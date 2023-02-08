Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
Digital Trends
How to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
During the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was finally made available to preorder. Nintendo also showed off a new trailer and reconfirmed the game’s May 12, 2023 release date. Finally, it also announced a new Collector’s Edition with some extra goodies, as well as a Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo. But where exactly can you get these items and are they available to preorder? Here’s what you need to know.
Digital Trends
Metroid Prime Remastered makes one of the best games of all time even better
After countless rumors and years of disappointment as those leaks failed to materialize, Metroid Prime Remastered is finally a reality. Though its existence may not have come at a shock at this point, Nintendo’s surprise shadow launch of it following this week’s Direct showcase certainly caught fans off guard. Shortly after the presentation wrapped up, I was unexpectedly revisiting my favorite video game of all time with all of its creative glory intact.
Digital Trends
Dead Space 2 doesn’t need a remake. It’s already perfect
Dead Space 2 is, in my opinion, one of the greatest games ever made. One of the reasons for that is because it uses the best ideas from its predecessor, the original Dead Space, as a brutal jumping-off point both mechanically and narratively. Dead Space was a fantastic starting point, but Dead Space 2 upped the ante on nearly every front. Following the success of the recent Dead Space remake, many fans are expectantly looking at the game’s developer, EA Motive, and hoping that it’ll announce a remake for Dead Space 2.
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 11 (#602)
Struggling to solve Wordle #602 on February 11, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques and starting words that could help you find the answer by yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
Digital Trends
Hogwarts Legacy: how to solve the Herodiana Halls puzzles
There are many sidequests and optional activities to do in Hogwarts Legacy that range in difficulty and rewards. However, there's one sidequest that stands above the rest in terms of how tricky it is to not only complete, but even tobegin. The Halls of Herodiana quest isn't one you will stumble upon, nor stumble your way through. Rather than break your wand in frustration, here's how to start and solve every puzzle in the Herodiana Halls quest.
Digital Trends
Hogwarts Legacy: how to open eye chests
There are many strange sights and sounds to behold all across Hogwarts as you explore the castle and its surroundings in 8Hogwarts Legacy*. Aside from the more overtly fantastical creatures you will encounter, there are a few things that are more curious and confusing than anything else. Chief among these would be the eye chests, which appear as normal treasure chests, only with a big central eye that observes you. Once it notices you getting too close, it'll become aggressive and prevent you from looting whatever goodies it's hiding. Here's a simple way to trick these nasty chests and get their prize.
Digital Trends
Pre-order Skull and Bones now and get a $10 Best Buy gift card
One of the most anticipated games of 2023 is also one of the most delayed games of the past couple years, but after Ubisoft delayed Skull and Bones most recently, it’s now set for a 2023 release. This makes now as good a time as any to put in a pre-order, and when you do so at Best Buy, you’ll also get a $10 e-gift card. Skull and Bones costs $70 for both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles, and free shipping or in-store pickup are available when the game officially releases.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Atlassian offers Jira Product Discovery in open beta release
It was a bit of a tense morning at TechCrunch HQ this morning: The news broke that the company that owns TechCrunch, Yahoo, announced it is laying off 20% of its staff, as Amanda reported. It seems the layoffs are mostly on the advertising tech side of the business, so hopefully the TechCrunch team’s jobs are safe — but this is tech layoffs hitting really close to home, with 1,600 coworkers shuffling on to new pastures. May you all find new employment opportunities soon, colleagues!
Digital Trends
Hogwarts Legacy: what are Troll Bogeys and where to find them
Troll Bogeys, if you're unfamiliar, are as gross as they sound. In Hogwarts Lgacy, one of Professor Onai's assignments for you is, unfortunately, to collect this precious nasal resource straight from the source. That source, of course, would be trolls. As you might expect, trolls aren't exactly willing to let you mine their bogeys, but they're not only essential for completing this assignment, but also a key ingredient in making invisibility potions. Here's every way to get Troll Bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy.
Digital Trends
Forget Dall-E, you can sign up to create AI-generated videos now
Dall-E, ChatGPT, and other AI-generation technologies continue to amaze us. Still, AI image-generation tools like Midjourney might seem boring once you see the new, AI-powered video-generation abilities that will soon be available to us all. Runway provides an advanced online video editor that offers many of the same features as...
Digital Trends
The best OnePlus 11 cases: top 5 cases you need to buy
OnePlus is back, and it's brought an incredible device with it. The OnePlus 11 has kicked off 2023 in a very strong way, and is really setting a high bar for everyone else to follow. A flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor combines with 16GB of RAM, a beautiful design, and a revamped Hasselblad-tuned camera module that's as capable as it is huge. With prices starting at $699, you also don't have to break the bank to buy one of the best phones in 2023.
Digital Trends
Opera is adding AI features to its browser following ChatGPT surge
The web browser Opera is the latest to share plans for AI integration with ChatGPT. Its parent company, the Chinese brand Kunlun Tech, first announced its plans on Wednesday with few details, according to CNBC. However, the Norway-based Opera has since revealed some of the details of how its ChatGPT-based...
Digital Trends
Windows 11 has been causing problems with Intel graphics for months, and no one said a word
If you’re using Intel integrated graphics and you’ve been having some issues with DirectX apps, we may know the reason why — outdated drivers paired with a recent Windows update. According to Microsoft, a Windows 11 update may have caused some errors in Intel graphics. The update...
Digital Trends
Apple Mac mini M2 vs. Mac Studio: mini PCs with powerful insides, compared
Apple’s latest Mac mini is one powerful tiny PC. Released not too long after the Mac Studio, it arrives with the new M2 chip and makes a formidable rival to the more expensive, M1-powered device. While they look alike, these two computers are not at all the same —...
Digital Trends
Hogwarts Legacy: best house to choose and every difference
Any new student’s journey at Hogwarts hinges on which of the four houses the Sorting Hat will place them in. Just like the books, Hogwarts Legacy includes Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. Unlike the books, though, you aren’t bound to joining the house that the sorting Hat suggests to you when you first arrive. Just like the boy who lived, the hat is open to your own suggestion on which house you really belong to.
Digital Trends
Windows 11 may soon replace all your annoying RGB apps
Microsoft may be adding a new feature to Windows 11, and if you’re a fan of making your PC all shiny and fancy with RGB accessories, you’re going to like this one. A leaked screenshot shows that Windows 11 might soon allow you to control all of your RGB lighting in one place instead of having to rely on using different apps for various components.
Puny Asus Mini-ITX motherboard has a chipset on a stick
A clever solution to squeezing AMD's dual-chip X670 chipset onto a teensy motherboard.
Digital Trends
G-Shock’s latest watch turned my wrist into a poisonous frog
I didn’t really think about what a Poison dart frog looked like until recently, as — luckily — we don’t get many in the wilds of rural Surrey here in the U.K. But thanks to the new G-Shock Poison Dart Frog Frogman watch, I have a good idea of what to look out for, should I ever encounter one.
Digital Trends
16-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $450 off for a limited time
If you want smooth performance and versatility from your next laptop, you won’t be disappointed with the 16-inch HP Spectre x360. The 2-in-1 laptop is an even more attractive option because you can currently buy it for $1,200 from HP’s laptop deals, for $450 in savings from its original price of $1,650. This is a limited-time offer though, so it may no longer be available if you take too much time to think about it. If you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you click that Buy Now button immediately.
