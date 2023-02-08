Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Celebrate Arizona Statehood Day and Pluto’s Discovery: Feb 12-18 Week in History
This week in history we celebrate the great state of Arizona turning 111 years old, the discovery of the planet Pluto by astronomers at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, and the births of two giants in American history. February 12, 1809: Abraham Lincoln. On February 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln was born,...
SignalsAZ
Mark McBrady Celebration of Life
On Saturday, February 12, 2023, come be a part of the Celebration of Life for councilman Mark McBrady at The Barn at Mortimer Farms. Humboldt station and Dewey-Humboldt community were the jewels in Mark McBrady’s life. He wanted to build a community where everyone would come together to share ideas and create positive change.
SignalsAZ
Apply Now forArizona Community Foundation Scholarships
The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications at azfoundation.org/scholarships. Scholarships are available to students throughout Yavapai County, including Sedona and the Verde Valley, who are attending postsecondary schools during the 2023-24 academic year. As Arizona’s largest independent provider of scholarship funding, ACF offers access to...
