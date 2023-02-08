ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Radicalized Maine teen Trevor Bickford pleads not guilty in Times Square machete attack

By Elizabeth Rosner, Steve Janoski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCjPm_0kh013sT00

The alleged wannabe jihadist accused of attacking three NYPD cops with a foot-long blade on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a litany of state charges.

Trevor Bickford, 19, of Maine, avoided eye contact with Acting Justice Gregory Carro as he entered the plea during a brief hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Dressed in tan jail garb, Bickford remained expressionless as he was led into the courtroom, his wrists shackled in front of him, for his arraignment on an 18-count indictment.

The New England teenager is accused of lunging at a group of cops working the holiday security detail at the corner of West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 31.

In his hands, he held a kukri, a bladed weapon similar to a machete, according to the indictment and court documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHhB7_0kh013sT00
Trevor Bickford, 19, is charged with attacking three NYPD cops on New Year’s Eve.
Steven Hirsch

Bickford — who law enforcement sources said had been on the FBI’s radar for about three weeks before the attack — struck a 23-year-old officer from behind with the knife, fracturing the cop’s skull and leaving a wound that required internal and external stitches, prosecutors said.

He allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar!” — or “God is great!” — just before the slashings, which also wounded two other officers. One of the cops managed to step back from Bickford, pull his gun and shoot him in the shoulder. Police arrested him afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2my3e2_0kh013sT00
Trevor Bickford was hit with federal charges.
Steven Hirsch

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that the indictment — including on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault on a police officer — demonstrates “just how seriously we are treating this incident.”

Six of the state charges against Bickford are terrorism-related, which allows for increased penalties, the DA said.

Bickford is due back in court May 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTtVv_0kh013sT00
The machete-like knife Bickford allegedly used.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fxxqe_0kh013sT00
Investigators believe Bickford became radicalized in the summer of 2022.
Steven Hirsch

He also appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday to answer to four counts of attempting to murder officers and employees of the US government. Although he did not enter a plea, he consented to remain behind bars pending his trial.

Federal investigators believe Bickford became radicalized in the summer of 2022, in part by Islamist propaganda that included the teachings of a “spiritual mentor” of al Qaeda.

He became obsessed with Islam, police sources said, and started to read the Quran daily. He was also suffering from depression and had been skipping his medications for more than a year, one source said.

Bragg said in Wednesday’s statement that Bickford planned to carry out jihad, and he targeted the officers because they were both uniformed and armed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErT81_0kh013sT00
The scene of the terror attack in December.
Robert Mecea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvLaz_0kh013sT00
One of the cops shot Bickford in the shoulder after he approached them on Eighth Avenue between 51st and 52nd Street.
Paul Martinka

“Trevor Bickford allegedly carried out planned attacks on three members of the NYPD in Times Square on New Year’s Eve as they did their duty to protect our city,” Bragg said. “These brave officers were serving on the frontlines so New Yorkers and visitors celebrating the new year could stay safe.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Fourth suspect arrested in subway attack on Fox News weatherman

A fourth suspect had been arrested in the alleged subway beating of a Fox News meteorologist over the weekend, police said Thursday. Dante Hampton, 18, was arrested and charged with third degree assault, a misdemeanor, for his role in the attack on weatherman Adam Klotz, 37, on a southbound 1 train early Saturday, cops said. Hampton, who allegedly hit Klotz with a closed fist, was given a desk appearance ticket to show up to Manhattan Criminal Court at a later date, according to cops and police sources. Three other suspects — two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were arrested soon after the attack...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Pedophile killed himself in courtroom by drinking sodium nitrite: report

The liquid consumed by a Texas pedophile before he died inside a courtroom last year was determined to be sodium nitrite, according to the local medical examiner’s office that ruled his death a suicide. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, Texas in August facing five counts of sexual abuse and as the guilty verdict was being read, he downed a water bottle filled with a cloudy liquid. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office told The Daily Mail on Tuesday that Leclair died by suicide via the toxic effects of sodium nitrite. Denton County Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck told CNN...
DENTON, TX
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
New York Post

Florida mom of 9-year-old girl beaten on school bus shares disturbing new video of son also being attacked

A Florida mother whose 9-year-old daughter was viciously beaten by a 15-year-old boy aboard her school bus is pleading for justice after a new video emerged of her son also getting mercilessly hit — just a week before. Jenni Berrios, 30, has vowed to pursue charges against the teen and another boy who pummeled her daughter on the bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead on Feb. 1 and also shared new footage of her 10-year-old son being beaten while riding the same bus. The brief but disturbing new video shows the boy cowering into a seat while one...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
AOL Corp

Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed

Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
People

Girl, 15, Jailed for Up to 9 Years for Killing Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star

Judge Susan Cacace described the motive as "a long-standing rivalry between two cheerleading squads," according to CBS News A 15-year-old girl will be spending three to nine years in New York state prison for killing a high school honor roll student who was a cheerleading star, authorities said. The defendant, who is not being named because she is a minor, pleaded guilty last December to first-degree manslaughter for the 2022 stabbing death of 16-year-old Kayla Green, according to a press release from the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. RELATED:...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
New York Post

Migrant, 26, attempts suicide at new NYC shelter

A migrant tried to commit suicide at the city’s new shelter in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said. The 26-year-old man was found suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds inside the recently opened shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal around 2:15 p.m., cops said. The man used a shaving razor to cut his right forearm in one of the bathrooms of the housing facility, sources said. He was taken to Lutheran in stable condition. The Cruise Terminal mega-shelter opened in late January and houses up to 1,000 single adult migrant men. Last week, advocates and migrants who had been housed at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself

An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
New York Post

Career criminal arrested in shooting of NYC cop could face murder rap

The career criminal suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD cop during a robbery gone wrong will be charged with attempted murder, police officials said Tuesday — with the charges to be upgraded if the gravely wounded officer is pronounced dead. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, was hauled back to Brooklyn on Monday after police hunted him down at a Rockland County hotel. “He fled but he could not evade our reach,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press briefing. “In less than 46 hours he was handcuffed by an NYPD detective assigned to the US Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. “The victim, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman slashes man in face in NYC, asks, ‘Why are you talking to my girl?’: cops

A female stranger slashed a man on the face on New Year’s Day in Lower Manhattan after snarling, “Why are you talking to my girl?,” cops said.  The 38-year-old man was walking on Greenwich Street near Rector Street around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect confronted him with the question, authorities said.  She then slashed him in the face above the left eye with a “cutting instrument,” cops said. It’s unclear whether another female was present at the time. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.  The suspect fled on foot, cops said.  Footage released late Monday shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile — wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans with no jacket.  She was still being sought Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
191K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy