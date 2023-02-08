Colorado’s congressional delegation is asking the Internal Revenue Service to keep its hands off of the TABOR tax refunds Coloradans received last year. Congressman Ken Buck, who represents the state’s 4th Congressional District, released a copy of the letter sent by all 10 members of Colorado’s delegation to acting IRS commissioner Douglas O’Donnell Friday morning explaining that, in the 30 years since the so-called Taxpayer Bill of Rights has been in force, the federal government has never taxed those refunds.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO