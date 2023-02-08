ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonville, FL

wmfe.org

Eatonville Town Council votes to preserve site of historic Black school

After more than two hours of public comment, the Eatonville Town Council voted against rezoning the site of the former Hungerford School on Tuesday night effectively blocking a developer’s plans to turn it into a mixed housing community. John Beacham, an Eatonville resident who runs the Land Back Campaign,...
EATONVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Proposed high-rise development has many Mount Dora residents divided

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.
MOUNT DORA, FL
oviedocommunitynews.org

Plan to add additional housing at Oviedo Mall moves forward

Sign up for OCN’s free newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. Questions about where kids will attend school and potential traffic issues punctuated a discussion about additional housing at the Oviedo Mall during last week’s Oviedo Local Planning Agency board meeting. A plan to add 328 multi-family dwelling...
villages-news.com

Standing-room-only crowd demands action on Morse Boulevard

The Villages fire chief was standing at the door counting heads as a standing-room-only crowd flooded Savannah Center, demanding action on Morse Boulevard. Dozens of people were turned away Friday morning from the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting when the Ashley Wilkes Room quickly filled to capacity.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Officials acknowledge difficulties at Hacienda Hills temporary postal trailer

Amenity Authority Committee members have acknowledged the difficult situation facing residents who collect their mail at the Hacienda Hills temporary postal facility. AAC member Jim Vaccaro said he recently spent time over at the temporary facility and got an earful from residents who are extremely unhappy with the hand they’ve been dealt.
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Volusia County brushfire contained, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters have been back out in Volusia County Friday widening containment lines around a brushfire. The 130-acre blaze started late Thursday off Clyde Morris Boulevard south of Hand Avenue in Ormond Beach. It's now 100% contained. "We protected 75 homes — no damage, no destruction,"...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flarecord.com

Model sues Orange County Public Schools, alleges staff shared explicit photos of her

A model who permits sexually explicit images of herself to be displayed on a subscription-only website is suing Orange County Public Schools after the district barred her from being a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. Orange County resident Victoria Triece filed the civil complaint Jan. 24 in the...
fox35orlando.com

Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
SANFORD, FL

