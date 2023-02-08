Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
'Freezin For A Reason,' Columbus Polar Plunge raises $218Kfor Special Olympics Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Freezin For A Reason," hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning for the 2023 Columbus Polar Plunge, raising money for Special Olympics Ohio. Good Day Columbus' own Cameron Fontana and Phil Kelly joined in the fun and took the plunge into a pool of cold water.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Smokey from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Smokey from Columbus Humane!. This mixed breed is around two years old. She is a very sweet and loving fur baby. Smokey will be your best friend and do everything with you! She's gentle, relaxing and outgoing all at the same time. She is...
WSYX ABC6
Popular downtown Columbus florist preparing for Valentine's Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For some florists, this weekend is their "Super Bowl" weekend as well!. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and several Central Ohio florists are preparing for the holiday. Market Blooms at the North Market in downtown Columbus is one of those shops. Despite its...
WSYX ABC6
Impractical Jokers return for season 10 as tour stops in Columbus this Summer
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Impractical Jokers is back with more challenges, more punishments, and more celebrity guest stars. Each season, the Impractical Jokers compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray join Good Day Columbus to chat all about the hilarity the guys have in store.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Warmer days ahead this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine. Dry & cool. High 43. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant. Spotty rain late. High 53. WEDNESDAY: Breezy & very mild. Scattered evening showers. High 66. THURSDAY: Breezy & warm with showers likely. High 65. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler....
WSYX ABC6
Nonprofit helping Central Ohio kids through hard times with 'Battle Pups'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A nonprofit started by a family whose young son was diagnosed with leukemia is giving back with stuffed dogs to help children know they are not alone. They call them "Battle Pups" and the group Way to Battle hands these stuffed dogs out all over...
WSYX ABC6
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Columbus-area store closure
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Barely a week after it announced it would close its Easton location, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will be shuttering its store in Upper Arlington. According to a report on CNN.com, the retail chain will close 149 more stores, in addition to the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes back 23-year-old polar bear
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed back a familiar and beloved face Thursday. Lee, a 23-year-old male polar bear, arrived from Louisville Zoo with two animal care team members from the Columbus Zoo’s North America and Polar Frontier regions, along with a staff veterinarian and two Facilities staff members.
WSYX ABC6
Best Friends preparing to celebrate Galentine's Day this weekend at El Segundo
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — February is the month of love and you can celebrate with your gals at El Segundo with a special prix fixe menu. El Segundo Mexican Kitchen Executive Chef Brad Cunnington and General Manager Jess Stull join Good Day Columbus to share an exciting way to celebrate your besties with a Galentine’s Day dinner!
WSYX ABC6
Maddwolf reviews date night movie releases from 'Your Place or Mine' to 'Magic Mike'
YOUR PLACE OR MINE (PG-13, Netflix) NO BEARS (at Gateway Film Center) To find the full list of reviews from Maddwolf you can follow the team on their website.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: New daily record max temperature amid high winds and sun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Strong winds will continue across the region Thursday afternoon and evening, and we have a slight chance of a passing shower or two, but most of the area is dry. Temperatures remain above average through the weekend. We hit a new daily record max temperature...
WSYX ABC6
High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
WSYX ABC6
Person stabbed near downtown overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has been hospitalized after being stabbed just east of downtown Columbus early Saturday morning. Columbus Police were called to the 200 block of East Main Street around 1:41 a.m. where a person was found with a stab wound. The victim was taken to...
WSYX ABC6
The Fever Podcast
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — From 'The King,' LeBron James to Ohio State hoops and everything in between, the ABC 6 team is talking all things sports. ABC 6 Meteorologist Andrew Buck Michael and Phil Kelly are teaming up with digital content creator Cantly Elliott to discuss some of the hottest topics trending in sports this week.
WSYX ABC6
Residents hope Westerville stays 'a city in a park' even with $8.4M development investment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s really envisioned as part of our community plan for jobs and economic development," Westerville's Economic Development Director Rachel Ray said about the city's $8.4 million investment in 88 acres of land. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of the land...
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
WSYX ABC6
Mount Vernon Nazarene president to retire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mount Vernon Nazarene University President Dr. Henry W. Spaulding II has announced he will retire this coming spring. He told the university's board of trustees, “It has been the great joy and honor of my life to serve as President of MVNU, and especially to serve with the trustees. Your wisdom and support have given me strength to help lead this University. I will always have a special place in my heart for MVNU and for the traditions and doctrinal/moral convictions of MVNU.”
WSYX ABC6
100-year-old Ohio World War II veteran exits hospital to cheers a month after stroke
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past few weeks, a 100-year-old Central Ohio World War II veteran went from being unable to move his hands and needing a feeding tube to being clapped and cheered for as he was discharged from the hospital Friday. Lawrence McCauley landed on Omaha...
WSYX ABC6
Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
WSYX ABC6
Bexley leaders address controversy after community rocked by 'series of racist incidents'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bexley leaders acknowledged the pain felt by some community members as the city's school district is reeling from racism. Community members have been in an uproar after an image of an orangutan eating a watermelon was shown following a Black History Month fact in middle school announcements.
