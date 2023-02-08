ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avc0d_0kh00Rld00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court.

According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man didn’t appear for a hearing.

Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’

Police officers believe the signature on the note was forged and made to represent a local nurse practitioner. A physician office representative told EPD the sick note was fake and the signature was forged.

Police say they are investigating this case as a Level 6 felony forgery. Although the offender is not in jail, officers say they have issued a no bond felony warrant for his arrest.

UP NEXT: Police say Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 12

Willow Baize
3d ago

WOW I'm impressed that this is what tax payers dollars are being used for seriously I guess if u can't catch the drug dealers,murderers or high criminals then at least do something if I was a EPD I'd be ashamed about this one these are the people you depend on to save ur life right here that's like putting ur life in the hands of a kindergarten cop

Reply(7)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVW

Evansville man accused of screwdriver stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed a family member with a screwdriver Friday afternoon. Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a home along the 2300 block of Westbrook Boulevard after a reported stabbing. Deputies arrived and spoke with the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?

A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested after trying to escape police multiple times for having drugs on him while riding a bicycle. Evansville Police say an officer was on routine patrol when they saw a man on a bicycle, later identified as Kenneth Moody, disregarding a stop sign just after 9 p.m. Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drug and neglect charges after police say they found more than 17 pounds of marijuana. 33-year-old Markus Hall was arrested Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of S. Bedford Ave. Police reports show officers had a search warrant and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police warn of CenterPoint scam call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy. Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Suspect evades police for two and a half hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it engaged in an overnight pursuit that lasted for about two and a half hours. Police say on Wednesday night, Third Shift Motor Patrol was “challenged” to find a stolen black Mercedes that had been seen in the area. EPD says while on patrol, officers […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’

UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says

An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Recent Noteworthy Arrests In Our Area

A 19-year-old Washington man was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriffs Department and WPD yesterday at 5 p.m. Dimitri Alexander Burton, 19, was arrested on one count of rape, two counts of child molesting, and two counts of child molesting by fondling or touching a child under 14. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $200,000 bond.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event happening in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is taking part in a mission to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve. Officers are encouraging the public to join them Friday, February 17 at Kahawa Java for “Coffee with a Cop”. “Have you ever had questions about what’s going on […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wrul.com

Two Carmi Women Arrested On White County Warrants

Police Chief Jason Carter reports the arrest of two Carmi women on Thursday. At around 1:30 p.m. 28 year old Sally Spivey of Summit Street was arrested on the Pundrakes parking lot on a Felony Warrant for Retail Theft and Criminal Trespass to Property. Bond on the warrant was set at $1500. Spivey was additionally charged with felony Retail Theft from a business in Carmi. She is being held in the White County pending the setting of bond for the most recent Retail Theft charge. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 14th at 9 a.m.
CARMI, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Suspect crashes car during brief police chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office, a suspect lead a deputy on a brief pursuit in the area of West Virginia and 2nd Avenue around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say less than 15 seconds after the chase began, the suspect’s vehicle crashed on Franklin Street. The Sheriff’s office says the […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

GCSO responds to man entering Haubstadt Community School

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Authorities in Gibson County received a 911 call from Haubstadt Community School around 3 p.m. on Wednesday reporting that a man had entered the school. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says the man briefly entered the building before walking back outside. Authorities say there was never a threat to […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy