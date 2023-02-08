Two arrests were made this week in the ongoing investigation of a string of thefts and burglaries throughout the Bray-Doyle community, east of Marlow, in recent weeks. Stephens County Undersheriff Rick Lang said because the case is ongoing, with the possibility of more arrests, he couldn’t provide detailed specifics or release the names of the individuals who were arrested.

