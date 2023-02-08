Second-ranked BSM heads north to face 14-win Hermantown on Feb. 11

Second-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s picked up three more wins last week after splitting a pair of one-possession games the previous week.

That loss came in a 75-72 final on Jan. 27 at Waconia in what could turn out to be a crucial game in the Metro West Conference race.

The Red Knights rebounded the next day against Holy Angels to win 74-42 in a game played at Haben Center.

Freshman Christian Wiggins and sophomore Abu Keita each had season-highs in a 78-59 win over Orono on Jan. 30. Wiggins led the way with 24 points while Keita had 22 points. Junior guard Jayden Daisy had 11 points.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s began February with a huge 84-82 win over visiting Chaska on Feb. 2. The Hawks had 31 points from Tray Lenzen and Max Rain had 24 points.

BSM hosts Jefferson to begin the second half of the conference schedule on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. BSM won the Jan. 17 meeting in Bloomington 74-60.

The Red Knights visit Hermantown (14-4) on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

