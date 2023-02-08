Read full article on original website
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County – Feb. 11 – Feb. 17
Friends of Raymer Chili Cookoff and Hootenanny: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. chili cookoff, 1 to 4 p.m. hootenanny, Community Building in New Raymer. Cost $10 at the door. Featuring Jan’s maple sticks, music by local artists including Steve and Gigi O’Hare and family. Bring your chili to set up at 11 a.m. to complete. Small sampling cups are helpful, fixins to go with your chili.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Library celebrates Valentine’s Day with ‘Bee Mine’ themed tea
Sterling Public Library hosted its annual Valentine’s Day Tea on Friday. The “Bee Mine” themed event featured guest speakers Rob and Vicky Brown, local beekeepers, who spoke about honey bees and their business, “Riley’s Brand Honey.”
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Unreins support Sterling Community Fund as a way to invest in Logan County’s future
As lifelong Logan County residents, Rick and Diane Unrein have always valued their hometown and wanted to help ensure it continues to have a bright future. So, it made perfect sense to them to support the Sterling Community Fund. “Diane and I pride ourselves on being community supporters and once...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Melissa’s School of Dance students take first place at Denver competition
Melissa’s School of Dance and Gymnastics is proud to announce students Dylan Morton and Molly Mitchell were the top first place winner at a recent dance competition in Denver. “Their years of training, hard work, and dedication truly paid off,” instructor Melissa Craddock said. Morton and Mitchell competed...
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
coloradosun.com
Erie librarian was wrongly fired after objecting to cancellation of programs on racism and LGBTQ+ youth, state finds
There’s a chance to clear her record at the High Plains Library District of Weld County, possibly change some policies that she believes conflict with her role as a librarian and even receive some financial compensation for losing her job and the stress that caused. But for now, Brooky...
slidesandsunshine.com
Arvada Park with Shade, Theme, Scavenger Hunt…Oh my!
This Arvada park is one of my favorite hidden gems. As you can see, the playground at Farmstead Park is true to its name with the farm theme and has one of the most coveted amenities among Colorado parks…shade! Keep reading to see what else there is to offer at Farmstead Park.
Timnath residents petition to ban tall fences in effort to block TopGolf
A group of residents in Timnath, Colorado, are collecting signatures to hold a special election, with the goal of banning tall fences and, by extension, a proposed TopGolf location in their community.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Poudre Schools teacher gets big surprise Friday morning
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A special education teacher in the Poudre School District received a nice surprise Friday morning in Fort Collins. Jayme Harper received a $6,500 gift from Ent Credit Union while she was teaching her students about financial wellness, the fundamentals of credit and budgeting basics. Harper...
Person stabbed in Highlands Ranch Target parking lot
A person was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target in Highlands Ranch this afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they were on the scene of a "possible stabbing" in the parking lot of the Target at 1950 E. County Line Rd. in Highlands Ranch.
coloradosun.com
Former Colorado state representative pleads guilty to criminal charges after lying about her residence
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat, on Friday pleaded guilty to criminal charges filed after she lied about her place of residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district. Bernett, appearing in court Friday, pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public...
Colorado falconer warns other bird owners after beloved falcon dies of avian flu
Will McDonough said it took two days after potential exposure before his falcon, Vesta, died of avian flu.
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
Weld County library allegedly in violation of anti-discrimination laws
The High Plains library district in Weld county is allegedly in violation of anti-discrimination laws.The allegations come after a librarian lost her job after she claims she was told to cancel several programs she ran for LGBTQ teens and youth of color.The attorney representing the librarian, Iris Halpern who practices civil law believes this is a significant finding because it is one of the first in the country by a state government. For Brooky Parks educating her community is her passion. "I love the idea of being able to do story time and work with young children and teens and just being...
Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard
A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
KDVR.com
Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard
Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
tourcounsel.com
Southwest Plaza | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado
Southwest Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in unincorporated Jefferson County, Colorado, immediately south of Denver. Littleton, Colorado is commonly indicated in the mall's postal address because its ZIP code is primarily associated with that city, which lies some two miles east. The mall has two levels with over 150 stores and a food court.
