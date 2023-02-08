Read full article on original website
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
‘You’re Fired!’ Elon Musk Reportedly Sacked One of the Last Top Twitter Engineers For Accurately Explaining Why His Engagement is Plummeting
Billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk reportedly fired one of the “company’s two remaining principal engineers” after the engineer explained that his engagement on the platform had dropped not because of a glitch, but due to diminished interest from the public. Platoformer’s Zoë Schiffer and Casey Newton...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'
No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
TODAY.com
The ‘red nail theory’ is going viral on TikTok. Experts explain if it really works
If you’re stuck in a romantic rut, you may want to try painting your nails red. At least that is what some TikTok users are attempting in an effort to enhance their love lives. The “red nail theory,” a term coined by TikTok creator Robyn Delmonte, aka @GirlBossTown, has...
Leaked Text Messages Reveal Alex Jones’ Failed Attempt to Book Andrew Tate on Joe Rogan’s Podcast
Controversial radio host Alex Jones tried and failed to secure a spot for Andrew Tate on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast. According to Southern Poverty Law Center, the exchange took place back in 2019. SPLC and their group, Hatewatch, obtained the text messages from a phone belonging to Jones as part of their research into “extremist networks” and then prepared them for publication after they were made part of the public record during one of the trials in the various defamation lawsuits filed against Jones.
