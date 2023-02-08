Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Patrick Mahomes picked Eagles to win Super Bowl, just not against the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but did so many years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the third Super Bowl of his career, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he is set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a dominant front seven on defense and a fellow NFL MVP finalist in Jalen Hurts.
Mike Greenberg Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
ESPN's Mike Greenberg has revealed his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Let's just say he has a lot of confidence in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Greenberg acknowledged that Philadelphia has a better team than Kansas City. However, he believes this game will come down to Mahomes having a special ...
Super Bowl bettors: Stop wasting money on a 37-34 final score for a ridiculous reason
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Here’s Charles Curtis. Many years ago, when I was a college student, I was at a roulette table with a friend of mine...
Von Miller Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Injuries kept Buffalo Bills pass rusher and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller from helping his team in their playoff run this year. But he's still excited for Super Bowl LVII and is ready to make his pick. During the Von Miller Cast for Bleacher Report's Super Bowl Live coverage, Miller ...
Aaron Jones delivers strong message to Aaron Rodgers on returning to Packers
Aaron Jones knows how important Aaron Rodgers is to the Green Bay Packers franchise. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones pleaded his case for Aaron Rodgers to return. Rodgers is in the midst of spending four days in complete darkness, completely cut off from the rest of the world. He may not be doing a panchakarma cleanse or some good, ole ayahuasca, but hopefully, Rodgers finds light amid the darkness this offseason. Jones is in the midst of his prime as the Green Bay running back, so he would love nothing more than for Rodgers to come back.
Raiders may actually prefer this quarterback over Aaron Rodgers
The Las Vegas Raiders might prefer Jimmy Garoppolo over Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. While the Las Vegas Raiders have been tied to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thanks in part to Davante Adams, there is a chance the Silver and Black might actually prefer Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers over him.
Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles
Chris Berman has graced the football world with his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles and... The post Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles appeared first on Outsider.
Micah Parsons wants former Cowboys rival, free agent on Dallas defense
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons really wants the team to sign a free agent away from one of their division rivals. The Dallas Cowboys are looking for answers once again this offseason to figure out what they need to do to get to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 season. They have moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, with head coach Mike McCarthy expected to call plays heading into next season. Then, the team has to figure out how to get their cap space in order to continue to build a playoff-caliber roster.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bala Cynwyd Billionaire, Convinced Eagles Will Win, Is Jetting 100 People to Arizona to Watch Birds Prevail
While the Eagles are the narrow favorite to win the Super Bowl, for Bala Cynwyd billionaire and founder of Susquehanna International Group Jeff Yass, things are much clearer, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The math guys don’t get it,” he said. “This will be a game of...
Stefon Diggs’ replies to his brother’s advances to get him to Cowboys leaves door wide open
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs replied to his brother, Trevon, trying to get him to the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys could use some weapons for Dak Prescott, that much is known even within the organization’s walls. Why not someone like Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs? Yeah, actually, that would work really well in theory.
Chiefs fan just ruined their Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky
The Kansas City Chiefs may have already lost Super Bowl LVII because one of their fans decided to mess with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce warned fans of the Kansas City Chiefs not to even think about messing with the Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning
CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
Lamar Jackson rumors: 5 trade packages that could force Ravens’ hand
The Ravens reportedly could eye a Lamar Jackson trade that is heavy on draft picks after Baltimore franchise tags the QB and these teams should be ready. Lamar Jackson almost definitely won’t hit free agency in the 2023 season. The plan appears to be for the Baltimore Ravens to levy the franchise tag on the quarterback who the franchise has struggled to negotiate with over the past year-plus.
Sports Book Names 'Worst' Super Bowl Betting Scenario
Sports betting has taken over many parts of the nation, and the craze will be on full display for Sunday's Super Bowl. Millions of fans around the country are set to wager billions of dollars on the big game, but one scenario has a particular oddsmaker sweating. Seamus Magee of BetMGM says Travis ...
Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Our brilliant staff gives you the winner and final score for Eagles-Chiefs
Super Bowl 57 is about to be here, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. This post is simple: Who’s winning an NFL title after a wild 2022 season? Will the Eagles take it home with Jalen Hurts under center and an incredible defense? Can the Chiefs win a second one with Patrick Mahomes at the helm?
FOX Sports
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
atozsports.com
Haason Reddick has a powerful message about Eagles’ fans
The fans are going to be a huge factor for both teams considering that the Super Bowl is being held in a neutral location. As we know from the Week 4 game in Arizona against the Cardinals, the Philly faithful traveled well. Philadelphia Eagles fans are some of the best...
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0