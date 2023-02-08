Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court.

According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man didn’t appear for a hearing.

Police officers believe the signature on the note was forged and made to represent a local nurse practitioner. A physician office representative told EPD the sick note was fake and the signature was forged.

Police say they are investigating this case as a Level 6 felony forgery. Although the offender is not in jail, officers say they have issued a no bond felony warrant for his arrest.

UP NEXT: Police say Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).