The bill appears to address key uncertainties created following last year’s dissolution legislation,” Michael Rinaldi, head of local government ratings for Fitch Ratings, said in a statement this week.

The bill also had the support of the district’s firefighters and other first responders.

“This has been a long time coming,” Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters President Jon Shirey told lawmakers.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Florida Legislature coverage

Sign up for our newsletter: Get Capitol Buzz, a special bonus edition of The Buzz with Emily L. Mahoney, each Saturday while the Legislature is meeting.

Watch the Florida Legislature live: The Florida Channel, a public affairs programming service funded by the Legislature, livestreams coverage at thefloridachannel.org. Its video library also archives coverage for later viewing.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news from the state’s legislative session. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 1

Related
southarkansassun.com

Florida Tax Free Plan: Gov. Ron DeSantis Unveils His $2 Billion Proposal

Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted the largest Florida tax free plan worth $2 billion in his 2023-2024 state budget on Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled the provisions inside his $2 billion tax free plan on Wednesday. It is so far the largest state budget recorded and it will be implemented in 2023-2024 once it is approved in the House and Senate, according to a report published in WQCS.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid

Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
FLORIDA STATE
PSki17

New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Disney Responds to Looming Reedy Creek District Changes

A bill to CHANGE Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) has nearly been passed by the Florida legislature. The current RCID essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own government for over 50 years. But following Disney’s disagreement with Ron DeSantis over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (commonly called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill), the District was set to be dissolved in June of 2023. A new bill was introduced recently that would keep RCID in place but rename the district and significantly change Disney’s level of control. Now, the president of Walt Disney World has something to say about it.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Dreams of Disney World Airport in Jeopardy with State Takeover

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs the bill that will allow the State Government to take control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, The Walt Disney Company will lose much more than the ability to hand-pick the people who serve on the governing Board of Supervisors. An “Airport of Tomorrow”...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Legislature OKs expanded migrant relocation program

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Republicans in the Legislature on Friday gave final approval to the expansion of a secretive immigration program that will authorize Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to relocate migrants anywhere in the country in whichever way it “sees fit.”. The proposed legislation, which DeSantis is expected...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida House Panel Backs Bill On Renter Fees

As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Over 50% of LGBTQ Florida Parents are Considering Leaving

According to a recently released survey, over half of Florida families lead by same-sex or gender nonbinary parents are thinking of leaving the state, and 17% have already started the process. Based on a report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, among the top sources of...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

House Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick Says Democrats Need a 'Come to Jesus Moment'

In a recent interview with The Floridian, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) discussed the state of the Florida Democratic Party, even as state Democrats look to former state Senator Annette Taddeo, and possibly former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to possibly lead them. "There really is an absence of leadership," she says,...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis appoints new Hillsborough judge, filling spot left by new state attorney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Richard Martin as the newest judge on the Hillsborough County Court, according to a press release from the governor’s office. Martin will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of former judge Susan Lopez last August as the state attorney for the 13th Circuit. Lopez was appointed to the office after DeSantis suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren last year, claiming he had blanket policies against prosecuting certain types of cases.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
91K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy