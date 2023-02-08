Read full article on original website
James Anderson
2d ago
First of all Joe Biden hasn't added millons of jobs, that's a joke and a lie. People are just going back to work to jobs that already existed
Jeannie Beard
3d ago
Why is she going to be here? Who cares? Joe must not be able to sit upright thru a game. Stay home!
Travis Eldridge
3d ago
nope just stay in your state and watch from the T.V. we don't want to hear your lies and rhetoric.
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
President Joe Biden laments that first lady is going to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona without him
President Joe Biden kicked off his State of the Union address Tuesday lamenting the fact that his wife is going to the Super Bowl in Arizona and he will not. "By the way, Mr. Chief Justice, I may need a court order," Biden jokingly said as began to deliver his prime-time remarks to Congress. "She gets to go the game .... next week, I have to stay home. Got to work something out here."
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
Biden's Super Bowl: Home alone, with ice cream and guacamole
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - With first lady Jill Biden attending the big game, President Joe Biden says he plans to watch this coming Sunday's Super Bowl at home on television, with a bowl of ice cream.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Famed Television Star Running For Congress
There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
WWD
Kamala Harris Styles Navy Suit With Pussy-bow Blouse to Welcome Golden State Warriors to White House
Kamala Harris is putting her game face on. The vice president spoke at the Tuesday ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors basketball team, making it their first visit to the White House in almost five years. The team paid a visit to the White House a day after its win against the Washington Wizards. For the occasion, Harris donned a navy blue suit.
Arizona border city Yuma on brink of collapse after migrant crisis toll
Officials in an Arizona border town say they get a weekly flood of migrants totaling 6 percent of their population — and the dire scenario has driven the area to the brink of collapse. Yuma has fewer than 100,000 residents, yet the town sees 6,000 migrants illegally crossing its border with Mexico every week, for a total of more than half a million people in the past few years, exasperated Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News. “The average for Yuma on a weekly basis is 6,000 people coming across. Of those 6,000, we have 1,000 to 2,000 ‘gotaways’ — people...
An earthquake the size of Turkey's would bring devastation, death to Southern California
Such a quake would be 'so powerful that it causes widespread damage and consequently affects lives and livelihoods of all southern Californians,' a report says.
Arizona should treat Midwesterners the same as Mexicans
To anyone considering moving to Arizona, find somewhere else to go. We’re full. Seriously. (Well, as “seriously” as an opinion can be taken from someone who isn’t a demographer and didn’t bother to consult with one before writing this screed.) We’re running out of water,...
Dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across country, doctors warn
Doctors are warning of a dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across the country, especially affecting those living or visiting the California and Arizona areas. If you think it sounds like something from the cutting room floor of "The Last of Us" series, where a parasitic fungal infection devastates mankind, there are some very base-level similarities.
A manager of 95 Phoenix Airbnbs is stunned that half his homes are empty over Super Bowl weekend. Is it the latest Airbnbust?
In another sign that some areas have too many Airbnbs, Ric Kenworthy cut the nightly price of a home by the stadium by $700 and hasn't had any takers.
How a dead man near the Arizona border could become a political powder keg
To understand the potential political impact of an emerging story on the U.S.-Mexico border, in which an Arizona rancher is accused of killing a man from Mexico, understand how it could play out. Let’s begin with the rancher. ...
CBS Denver
Family of woman ambassador killed in Arches National Park awarded $10 million
It has been nearly three years since Ludovic Michaud lost his wife Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. A loss so horrific it delayed his ability to grieve. "The first few months, I had PTSD. You are reliving the accident and having bad flashbacks hundreds of times a day," Michaud said.The two were newlyweds when they took a trip from Denver to Arches National Park in Utah.While driving through the park wind caused one of the gates to swing into their lane of traffic.The gate that was left unsecured and installed backward hit the couple's car, decapitating his wife, who sat in the passenger seat...
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
The F-22 that took down China's surveillance balloon used the call sign 'FRANK01' in an apparent homage to a heroic pilot from WWI
Frank Luke, an American fighter pilot, was nicknamed the "Arizona Balloon Buster" after shooting down 14 enemy balloons during World War I.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Arizona Where Every Order Comes With A Free Fresh-Baked Cookie
One of the most unique restaurants in Arizona not only features a blend of Chinese, Mexican, and Jamaican cuisines, but also includes a free, fresh-baked snickerdoodle cookie with each order. Chino Bandido in Phoenix offers a truly unparalleled dining experience that your taste buds will crave again and again. Please...
