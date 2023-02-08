ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tears Of The Kingdom Fans Think They've Discovered A Hidden Trailer Message

The Nintendo Direct on February 8 gave fans another long-awaited trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." And just like after the last trailer was released, fans have been analyzing every detail (as well as comparing it to other classic games). Among all the speculation, some think they've found a hidden message at the end of the trailer.
Metroid Prime Remastered Hits the Nintendo Switch... Right Now

It's once again Samus' time to shine. Metroid Prime, among the GameCube's most beloved games, is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. And, surprise, you can download it on the Nintendo eShop now. It's not news about the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, but a Metroid Prime remaster is a nice...
In Metroid Dread, Samus is an action hero — in Metroid Prime, she’s a scientist

You don’t need me to recommend Metroid Prime Remastered to you. (If you do, please direct yourself to Maddy Myers’ distillation of the series.) If video games can be said to have a canon, Metroid Prime, originally released on GameCube in 2002, is certainly among the established greats. There are countless reasons why the game remains relevant — its world design, the atmospheric score, that classic Metroid magic — but in playing the beautiful remastered version on Nintendo Switch, which Nintendo surprise-dropped during February’s Nintendo Direct, I have a renewed appreciation for its inquisitive and empathetic incarnation of Samus Aran.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Collector's Edition - What's Included?

In recent memory, there are few games so highly anticipated as the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Unveiled in 2022, "Tears of the Kingdom" looks to provide meaningful updates from the original, like a modular vehicle system that feels eerily familiar, but it will stay true to the unique approach the original game took. As the days to release count down and more is revealed about the game, there seems to be no ceiling to the hype.
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online today

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games later today, the company just announced during its Nintendo Direct. And you’ll be able to play the multiplayer ones with a friend wirelessly — no Link Cable required. Game Boy, Game Boy...
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered’s physical version

Nintendo surprise-launched Metroid Prime Remastered during its February Direct, and even more shocking was that the $39.99 digital version arrived on the eShop on the same day. The remaster brings updated HD graphics, improved sound, and twin stick shooter controls to make it play like most other modern FPS games (optionally, it features Wii-style controls, and they’re apparently great).
Everything to know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ends with Link and Zelda vowing to restore Hyrule’s majesty — bringing it “even beyond” what it originally was, Zelda says, even though her power is diminished. Though The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been described as a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, Nintendo’s been quite secretive about where and how the story picks up. Nintendo even kept Tears of the Kingdom’s name secret for years, revealing it only in 2022 because the company said its reveal might “give away too much.”
Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year

A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games

After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.

