wmfe.org
Eatonville Town Council votes to preserve site of historic Black school
After more than two hours of public comment, the Eatonville Town Council voted against rezoning the site of the former Hungerford School on Tuesday night effectively blocking a developer’s plans to turn it into a mixed housing community. John Beacham, an Eatonville resident who runs the Land Back Campaign,...
‘We are disappointed’: Demolition permit issued for DeLand’s historic Putnam Hotel
City officials issued a permit Wednesday afternoon to demolish DeLand’s iconic Putnam Hotel, which was being restored.
mynews13.com
Proposed high-rise development has many Mount Dora residents divided
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.
oviedocommunitynews.org
Plan to add additional housing at Oviedo Mall moves forward
Sign up for OCN’s free newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. Questions about where kids will attend school and potential traffic issues punctuated a discussion about additional housing at the Oviedo Mall during last week’s Oviedo Local Planning Agency board meeting. A plan to add 328 multi-family dwelling...
DeSantis proposes $1.5B fix for slow-moving traffic on I-4 in Osceola County
Work to jumpstart traffic on a usually congested stretch of I-4 could begin as soon as next year.
WESH
Ocoee residents say they're losing sleep due to nighttime construction project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in one Ocoee neighborhood said they are losing sleep because of an ongoing construction project behind their backyards. “It’s just really bad. It’s from 9, 10 p.m. to 3, 4 in the morning,” said resident Angela Pyne. “Banging, beeping of trucks backing up.”
villages-news.com
Standing-room-only crowd demands action on Morse Boulevard
The Villages fire chief was standing at the door counting heads as a standing-room-only crowd flooded Savannah Center, demanding action on Morse Boulevard. Dozens of people were turned away Friday morning from the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting when the Ashley Wilkes Room quickly filled to capacity.
Winter Garden to buy Colonial Drive property for bus lot, propses land swap
A Winter Garden community could claim a victory tonight after fighting to keep Orange County Public Schools from building a school bus lot next to their homes.
villages-news.com
Moldy home of deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed
The moldy home of a deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed. The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The home was purchased for...
WESH
New I-4 interchange planned to help alleviate traffic congestion in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new loop ramp and the extension of the I-4 express lanes are planned to help with traffic near State Route 535, FDOT says. On Wednesday evening, FDOT officials held a public meeting at Floridays Resort Orlando to discuss the design and plan for the project.
villages-news.com
Officials acknowledge difficulties at Hacienda Hills temporary postal trailer
Amenity Authority Committee members have acknowledged the difficult situation facing residents who collect their mail at the Hacienda Hills temporary postal facility. AAC member Jim Vaccaro said he recently spent time over at the temporary facility and got an earful from residents who are extremely unhappy with the hand they’ve been dealt.
Residents worry new affordable housing will bring more traffic problems
In an effort to boost affordable housing, Osceola County is officially transferring land just north of the Poinciana SunRail Station to a developer.
WESH
New loop ramp, I-4 express lane extension planned to help with traffic near SR-535
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new loop ramp and the extension of the I-4 express lanes are planned to help with traffic near SR-535, FDOT says. On Wednesday evening, FDOT officials held a public meeting at Floridays Orlando Resort to discuss the design and plan for the project. Construction is...
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
WESH
Volusia County brushfire contained, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters have been back out in Volusia County Friday widening containment lines around a brushfire. The 130-acre blaze started late Thursday off Clyde Morris Boulevard south of Hand Avenue in Ormond Beach. It's now 100% contained. "We protected 75 homes — no damage, no destruction,"...
wmfe.org
DeSantis says bill replacing Disney's Reedy Creek means 'a new sheriff in town'
Republican leaders in Florida laid out their expectations Wednesday for a bill to replace Disney's self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District near Orlando. The bill — House Bill 9B — is making its way through a special session. At a press conference in Ocla, Gov. Ron DeSantis said "there's...
$200M: The next decade of hope for Washington Shores
For the past 20 years, I’ve been fighting the status quo in Washington Shores. And through the Hope Center West community development initiative, we’ve come a long way in bringing transformation and hope to the disenfranchised neighborhood I grew up in.
WESH
Majority of Flagler County school employees' votes on survey were against staff being armed on campus
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An overwhelming number of Flagler County school employees don't want to be armed on campus, according to a recent survey conducted by the school district. The district is considering two different guardian program models to supplement school resource deputies. One of the models, arming teachers...
flarecord.com
Model sues Orange County Public Schools, alleges staff shared explicit photos of her
A model who permits sexually explicit images of herself to be displayed on a subscription-only website is suing Orange County Public Schools after the district barred her from being a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. Orange County resident Victoria Triece filed the civil complaint Jan. 24 in the...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
