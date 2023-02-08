ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

UFC 284 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 284 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faces reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening. Islam captured the promotion’s 155lbs...
MMA Fighting

Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz reacts to Islam Makhachev’s title defense: ‘Islam got his ass whooped’

Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Islam Makhachev’s win. UFC 284 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an excellent fight. (Watch highlights!) The Dagastani fighter became...
MMAmania.com

Official UFC 284 bonuses: Jack Della Maddalena banks $50K for quick submission

Islam Makhachev did just enough to retain his UFC lightweight title in a main event superfight with Alexander Volkanovski last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez captured interim featherweight gold with a second-round submission win over veteran Josh Emmett.
MMAmania.com

UFC 285: Returning Jon Jones named ‘dirtiest fighter’ in MMA history

If MMA was Hip Hop, Jon Jones would be the Old Dirty Bastard. Not because he likes it raw, but rather because his cage fighting offense includes eye pokes, spinning elbows to the back of the head, and kicks to the knee that have the potential to end a fighter’s career.
MMAmania.com

Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski full fight video preview for UFC 284 championship main event

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) inside RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, following the Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett interim featherweight title fight.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jessica Andrade replaces Taila Santos, faces Erin Blanchfield in UFC Fight Night 219 main event

Erin Blanchfield has a new opponent for her first UFC main event. Rather than Taila Santos as originally expected, Blanchfield (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) now faces Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) in the five-round UFC Fight Night 219 headliner, the promotion announced Saturday. The event takes place Feb. 18 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Video! Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira embrace backstage after UFC 284

Islam Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight championship against Alexander Volkanovski last night (Sat., Feb 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Makhachev defeated Volkanovski in an epic five-round battle via unanimous decision (Watch highlights!) Backstage after the fight, former lightweight champion and Makhachev’s former opponent Charles Oliveira embraced...
MMA Fighting

UFC 284 weigh-in video

At the UFC 284 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale Friday evening, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will have to hit the 155-pound weight limit for the lightweight title fight.
MMAmania.com

Craig Jones: Brian Ortega ‘more dangerous on the ground’ than Islam Makhachev, ‘very quick’ heel hook possible for Alexander Volkanovski

Craig Jones sees the stylistic clash between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski favoring his fellow Aussie. In preparation for the big champion-versus-champion match up this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284, the multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) world champion, Jones, has been aiding Volkanovski’s grappling in camp. Known for his ankle lock and heel hook submissions, Jones can see his pupil pulling off his patented maneuver against the Sambo-based Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.
MMAmania.com

UFC 284 Champ vs. Champ Main Card Breakdown

The lobby was sleek and hospital-like in its sterile aesthetics. "Mr. Blevins is ready to see you." A warm smile. "Right this way." The man’s heart beat rhythmically with the succinct click-clack of the receptionist's heels against the freshly polished linoleum floor. Recessed lighting haloed around his tan pleather loafers as they walked the length of the expansive lobby.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Team Diaz denies Khamzat’s ‘fairy tale’ $2 million claim

Back in September 2022, Khamzat Chimaev remained undefeated by rolling through Kevin Holland en route to a first-round submission win at UFC 279. Yet again, “Borz” was barely touched in the process, proving himself an elite class of fighter. Oddly enough, UFC 279 could still be considered the lowest point yet in Chimaev’s professional career.
MMAmania.com

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce booked for UFC 288 on May 6

Bryce Mitchell will defend his top 15 ranking in May. MMA Mania confirmed with multiple sources that the UFC is targeting a matchup between No. 11 ranked featherweight Mitchell and Jonathan Pearce on May 6 at UFC 288. There is no location for the event at the moment. Instagram page BRKRZ was the first to report the news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy