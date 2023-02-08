Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Gifts Any Valentine Gardener Love: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tells us the best Valentine gifts to get any gardener. Learn which plant would be best for your favorite gardener such as Anthurium, Bromeliads, African Violets, Roses, and more. Check out the Watters Garden Center Planting Wilflowers handout.
KTAR.com
Events planned for 10th anniversary of Hotshots tragedy
PHOENIX — The 10th anniversary of the day 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshots lost their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County is coming this summer. To honor the men who died June 30, 2013, the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Team has planned two...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Wants Your Thoughts on Chicken, Rabbits on Residential Lots
The Town of Prescott Valley has released a survey to poll residents about whether the Town should allow a limited number of chickens and rabbits on residential lots. The survey will run through Monday, February 20 at 5 p.m. Based on public comment, the Town Council asked staff to report...
SignalsAZ
How Many Peach Trees it Takes: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott teaches us how many peach trees it takes to produce fruit. Learn if it’s too early to plant fruit trees, when to plant cool season vegetables, how camellias grow here, and more. Check out the Watters Garden...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police to Hold Car Safety Seat Check Events
Thanks to a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be hosting several car seat installation verification checks over the next several months. All checks will be conducted in the parking lot at Park Collective, 7450 East Pav Way (Northwest corner...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Police Reminds to Celebrate Super Bowl Safely
Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with the Super Bowl, Sunday, February 12th, as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force. As part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur throughout the day.
Sedona Red Rock News
Fraudster tries to sell vacant lot on Windsong Drive
On Jan. 14, a new Sedona property listing for an empty lot located at 550 Windsong Drive, near the Amitabha Stupa and Peace Park, appeared on the Arizona MLS system. The 4,792-square-foot parcel was priced at $180,000, and was listed by Magdalena Romanska of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s. Six days...
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
SignalsAZ
YC Veteran Students Made Beneficiaries of Prescott Regulators & Their Shady Ladies
A scholarship fund for veteran students at Yavapai College is doing exactly what its founders envisioned: growing. The Prescott Regulators & Their Shady Ladies, an old west re-enactment group founded in 2004, recently delivered a $10,000 check to the Yavapai College Foundation. The contribution is the largest to date deposited in the Veterans, Military, and Family Fund – a scholarship for student veterans and their families pursuing life-lifting education and career training at YC.
SignalsAZ
Viewpoint, 89A Manhole Construction Work Extended
The Town of Prescott Valley manhole construction work started this week at Viewpoint and Highway 89A will be extended into next week due to asphalt availability. The contractor will be working in this same area from Sunday, February 12 through Tuesday, February 14. Sunday and Monday’s work will be in the evening from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am. On Tuesday, the work will take place during the daytime hours 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. During this manhole project, the three northbound lanes of traffic on Viewpoint Drive will be reduced to two.
SignalsAZ
Apply Now forArizona Community Foundation Scholarships
The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications at azfoundation.org/scholarships. Scholarships are available to students throughout Yavapai County, including Sedona and the Verde Valley, who are attending postsecondary schools during the 2023-24 academic year. As Arizona’s largest independent provider of scholarship funding, ACF offers access to...
SignalsAZ
YRMC Negotiation Update with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health YRMC shares an update. On the evening of Wed, February 8, 2023, Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) provided an update on the negotiation status with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As...
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona student threatened classmates with 'kill list', police say
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A 13-year-old student in northern Arizona was arrested after he reportedly told other students that they were on his "kill list," police said. Teachers at Mountain View Preparatory School in Cottonwood said that the boy was threatening students, and one teacher overheard students asking him if they too were on his "list."
Dangerous Nevada fugitive apprehended by SWAT team in Prescott
PRESCOTT, Ariz — A 38-year-old fugitive wanted for attempted homicide in Nevada was apprehended by a SWAT team in Prescott on Thursday. According to a release from Prescott police, the department was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide believed to be in the Prescott area.
SignalsAZ
In the Clear – The Chief’s Desk
Daily log, 497 billion… The MRI and ultrasound I had last Friday were clear, which is good news because it means no additional surgeries. The downside is that there is no definitive timeline for a full recovery with nerve issues like this. That said, being back in the office this week has helped strengthen the leg and I’m seeing some improvement with the nerve pain. A combination of nerve medications and movement seem to help.
SignalsAZ
Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss Perform at YCPAC!
When longtime friends and Country music artists, Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss, combine their impressive set lists and their love of live performance, everybody in the audience wins. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center invites you to join Country music hitmakers Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss for a rousing and memorable ‘Together at Last’ performance, Thursday night, March 2 at 7:00 pm.
13-year-old boy arrested for threats at Cottonwood school
A 13-year-old Cottonwood boy is facing serious charges after he allegedly threatened classmates, saying they were on a “kill list.”
knau.org
Thousands in Yavapai County lose in-network health care access
Contract negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and a major health care provider in Yavapai County broke down this week. It leaves thousands of patients in several communities without in-network care. Executives with the insurer and Yavapai Regional Medical Center for months tried to iron out an agreement....
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Women’s Basketball Beats Cochise
Walraven Gymnasium featured an upset on Wednesday night as the Yavapai College women’s basketball team took down the No. 22-ranked Cochise College Apaches 73-66. “I’m so proud of our kids for playing hard, despite all the hurdles that they have had to jump through this season,” Head Coach Gerrard Carmichael said. “They continue to work hard and they deserved this win.”
SignalsAZ
Prescott Men’s Basketball Loses to Cochise College
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team hosted the No. 13-ranked Cochise College Apaches on Wednesday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium and fell 84-60 to drop to 7-17 overall this season and 4-12 in conference play. Cochise remains at the top of the ACCAC with a 16-0 record in conference...
