Sterling Journal-Advocate

Things to do in Sterling & Logan County – Feb. 11 – Feb. 17

Friends of Raymer Chili Cookoff and Hootenanny: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. chili cookoff, 1 to 4 p.m. hootenanny, Community Building in New Raymer. Cost $10 at the door. Featuring Jan’s maple sticks, music by local artists including Steve and Gigi O’Hare and family. Bring your chili to set up at 11 a.m. to complete. Small sampling cups are helpful, fixins to go with your chili.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
Melissa’s School of Dance students take first place at Denver competition

Melissa’s School of Dance and Gymnastics is proud to announce students Dylan Morton and Molly Mitchell were the top first place winner at a recent dance competition in Denver. “Their years of training, hard work, and dedication truly paid off,” instructor Melissa Craddock said. Morton and Mitchell competed...
STERLING, CO
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
Arvada Park with Shade, Theme, Scavenger Hunt…Oh my!

This Arvada park is one of my favorite hidden gems. As you can see, the playground at Farmstead Park is true to its name with the farm theme and has one of the most coveted amenities among Colorado parks…shade! Keep reading to see what else there is to offer at Farmstead Park.
ARVADA, CO
Poudre Schools teacher gets big surprise Friday morning

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A special education teacher in the Poudre School District received a nice surprise Friday morning in Fort Collins. Jayme Harper received a $6,500 gift from Ent Credit Union while she was teaching her students about financial wellness, the fundamentals of credit and budgeting basics. Harper...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Person stabbed in Highlands Ranch Target parking lot

A person was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target in Highlands Ranch this afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they were on the scene of a "possible stabbing" in the parking lot of the Target at 1950 E. County Line Rd. in Highlands Ranch.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Weld County library allegedly in violation of anti-discrimination laws

The High Plains library district in Weld county is allegedly in violation of anti-discrimination laws.The allegations come after a librarian lost her job after she claims she was told to cancel several programs she ran for LGBTQ teens and youth of color.The attorney representing the librarian, Iris Halpern who practices civil law believes this is a significant finding because it is one of the first in the country by a state government. For Brooky Parks educating her community is her passion. "I love the idea of being able to do story time and work with young children and teens and just being...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard

A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
COLORADO STATE
Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard

Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
DENVER, CO
Southwest Plaza | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado

Southwest Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in unincorporated Jefferson County, Colorado, immediately south of Denver. Littleton, Colorado is commonly indicated in the mall's postal address because its ZIP code is primarily associated with that city, which lies some two miles east. The mall has two levels with over 150 stores and a food court.
DENVER, CO

