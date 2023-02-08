Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
UFC 284 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 284 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faces reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening. Islam captured the promotion’s 155lbs...
MMA Fighting
Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
Conor McGregor shares advice for Alexander Volkanovski ahead of Islam Makhachev title fight
Conor McGregor has shared some advice for Alexander Volkanovski ahead of his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he squares off with reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening in Perth, Australia.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz reacts to Islam Makhachev’s title defense: ‘Islam got his ass whooped’
Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Islam Makhachev’s win. UFC 284 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an excellent fight. (Watch highlights!) The Dagastani fighter became...
MMAmania.com
Official UFC 284 bonuses: Jack Della Maddalena banks $50K for quick submission
Islam Makhachev did just enough to retain his UFC lightweight title in a main event superfight with Alexander Volkanovski last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez captured interim featherweight gold with a second-round submission win over veteran Josh Emmett.
MMAmania.com
UFC 285: Returning Jon Jones named ‘dirtiest fighter’ in MMA history
If MMA was Hip Hop, Jon Jones would be the Old Dirty Bastard. Not because he likes it raw, but rather because his cage fighting offense includes eye pokes, spinning elbows to the back of the head, and kicks to the knee that have the potential to end a fighter’s career.
MMAmania.com
Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski full fight video preview for UFC 284 championship main event
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) inside RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, following the Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett interim featherweight title fight.
sportszion.com
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Purse, Payouts, Salaries: How Much Will the Fighters Make?
The world is set to witness one of the finest combat sports events at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on February 11, 2023, when homeboy Alexander Volkanovski will square off against the Daghestani fighter Islam Makhachev. After lifting the lightweight title at UFC 280 against the Brazilian Charles Oliveira,...
Jessica Andrade replaces Taila Santos, faces Erin Blanchfield in UFC Fight Night 219 main event
Erin Blanchfield has a new opponent for her first UFC main event. Rather than Taila Santos as originally expected, Blanchfield (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) now faces Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) in the five-round UFC Fight Night 219 headliner, the promotion announced Saturday. The event takes place Feb. 18 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
UFC welterweights beware, Islam Makhachev coming to steal your title after ‘clearing out’ lightweight division
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has yet to make a single title defense at 155 pounds, but coach Javier Mendez is already planning for an eventual trip to welterweight where he expects his star pupil to dominate and capture a second strap. I guess we should be used to this...
MMAmania.com
Volkanovski doesn’t buy Makhachev’s knockout talk: ‘He’s going to be forced to fight on the feet’
UFC 284 goes down in Perth, Australia, on Sunday morning, which translates to the usual Saturday night time (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) for those of us in North America. At the top of the pay-per-view (PPV) card is a stunning bout between the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev.
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284, McGregor vs. Chandler, Bellator 290
Islam Makhachev will look to defend his UFC lightweight title for the first time against the No. 1 fighter in the world, and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284. With so much in play from a legacy standpoint, is Saturday’s title fight the most high stakes fight in UFC history?
MMAmania.com
Video! Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira embrace backstage after UFC 284
Islam Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight championship against Alexander Volkanovski last night (Sat., Feb 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Makhachev defeated Volkanovski in an epic five-round battle via unanimous decision (Watch highlights!) Backstage after the fight, former lightweight champion and Makhachev’s former opponent Charles Oliveira embraced...
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 weigh-in video
At the UFC 284 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale Friday evening, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will have to hit the 155-pound weight limit for the lightweight title fight.
MMAmania.com
Craig Jones: Brian Ortega ‘more dangerous on the ground’ than Islam Makhachev, ‘very quick’ heel hook possible for Alexander Volkanovski
Craig Jones sees the stylistic clash between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski favoring his fellow Aussie. In preparation for the big champion-versus-champion match up this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284, the multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) world champion, Jones, has been aiding Volkanovski’s grappling in camp. Known for his ankle lock and heel hook submissions, Jones can see his pupil pulling off his patented maneuver against the Sambo-based Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 Champ vs. Champ Main Card Breakdown
The lobby was sleek and hospital-like in its sterile aesthetics. "Mr. Blevins is ready to see you." A warm smile. "Right this way." The man’s heart beat rhythmically with the succinct click-clack of the receptionist's heels against the freshly polished linoleum floor. Recessed lighting haloed around his tan pleather loafers as they walked the length of the expansive lobby.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Team Diaz denies Khamzat’s ‘fairy tale’ $2 million claim
Back in September 2022, Khamzat Chimaev remained undefeated by rolling through Kevin Holland en route to a first-round submission win at UFC 279. Yet again, “Borz” was barely touched in the process, proving himself an elite class of fighter. Oddly enough, UFC 279 could still be considered the lowest point yet in Chimaev’s professional career.
MMAmania.com
How much is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury? PPV price, start time revealed for Feb. 26 boxing event
Social media sensation and part-time celebrity boxer Jake Paul, who is also an MMA fighter under the PFL banner (seriously), will once again attempt to fight reality show star and budding pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
MMAmania.com
Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce booked for UFC 288 on May 6
Bryce Mitchell will defend his top 15 ranking in May. MMA Mania confirmed with multiple sources that the UFC is targeting a matchup between No. 11 ranked featherweight Mitchell and Jonathan Pearce on May 6 at UFC 288. There is no location for the event at the moment. Instagram page BRKRZ was the first to report the news.
