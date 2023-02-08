ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Longtime tensions over federal wetlands rule return in U.S. House WOTUS hearing

By Jacob Fischler
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AuPA_0kh01u8N00

A U.S. House panel renewed the decades-long fight Wednesday over how standing waters on farmland and other private property should be defined and regulated by federal authorities. (Photo provided by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources)

A U.S. House panel renewed the decades-long fight Wednesday over how standing waters on farmland and other private property should be defined and regulated by federal authorities, with Republicans calling for a pause until the U.S. Supreme Court can provide more clarity.

The definition of so-called Waters of the United States, or WOTUS — wetlands that fall under federal jurisdiction of the Clean Water Act — has been in a state of flux for years, often in conjunction with changing administrations in the White House.

Republicans and their rural constituents have argued the Biden administration’s approach unfairly restricts farmers from improving their own property, while Democrats say strong water regulations are fundamental to healthy communities.

Members of both parties on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Water Resources and the Environment groused at a Wednesday hearing over the issue’s uncertainty.

“Regulations of any type should be simple and easy to follow,” subcommittee Chairman David Rouzer, a North Carolina Republican, said. “They should carry out the intent of the law in a clear and transparent manner, making them easily enforced. There should be no subjectivity or wiggle room for any bureaucrat or bureaucrats to substitute their own biases. Unfortunately, that’s not the case here.”

Challenge from Idaho

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on a case in which Idaho landowners challenged the Biden administration’s definition of Waters of the United States.

Republicans said Wednesday the administration should suspend enforcement action until the court settles the matter. Full committee Chairman Sam Graves, a Missouri Republican, sponsored a Congressional Review Act resolution this week to nullify the administration’s rulemaking on the matter.

Unlike most legislation, that resolution would need only a simple majority in the House and Senate, increasing its chances of success.

Graves, Rouzer and others who support the measure say it would be prudent because the Biden administration’s rule could easily be stripped by the Supreme Court in the coming weeks or months anyway. The administration never should have wasted time writing a regulation that could soon be overturned, they said.

“It would be common sense to pause and wait to see what the Supreme Court decides before jamming this through now,” Rouzer said of the Biden administration’s rule.

The panel’s ranking Democrat, Washington’s Rick Larsen, countered that Congress moving to reverse the rule would create even more uncertainty. Whatever the Supreme Court’s eventual ruling, adding another chapter to the back-and-forth recent history of Waters of the United States would not help, he said.

“Should that resolution become law, it has the potential to cause even more chaos and confusion,” Larsen said.

The Obama administration formulated a rule in 2015 seeking to clarify what waters on private properties the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers could regulate. The Trump administration significantly narrowed what could be included and Biden expanded it again.

But the issue goes back even further, California Democrat Jared Huffman noted Wednesday. The Obama administration got involved precisely because “incredible uncertainty” already existed.

State empowerment

Republicans, Democrats and the witnesses they had testify Wednesday disagreed about the merits of a broad definition of Waters of the United States.

Larsen said his state was “defined by” its clean waters. Maintaining pristine lakes, rivers, streams and the Puget Sound required a strong partnership between the state and the federal government, he said.

Dave Owen, a professor at the University of California College of Law, said a broad definition allowed for stronger enforcement of the 1972 Clean Water Act, which was intended to help build state-federal partnerships to allow states to address water issues that went beyond their borders.

“The Clean Water Act was designed to address major issues that states could not address on their own,” Owen said. “Polluting industries will play states against each other, creating a race to the bottom and seeking the weakest possible form of regulation.”

The Biden rule actually more clearly defines what is covered by the Clean Water Act by its more broad definition, Owen said. The Trump administration’s distinction between waters that were covered and those that were not created more uncertainty, he said.

GOP cites overreach

But Republicans argued the Biden administration’s enforcement of the rule was divorced from the reality experienced by the people it affected.

“Sweeping legislation like the Clean Water Act, while certainly beneficial, can lead to bureaucratic overreach and regulatory headaches that often don’t make sense to regulated communities,” Rouzer said.

Wisconsin Republican Derrick Van Orden said he had manure on his boots from visiting family farms and hearing how federal regulations affected them. He implied that Owen, who articulated a defense of strong federal oversight, did not have that experience.

EPA and Army Corps of Engineers regulators were in a similar position, Van Orden said.

“We have a bunch of nameless bureaucrats who are trying to apply a 4,000-mile screwdriver to fix a problem that they can’t even see,” Van Orden said. “So, when we have people that are deciding the fates of our family farmers, without firsthand knowledge, they’re actually degrading the ability of them to produce food for the world. And that is shameful.”

Farmers have a stake in upkeep of the environment and would be keen to contribute to conservation — if federal regulators would make it easier, Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins told the panel.

Hawkins questioned whether conservation efforts on his farm could land him in trouble with federal authorities.

“If you make the programs workable, if you cut red tape, my fellow farmers and ranchers will raise their hand and walk through the door of their USDA office and say they want to put more conservation on the ground,” he said.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Longtime tensions over federal wetlands rule return in U.S. House WOTUS hearing appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse

Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
FLORIDA STATE
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
652
Followers
719
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy