Sterling Journal-Advocate
“Truly inspiring”: In Colorado, women are finding success starting businesses, leading workers
Zin Zin Htun has overcome more trials and tribulations than most to open her business, Zin Zin’s Burmese Cuisine. After fleeing her home country of Myanmar — what Burma has been called since 1989 — the 37-year-old Aurora resident eventually arrived in Colorado as a refugee in 2015. When that homesick feeling hit, she would cook. “Mostly, I cooked when I missed my country or my family,” Htun said.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
SOS adds tool to website to combat fraud
DENVER — The Colorado Secretary of State has added a new tool to its website to allow residents to report fraudulent business filings. The resource was launched Feb. 1. It allows people to report when someone has:. Formed a new business fraudulently using someone else’s address or personal information....
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado lawmakers look at extra money to keep rental assistance program afloat
Colorado lawmakers are poised to send $8 million to the state emergency rental assistance program to keep it afloat until Proposition 123 money become available. The pandemic-era emergency rental assistance program stopped taking applicants in November to make sure the number of applications didn’t outpace available money. The mid-fiscal year infusion will keep it operating. The fiscal year runs from July through June.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
State adopts new bingo, raffle rules
DENVER — In response to a state law passed last year, Colorado is adopting permanent rule revisions to the rules for bingo and raffles in the state, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Wednesday. The revisions made by the Secretary of State’s Office create new definitions and accommodate the...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Auto theft is up and its time to protect yourself
Vehicle theft has taken center stage in conversations for many Coloradoans this past year. With auto theft continuing to rise, the Colorado State Patrol and The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) want to provide information and tools to help you protect your vehicle and help us lessen the rate of auto theft.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Local SWAT arrests man wanted out of Texas in Sterling
A man wanted on a nationwide felony warrant out of Texas was arrested in Sterling Friday. According to Sterling Police Chief Tyson Kerr, the Sterling department learned this week that 37-year-old Robert Rodriguez was at a residence in the 700 block of N. Third Street. Rodriguez, who Kerr said has a lengthy criminal history, was wanted for parole violations and burglary.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations drop amid mixed signals of virus’s activity in state
Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped Tuesday after a bump last week, and it’s not clear if the brief increase was just statistical noise. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 182 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide as of Tuesday afternoon, down from 202 a week earlier.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado delegation to IRS: ‘TABOR tax refunds aren’t taxable’
Colorado’s congressional delegation is asking the Internal Revenue Service to keep its hands off of the TABOR tax refunds Coloradans received last year. Congressman Ken Buck, who represents the state’s 4th Congressional District, released a copy of the letter sent by all 10 members of Colorado’s delegation to acting IRS commissioner Douglas O’Donnell Friday morning explaining that, in the 30 years since the so-called Taxpayer Bill of Rights has been in force, the federal government has never taxed those refunds.
