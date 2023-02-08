Read full article on original website
Greenwell Springs Road reopened after man found shot, killed in vehicle, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greenwell Springs Road is now reopened after being shut down for several hours while deputies were investigating a deadly shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a man was found shot inside a vehicle on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10, around...
wbrz.com
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies
DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
28-year-old killed in single motorcycle crash, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a deadly overnight crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man. BRPD states that around 12:08 a.m. Jarrod Braud, 28, was driving his motorcycle and crashed into a metal traffic signal box at...
wbrz.com
Man accused of setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested for allegedly setting his estranged wife's car on fire in Hammond early Thursday morning. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, Hammond firefighters responded to a car fire on Dillon Road. When investigators arrived and spoke to the car's owner, they learned she was the estranged wife of Troy Ross, 31, and that he had recently threatened her and her children.
wbrz.com
Crews respond to structure fire at warehouse off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Airline Highway Saturday night. According to the SGFD, the fire was on the 11900 block of Lakeland Park Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.. Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of one of the businesses. Crews were...
wbrz.com
Denham Springs highway reopens after gas leak Thursday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Highway 16 was closed in both directions between Lockhart and Old River Roads due to a gas leak, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. The gas leak was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The roadway was shut down in both directions while officials assessed the situation.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police make 2 arrests in nightclub shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a January shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19. Franklin was charged with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Jackson was charged with 12 counts of principal first-degree murder.
Driver rescued through windshield after 18-wheeler crash in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be rescued through its windshield after a crash caused the truck to overturn in Livingston Parish late Wednesday, Feb. 8. It happened before 10 p.m. on I-12 East near Walker. A Livingston police officer along with a Livingston sheriff’s...
an17.com
Robert man dies following two-vehicle crash in Hammond
February 9, 2023, City of Hammond, LA – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:16 a.m., the Hammond Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Morrison Avenue and Robin Avenue. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Jacobia L. Hernandez of Robert.
brproud.com
Grandmother of toddler killed by stray bullet plans anti-violence rally in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The grandmother of Devin Page Jr. is committed to trying to make a difference in the capital city after the toddler was shot and killed last year in Baton Rouge. Cathy Toliver created the “Help 5 Stay Alive” initiative, in which she suggests the community check...
Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church
A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Southbound lanes re-opened following vehicle crash on Evangeline Thruway
Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green confirms a vehicle accident with possible injuries that took place this afternoon has caused a closure.
wbrz.com
Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck
ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
Pair wanted for stolen ATM, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to catch a pair who stole an ATM. According to officials, EBRSO was dispatched to the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway due to a robbery on Friday, February 10.
theadvocate.com
New traffic cameras, license plate readers coming to Pointe Coupee, sheriff says
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office plans to install 15 license plate readers across the parish in an effort to prevent vehicle thefts. Sheriff Renee Thibodeaux said the tools will help stop and solve crimes such as car, lawn mower and four-wheeler theft. “We have a very safe community, and...
wbrz.com
Police make arrests in mass shooting at BR nightclub; gunmen reportedly snuck weapons in through patio fence
BATON ROUGE - Police announced two arrests Friday in a shooting that left a dozen people hurt at a Baton Rouge nightclub last month, adding that investigators are still working to find two other people responsible for the attack. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the arrests late Friday night....
wbrz.com
Ramps still closed at Airline overpass after May damage; work reportedly to start soon
BATON ROUGE - The delay in repairing the Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard interchange has dragged on. It was damaged by a City-Parish DPW truck and closed in May 2022. The state says that even though the project has met several obstacles, work to replace the damaged girder is happening out of state, and construction to make repairs will start soon.
wbrz.com
Deputies identify victim of deadly crash along Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning and left one person dead and another in critical condition. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after midnight Monday morning at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive. Sources say two vehicles were involved and that one rolled over into a nearby ditch.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police arrest two 14-year-olds accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection with a carjacking that took place just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two 14-year-old males allegedly took a 2012 Hyundai Sonata from a 70-year-old woman in the 1200 block of North 12th Street. The teenagers allegedly held a gun to the woman as she stood in the doorway of her vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for driver who stole cart from Ascension Parish golf course
GONZALES - Deputies are searching for a person who stole a golf cart from the Pelican Point Golf Course. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver took their license plates off before committing the theft. Anyone with information regarding the driver or vehicle should call (225) 621-4636.
