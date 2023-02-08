Read full article on original website
Amazon reportedly greenlights a Spider-Man Noir series
Amazon is moving forward with a live-action Spider-Man Noir series, according to Variety. It will reportedly focus on “an older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City” — one that isn’t Peter Parker. Spider-Man Noir is an alternate version of the web-slinging hero, first seen in...
The Morning After: Our verdict on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its 200-megapixel camera
Samsung's flagship phone of 2023 is here – if you don’t count the foldables. The Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200 and has a big, beautiful OLED screen, better cameras, a new chip for even better performance and some revamped software. And, of course, there’s still a built-in S Pen for all your drawing and note taking. The highlight feature since last year’s S22 Ultra is the new 200MP sensor, which offers more options for advanced content creation. And, with five rear cameras, there are a lot of options.
Flipboard brings its notes feature to iOS and Android
The company says notes are an easy way to share ideas and kick off conversations. iOS and Android apps now include the notes feature that the company . The update brings more social elements to the Flipboard mobile apps. The company says notes are a simple way to start conversations, share ideas and perhaps build micro communities around a shared interest or theme.
The Morning After: Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown begins
Netflix is rolling out changes to account sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain after trialing the change in Latin America. If you live in one of these countries, you must set a primary location for where you use it. Then, if you have friends or family who want to share your account, you'll have to subscribe to either the Standard or Premium tier and pay a fee ($8 in Canada and New Zealand, €4 in Portugal and €6 in Spain) for up to two extra users outside of your home.
Sony A7R V review: Awesome images, improved video, unbeatable autofocus
It’s only marred by excessive rolling shutter. Packed with prebiotics to help keep guts healthy. Sony’s full-frame A7R IV was one of the best mirrorless cameras I’ve ever reviewed, so there was a lot of pressure on its successor. The company’s answer is the 61-megapixel A7R V, designed to deliver the maximum amount of detail for portrait and landscape photography.
