February 11 and New Beginning in Osaka saw a Loser Leaves Japan match, as Hikuleo battled Jay White with both men’s Japanese career at stake. Attempts to get in the mind of Hikuleo were futile in the early moments, Jay White instead finding himself victim to the size and strength of his opponent; Hikuleo trapping White in the corner before tossing him across the ring. Finding his footing, White was able to throw Hikuleo over the top rope, the giant Tongan landing awkwardly on the apron as he came crashing down to the floor. Hikuleo was able to recover and hurtle White over the barrier, across a table and into the front row of the audience with a single throw. A distraction from Gedo gave Switchblade time to slide out of Hikuleo’s grip and run him into the ringpost, finally gaining control in the match for the first time. Still on the outside, White charged Hikuleo into and over the steel barricade, the big man’s head crashing into the unforgiving floor.

9 HOURS AGO