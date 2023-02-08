Read full article on original website
Splash pad in downtown Muskegon getting redo after city wins very competitive $250K grant
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans to construct a new splash pad in downtown Muskegon are moving forward after the city received a highly competitive $250,000 grant from the State of Michigan. The city was one of 21 communities awarded Spark grants totaling more than $14 million in the first round...
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
3 West Michigan schools receiving funding to expand health center services
MICHIGAN, USA — As part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' (MDHHS) efforts to expand access to health care for children, three schools in West Michigan are receiving funding. The MDHHS is distributing $2.4 million to 26 schools across the state. This is part of the...
Attorney Floyd Skinner was the owner of Club Indigo, Grand Rapids’ first Black nightclub
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Ethel B. Coe, activist, singer, actress, humanitarian, and the first Black woman to run for public office in Grand Rapids.
West Michigan employers land $17M in Going PRO funds
Several employers in the region received state funding for developing and retaining talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) recently announced its Going PRO Talent Fund awards for fiscal year 2023, amounting to $47 million in funding statewide. The recipients include 193 employers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia,...
Michigan School Apologizes for ‘Black History Month’ Lunch
A Michigan school system is apologizing for a school lunch that was supposed to honor Black History Month. The idea didn’t go over well with students and parents. According to Woodtv.com, Grand Rapids Christian Schools had a lunch menu posted online for its “Black History Month” lunch, offering fried chicken, collared greens, mac and cheese, cornbread and banana pudding. As Woodtv.com reports, students complained to school administrators and said it was racist, so the school started calling the meal a “Soul Food” lunch.
West Michigan woman who ran home child care regularly locked kids in tents: officials
A West Michigan woman had her home child care license suspended by the state after officials say she admitted to locking children in tents “to ensure their safety.”
Muskegon cannabis microbusiness hosting free ‘Canna Parents’ safety event
MUSKEGON, MI - Muskegon’s second-ever cannabis microbusiness, IndiGrow, is offering parents in the community tonight to ask all the questions they have about cannabis safety. “Canna Parents” is a free event that is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 inside IndiGrow’s renovated 1909 manufacturing building, 639 W Clay...
Kent County woman wins $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin show
A woman from Kent County has a lot to look forward to after winning $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show.
GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home
A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
Vigil held for Wyoming mother killed in crash
A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming.
Hudsonville store in possession of popular sweater
A Hudsonville thrift shop is generating a lot of buzz after a sweater seen on a popular TV series was brought to their store.
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) In anticipation of the approach of Valentine’s Day, the Globe published a front page photo of Diana Smith holding a sample of flowers offered at Peereboom’s Greenhouse on 137th Avenue in Leighton Township. Allegan...
Grand Rapids community leaders lay out equity framework for restoration of Grand River corridor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community leaders in Grand Rapids say there needs to be more inclusion of diverse voices in the restoration planning of the Grand River corridor. Black Voices at the River was the second event to talk about a document written by stakeholders in the community. They hope to redevelop the Grand River corridor with everyone in mind.
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Monsoon in downtown Grand Rapids has welcoming Vietnamese fare
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Since opening last spring, Vietnamese restaurant Monsoon has established itself as a casual spot with fine dining flavors right in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. The restaurant, owned by Phong Nguyen, features flavors from northern Vietnam. Nguyen’s hometown is Hai Duong, Vietnam, just east...
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
