Steve Wynn can be your neighbor at this NYC building — for $34M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
 3 days ago

A sprawling Central Park South condo is on the market for $34 million — down from its $37 million asking price last year.

The massive 9,455-square-foot home is at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton at 50 Central Park South. That’s where casino mogul Steve Wynn has listed a penthouse for $90 million , which is $20 million more than what he paid for it back in 2012 .

If $90 million is too steep, this comparatively cheaper $34 million, full-floor unit comes with six bedrooms 7½ baths — and a hefty $18,233 monthly maintenance fee.

The seller is the estate of the late finance guru Frederick Adler, dubbed one of the fathers of venture capital, who passed away last January at age 97. (Adler bought the property in 2007 for $27 million, according to property records . The seller was the late trading mogul Richard McWilliam.)

The home looks out to prime views of Central Park.
Ilaria Barion / Rinze van Brug
There’s room for dining.
Ilaria Barion / Rinze van Brug
A home office space.
Ilaria Barion / Rinze van Brug
One of the bedrooms.
Ilaria Barion / Rinze van Brug
The kitchen.
Rinze van Brug
No need for a backyard when Central Park is right at your doorstep.
Rinze van Brug

The 23rd-floor apartment comes with more than 120 feet overlooking Central Park. The home opens to a large foyer that leads to three separate wings: living and entertaining spaces. There’s also a nearly 2,500-square-foot main bedroom suite with a park-facing library, a media room, ensuite baths and dressing areas, and an additional bedroom wing.

A great room with high ceilings and double doors leads to a 70-foot-long terrace with Central Park and city skyline views. There’s also a formal dining room, a corner living room — and a large chef’s kitchen with an eat-in breakfast room, a butler’s pantry and access to a second 55-foot-long terrace.

The landmark Emery Roth-designed building launched in 1930 as the St. Moritz Hotel and comes with only 12 condos.

Building amenities include access to the Ritz-Carlton gym, La Prairie Spa, club and gastro lounges, a hotel business center, and optional in-room dining and housekeeping services. Past residents of the building include billionaires Larry Ellison, the internet mogul, and Sidney Kimmel, producer of films like “Crazy Rich Asians.”

The listing brokers are Douglas Elliman’s Erin Boisson Aries, Nic Bottero and Dustin Crouse.

