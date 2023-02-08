ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Local auctioneer named best in Virginia

After six long years, a Rockingham County auctioneer is now a Virginia state champion. According to Mountain Valley Auction Group in Dayton, Linford Berry was named a Virginia State Champion Auctioneer during a convention in late January. The group says Berry has taken home several awards since becoming an auctioneer in 2016 – including last year’s Mid-Atlantic Bid-Calling Championship.
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
No School Cuts. Period!

First and foremost, I can tell you that our school district will NOT see any cuts. Period. What happened was a plain old human error. Earlier this week, the Department of Education disclosed an error in their funding calculations to. school divisions that resulted in a $200 million overestimation in...
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs

When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers

The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
ROANOKE, VA
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia

MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
MONTVALE, VA
7 Hills Every Virginian Is Willing To Die On

Life in Virginia is pretty wonderful, isn’t it? We have gorgeous landscapes (including the beach and mountains), endless historic landmarks, charming small towns, and vibrant cities as well. Truly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. And that’s why we’ve developed some pretty strong opinions about life here in the Old Dominion. Without further ado, here are 7 things Virginians will defend ’til the bitter end.
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Virginia Is Hiding In This Park

Virginia is known for many things: gorgeous mountains, world-class hiking trails, stunning rivers, and caverns. But sand caves? Those aren’t typically associated with Virginia’s terrain. That’s why it’s so exciting to discover one of the most beautiful sand caves in the U.S. right here in Virginia. Located in Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, this sand cave in Virginia is nothing short of incredible. And relatively few people have seen it in person!
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone

NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

