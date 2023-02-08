Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to huge 49ers quarterback news
Before the start of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers made it clear that they would be moving forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance as the team’s starter, even with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. But now, it looks like Lance is going to have to battle for the starting quarterback Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge 49ers quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Big Game Bound: Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, other guests talk Super Bowl LVII
It’s won’t be long before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton preview all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Cristian Javier, Astros agree to $64M, 5-year contract
HOUSTON (AP) — Pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros agreed Friday to a $64 million, five-year contract that avoided a salary arbitration hearing. Javier gets a $2 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, and salaries of $3 million this season, $7 million in 2024, $10 million in 2025 and $21 million in each of the following two years.
Report: Four-Team Trade at Risk After Gary Payton II Fails Physical
The deadline day deal that was set to reunite Payton II with the Warriors is now in jeopardy. View the original article to see embedded media. Thursday’s deadline day deal that was set to reunite Gary Payton II with the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the guard failed his physical on Friday, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
