Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Crews respond to structure fire at warehouse off Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Airline Highway Saturday night. According to the SGFD, the fire was on the 11900 block of Lakeland Park Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.. Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of one of the businesses. Crews were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Denham Springs highway reopens after gas leak Thursday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Highway 16 was closed in both directions between Lockhart and Old River Roads due to a gas leak, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. The gas leak was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The roadway was shut down in both directions while officials assessed the situation.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police make 2 arrests in nightclub shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a January shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19. Franklin was charged with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Jackson was charged with 12 counts of principal first-degree murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Robert man dies following two-vehicle crash in Hammond

February 9, 2023, City of Hammond, LA – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:16 a.m., the Hammond Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Morrison Avenue and Robin Avenue. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Jacobia L. Hernandez of Robert.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck

ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Pair wanted for stolen ATM, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to catch a pair who stole an ATM. According to officials, EBRSO was dispatched to the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway due to a robbery on Friday, February 10.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies identify victim of deadly crash along Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning and left one person dead and another in critical condition. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after midnight Monday morning at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive. Sources say two vehicles were involved and that one rolled over into a nearby ditch.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police arrest two 14-year-olds accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection with a carjacking that took place just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two 14-year-old males allegedly took a 2012 Hyundai Sonata from a 70-year-old woman in the 1200 block of North 12th Street. The teenagers allegedly held a gun to the woman as she stood in the doorway of her vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA

