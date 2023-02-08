Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
KTEN.com
Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
KTEN.com
Delivery driver hurt in Colbert crash
COLBERT, Okla. (KTEN) — A FedEx delivery van tipped over on U.S. 69/75 in Colbert on Wednesday afternoon. First responders had to make a hole in the windshield to get the driver out of the wreckage. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe...
KXII.com
Denison man missing since January
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Police need help finding a missing Denison man. According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5 around 5:30 a.m. Garcia is 46 and weighs about 160 pounds. Garcia’s family says he left for work but never came back...
KTEN.com
Willis Bridge replacement opens to traffic
(KTEN) — Traffic is now flowing over a new $43 million bridge spanning Lake Texoma. The mile-long structure that links Whitesboro, Texas, with Madill, Oklahoma, on U.S. 377 replaces the two-lane Willis Bridge dating back to 1960. The new, wider span adds shoulders that were absent from the original...
KTEN.com
Sherman emergency hospital shuts down
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — An emergency center that has served Sherman since 2018 abruptly announced its shutdown on Friday. In a statement posted on Facebook, Red River ER & Hospital said it is "closing indefinitely." "We've loved serving this community and are incredibly thankful for all our loyal patients....
Ardmore Mother Charged After 1-Month-Old Found In Dumpster
An Ardmore mother has been charged with child abuse after investigators said she threw her one-month-old son into a dumpster. Police said 22-year-old Kieara Lopez admitted to police that she dumped the child. Court documents showed that she led them to the dumpster where the baby was found face down...
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
All persons living in McClain County that have a storm shelter should register that shelter with McClain County to help first responders locate those shelters in the event of a damaging storm to provide assistance if needed. There is a link to the registry on the McClain County website at...
marlowreview.com
BREAKING NEWS: Arrests made in Bray-Doyle area burglaries
Two arrests were made this week in the ongoing investigation of a string of thefts and burglaries throughout the Bray-Doyle community, east of Marlow, in recent weeks. Stephens County Undersheriff Rick Lang said because the case is ongoing, with the possibility of more arrests, he couldn’t provide detailed specifics or release the names of the individuals who were arrested.
KXII.com
Black owned plumbing business still a part of Ardmore community 75 years later
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - February is black history month. We don’t have to go far to see the influence of countless unsung heroes. People like Stanley Agers, who in 1949 founded Agers Plumbing in Ardmore 75 years ago, a business his grandson runs today. Earlier this week, New 12′s...
KXII.com
Accused child predator arrested again for meth in Healdton
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man arrested last fall, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, faces a new charge after police caught him with meth. According to court records from the state of Oklahoma, Anthony Leroy Byrd, 61, was arrested on Sunday for possession with intent to distribute.
KXII.com
Sherman Bed Bath and Beyond to close
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bed Bath and Beyond in Sherman Town Center will soon close its doors. Bed Bath and Beyond announced that they will shut down 150 more stores, and the location in Sherman was on that list. The company said the closures are a last-ditch effort to...
KTEN.com
Sulphur High School teacher arrested on drug charges
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) —A Murray County man and Sulphur Public Schools teacher has been arrested. Andrew Swartz was pulled over by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for speeding last week. Troopers performed a probable cause search and found more than $3,000 in cash and over 40 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
KXII.com
Three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals sworn in
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three deputies in Johnston County were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals on Thursday. According to a social media post, Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Marshal Kerry Pettingill stopped by the Sheriff’s Office and swore in three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals. Johnston...
Father of toddler found in street pleads guilty to child endangerment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a 2-year-old who was diagnosed with possible autism and was found wandering in a street pleads guilty to child endangerment. David Estrada made the plea in 78th District Court today, February 3. His plea deal is for 224 days in jail, which he has already served since his […]
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Child found in Oklahoma church dumpster
Police in one Oklahoma community are searching for answers after a child was found in dumpster.
KXII.com
Denison’s ‘Little Einstein’s’ are going to the championships
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Seven B. McDaniel Intermediate Schoolers are going to the championships, but not for sports. They’re in a First Lego League that incorporates both math and science. “The Lego League theme of this year was energy,” said 5th grader, Luke Hall. They call themselves the ‘Little...
KXII.com
Buddy Ball returning to Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -After a two year absence, Buddy Ball is making its return to Denison Youth Sports. ”I think that sports should be enjoyed by everyone,” President of Denison Youth Sports, Bianca Crouse said. “It doesn’t matter what your capabilities are. There are no limitations.”. The...
