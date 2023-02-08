ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Toxic gases released cause concern for residents in Ohio village

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
10TV

Those who live near railroad tracks concerned after latest Ohio derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After last week's train derailment in East Palestine, many who live next to the railroad tracks have a new fear. The derailment involving 50 cars, 10 of which were carrying hazardous materials, caused many Ohio and East Palestine officials to order evacuations for residents near the derailment. The evacuation order has since lifted and residents are able to head back home days after the incident.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
10TV

Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into the...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Safety Board: Mechanical defect caused Ohio train wreck

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the fiery derailment of dozens of freight cars in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line Friday night, federal investigators announced Sunday. The smoldering tangle of cars, some carrying hazardous materials, kept an evacuation order in effect.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy