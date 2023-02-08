COLUMBUS, Ohio — After last week's train derailment in East Palestine, many who live next to the railroad tracks have a new fear. The derailment involving 50 cars, 10 of which were carrying hazardous materials, caused many Ohio and East Palestine officials to order evacuations for residents near the derailment. The evacuation order has since lifted and residents are able to head back home days after the incident.

