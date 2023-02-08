Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sportszion.com
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Lakers trade for their discount Myles Turner at an incredible price
The Los Angeles Lakers almost traded Russell Westbrook for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield before the 2022-23 season but ultimately decided it was not worth it. The team eventually traded Russell Westbrook in a three-team deal before the deadline and now managed to get a discount version of Turner at a miraculous price.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Charles Barkley Named His Top-15 NBA Players, and Neither Larry Bird Nor Magic Johnson Cracked the Top 10
While Charles Barkley has sung Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's praises in the past, he didn't place them in his all-time NBA top 10. The post Charles Barkley Named His Top-15 NBA Players, and Neither Larry Bird Nor Magic Johnson Cracked the Top 10 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Russell Westbrook Didn't Want To Join The Lakers Huddle Showing How Unhappy He Was
Video of Russell Westbrook avoiding the Lakers huddle goes viral.
Anthony Davis Explains Why He Didn't Celebrate LeBron James' All-Time Scoring Record
Anthony Davis clears the air about why he didn't celebrate LeBron James' historic moment.
Stephen A. Smith says Michael Jordan is the "greatest scorer," not LeBron James
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith debates whether or not Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is a better scorer than LeBron James.
Watch: Savannah James Hilariously Refused To Do A Handshake With LeBron James
LeBron James kept trying to do a handshake with his wife Savannah James on the sidelines, but she was not willing to do it.
Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves
Magic Johnson the tweeter must have forgotten about Magic Johnson the former NBA executive. The retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson went viral this week for a rather awkward tweet about the team’s recent trade moves. He opined that the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba would make the Lakers a playoff... The post Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers
Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons. Within... The post Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nina Westbrook Fires Back After Russell Gets Called ‘Vampire’ By ESPN
Nina Westbrook has defended her husband Russell Westbrook after ESPN called him a vampire in the wake of his Lakers exit.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Thomas Bryant Was Reportedly Unhappy With His Situation On The Lakers After Anthony Davis Returned
According to Ramona Shelburne, Thomas Bryant was not happy with his diminished role and wanted a move away from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron
On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas
D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
JJ Redick pushes back on Stephen A. Smith's claims that it's easier for LeBron to score than it was for Jordan
Redick called out Stephen A. for not giving LeBron enough credit after he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
Brian Windhorst's Honest Reaction To Lakers Trading Russell Westbrook: "He Was Killing Them!"
NBA analyst Brian Windhorst reveals Russell Westbrook was killing the Los Angeles Lakers.
Updated Los Angeles Lakers draft pick situation after Mo Bamba trade
Things are never quiet when the NBA Trade Deadline arrives, and it was particularly noisy in Los Angeles. Actually, make that the entire Pacific Division as things exploded in the hours leading up to the deadline after the Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant heading to...
