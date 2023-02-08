ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Smokey from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Smokey from Columbus Humane!. This mixed breed is around two years old. She is a very sweet and loving fur baby. Smokey will be your best friend and do everything with you! She's gentle, relaxing and outgoing all at the same time. She is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Popular downtown Columbus florist preparing for Valentine's Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For some florists, this weekend is their "Super Bowl" weekend as well!. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and several Central Ohio florists are preparing for the holiday. Market Blooms at the North Market in downtown Columbus is one of those shops. Despite its...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Impractical Jokers return for season 10 as tour stops in Columbus this Summer

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Impractical Jokers is back with more challenges, more punishments, and more celebrity guest stars. Each season, the Impractical Jokers compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray join Good Day Columbus to chat all about the hilarity the guys have in store.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Warmer days ahead this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine. Dry & cool. High 43. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant. Spotty rain late. High 53. WEDNESDAY: Breezy & very mild. Scattered evening showers. High 66. THURSDAY: Breezy & warm with showers likely. High 65. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Columbus-area store closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Barely a week after it announced it would close its Easton location, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will be shuttering its store in Upper Arlington. According to a report on CNN.com, the retail chain will close 149 more stores, in addition to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes back 23-year-old polar bear

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed back a familiar and beloved face Thursday. Lee, a 23-year-old male polar bear, arrived from Louisville Zoo with two animal care team members from the Columbus Zoo’s North America and Polar Frontier regions, along with a staff veterinarian and two Facilities staff members.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Best Friends preparing to celebrate Galentine's Day this weekend at El Segundo

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — February is the month of love and you can celebrate with your gals at El Segundo with a special prix fixe menu. El Segundo Mexican Kitchen Executive Chef Brad Cunnington and General Manager Jess Stull join Good Day Columbus to share an exciting way to celebrate your besties with a Galentine’s Day dinner!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
GALLOWAY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Person stabbed near downtown overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has been hospitalized after being stabbed just east of downtown Columbus early Saturday morning. Columbus Police were called to the 200 block of East Main Street around 1:41 a.m. where a person was found with a stab wound. The victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Fever Podcast

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — From 'The King,' LeBron James to Ohio State hoops and everything in between, the ABC 6 team is talking all things sports. ABC 6 Meteorologist Andrew Buck Michael and Phil Kelly are teaming up with digital content creator Cantly Elliott to discuss some of the hottest topics trending in sports this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mount Vernon Nazarene president to retire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mount Vernon Nazarene University President Dr. Henry W. Spaulding II has announced he will retire this coming spring. He told the university's board of trustees, “It has been the great joy and honor of my life to serve as President of MVNU, and especially to serve with the trustees. Your wisdom and support have given me strength to help lead this University. I will always have a special place in my heart for MVNU and for the traditions and doctrinal/moral convictions of MVNU.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
WESTERVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy