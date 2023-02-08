Read full article on original website
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
Events planned for 10th anniversary of Hotshots tragedy
PHOENIX — The 10th anniversary of the day 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshots lost their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County is coming this summer. To honor the men who died June 30, 2013, the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Team has planned two...
Prescott Valley Wants Your Thoughts on Chicken, Rabbits on Residential Lots
The Town of Prescott Valley has released a survey to poll residents about whether the Town should allow a limited number of chickens and rabbits on residential lots. The survey will run through Monday, February 20 at 5 p.m. Based on public comment, the Town Council asked staff to report...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Replies YRMC
Update: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Yavapai Regional Medical Center Declines Increase and Leaves Network Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Ready to Assist Members “We had every reason to believe that Yavapai Regional Medical Center intended to meet us in the middle and stay in network,” says Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Providers should absolutely be paid fairly and honored and respected for their talent, expertise, and compassion. To protect affordability, we all need to make sure that unnecessary increases be kept in check, especially in this case where hospital costs are double and triple what we see in other parts of the state. Because individuals and families can’t negotiate rates directly, we consider standing up for our members one of the most important things we do.” Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s decision to leave the network does not apply to nearly 80% of our 58,000 covered members in Yavapai County. Emergency care, even at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, is still covered at in-network rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona clinical care teams are making certain that patients can continue scheduled care, surgeries, and inpatient stays that are underway. We are working quickly to accommodate patients who have asked us to help them find alternate care settings and making special arrangements for those patients who may be facing a life altering diagnosis. “Our number 1 goal is getting our members the care they need,” says Dr. Cara Christ, Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “We are responding to each patient who reaches out with questions or needs guidance. Insurance is complicated and it is our job to sort out the details in this type of transition.” Members can:
Highest-paying science jobs in Flagstaff
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Flagstaff, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
Flagstaff, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
Sparklight Awards $5k to Prescott Valley YMCA
Sparklight®, a leading broadband communications provider, recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the YMCA of Yavapai County through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund. Twenty-eight non-profit organizations across the company’s 24-state footprint received grants totaling more than $110,000 during the company’s most recent award period. The YMCA...
How Many Peach Trees it Takes: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott teaches us how many peach trees it takes to produce fruit. Learn if it’s too early to plant fruit trees, when to plant cool season vegetables, how camellias grow here, and more. Check out the Watters Garden...
Tucson Mayor and Council Approve Agreement with Sion Power Corporation
N December 2022, Sion Power Corporation announced that it will expand its existing operations in Tucson by adding a second location for battery manufacturing. On January 24, 2023, the Mayor and City Council approved a Primary Jobs Incentive development agreement with Sion Power. The City of Tucson Primary Jobs Incentive...
Apply Now forArizona Community Foundation Scholarships
The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications at azfoundation.org/scholarships. Scholarships are available to students throughout Yavapai County, including Sedona and the Verde Valley, who are attending postsecondary schools during the 2023-24 academic year. As Arizona’s largest independent provider of scholarship funding, ACF offers access to...
Viewpoint, 89A Manhole Construction Work Extended
The Town of Prescott Valley manhole construction work started this week at Viewpoint and Highway 89A will be extended into next week due to asphalt availability. The contractor will be working in this same area from Sunday, February 12 through Tuesday, February 14. Sunday and Monday’s work will be in the evening from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am. On Tuesday, the work will take place during the daytime hours 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. During this manhole project, the three northbound lanes of traffic on Viewpoint Drive will be reduced to two.
YC Veteran Students Made Beneficiaries of Prescott Regulators & Their Shady Ladies
A scholarship fund for veteran students at Yavapai College is doing exactly what its founders envisioned: growing. The Prescott Regulators & Their Shady Ladies, an old west re-enactment group founded in 2004, recently delivered a $10,000 check to the Yavapai College Foundation. The contribution is the largest to date deposited in the Veterans, Military, and Family Fund – a scholarship for student veterans and their families pursuing life-lifting education and career training at YC.
Prescott Police Reminds to Celebrate Super Bowl Safely
Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with the Super Bowl, Sunday, February 12th, as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force. As part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur throughout the day.
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 Years
When it comes to the food and beverage industry, few business owners are actually able to go out on top. While the vast majority of restaurants and bars close up shop after a few years, some do defy the odds and manage to stick around long enough for it to be passed down to another generation in the family, or sold to another interested party. Very few are actually able to step away on their own terms and call it a career, even after being a successful destination for hungry patrons. For one metro Phoenix restaurant, that is exactly what is taking place, as owners have announced their plans to close in order to move on with their lives.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening in Tucson
The chicken is uniquely prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable making it the star of the brand. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast fast-growing restaurant brand backed by rapper Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson brings their delectable food to Tucson. The restaurant, located at 5615 E. Broadway Blvd will officially throw its doors open for business on Friday, February 17th.
In the Clear – The Chief’s Desk
Daily log, 497 billion… The MRI and ultrasound I had last Friday were clear, which is good news because it means no additional surgeries. The downside is that there is no definitive timeline for a full recovery with nerve issues like this. That said, being back in the office this week has helped strengthen the leg and I’m seeing some improvement with the nerve pain. A combination of nerve medications and movement seem to help.
Dangerous Nevada fugitive apprehended by SWAT team in Prescott
PRESCOTT, Ariz — A 38-year-old fugitive wanted for attempted homicide in Nevada was apprehended by a SWAT team in Prescott on Thursday. According to a release from Prescott police, the department was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide believed to be in the Prescott area.
