Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
Related
Police rescue 2 from Paterson house fire
Police officers rushed in and evacuated the two people from the third floor of a home on Summer Street.
Sanitation Worker Airlifted After Garbage Truck Crashes On Long Island
A sanitation worker is recovering after a garbage truck crashed on Long Island Friday morning, Feb. 10.The incident happened just before 10 a.m. in Riverhead on Kirby Lane, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.Investigators said the truck was backing up when it collided with a parked d…
Man Found Dead Floating In Water Next To BMW In Port Washington
Police are investigating after finding a man dead inside a BMW that was found floating in a body of water on Long Island. The incident took place in Port Washington around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the area of 175 Roslyn West Shore Road. According to Nassau County...
Man rescued by first responders following boat explosion in Islip
Scott Murray, 44, of Islip, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
longislandbusiness.com
Sunken SUV with Body of 54 Year-Old Woman Inside Discovered in Port Washington
The Homicide Squad reports an Undetermined Death that occurred at 3:10pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Port Washington. According to Detectives, a witness observed a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road and contacted Police. Subsequent to the investigation, the object recovered was a...
Sanitation worker riding on the back of a garbage truck seriously injured in accident Friday morning
Riverhead Town Police are seeking information about a motor vehicle accident in Jamesport this morning that seriously injured a sanitation worker riding on the back of a garbage truck. Police said a garbage truck backed into a parked dump truck on Kirby Lane in Jamesport shortly before 10 o’clock this...
Missing man, 19, found burned, fatally shot on Brooklyn train tracks
A missing 19-year-old man was found dead with burn wounds and a gunshot wound to the head on Brooklyn train tracks, police said Friday as they ruled his death a homicide.
Child found safe following reports that they may have fallen through ice in Orange County pond
Authorities say after searching for more than three hours, the child was found on land safe and the search was called off.
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
Passenger dies after car crashes into forklift on Bronx street
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the death of a passenger in a car that crashed into a forklift on a Bronx street on Wednesday morning.
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus
NEW YORK, NY – Police have found the body of missing 19-year-old Brooklyn college student Deandre Matthews. Matthews, a criminal justice major, was found near the freight tracks near 2236 Nostrand Avenue. At around 6 pm on Tuesday, police officers with the city’s 70th Precinct investigating a 911 call reporting a victim laying near the tracks found Matthews unresponsive. He had a gunshot wound to the head and severe burns across his body. He also suffered from smoke inhalation, according to the NYPD. Matthews was reported missing after not returning home on Monday. At this time no arrests have been The post Missing Brooklyn college student found dead near train tracks just off campus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man arrested for ringing up $7,500 in unauthorized charges to Bedford Hills Fire District
Bedford police say Edward Johnson, 41, was charged with identity theft and grand larceny.
News 12
Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau
Detectives say 31-year-old Willian Andrade Jordan walked into the Bank of America on Grand Avenue in Baldwin around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The man approached the teller and passed a note threatening her with a gun and a knife. They say Andrade Jordan demanded $3,000, but the 29-year-old teller walked away...
News 12
Town workers help save house from lawn fire in Deer Park
A Town of Babylon crew worked to quickly put out a lawn fire in Deer Park on Friday. They were working to board up a home on Earle Street when they smelled smoke. The crew noticed the law at the home next door was on fire, and it was threatening the home.
ID Released For Bellerose Woman Found Dead On LIRR Tracks In Floral Park
Police have released the identity of a woman found dead on the Long Island Railroad tracks after being struck by a train.Lindsay Murano, age 35, of Bellerose, was hit and killed around 8:10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13 in Floral Park, said MTA officials.Murano was on a westbound track when hit, …
Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In SUV After Chain-Reaction Crash In Lawrence
A woman has been accused of driving drunk with a child in the SUV after a chain-reaction crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in Lawrence. Rachael Hess, age 44, of Far Rockaway Queens, was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Rockaway...
1 killed after car plunges into Hempstead Bay on Long Island
One person was killed after a car plunged into the water at Hempstead Bay off of North Hempstead Bar Beach in Port Washington on Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Police seek thieves who swiped ‘Welcome to Flanders’ sign
Southampton Town Police are looking for the person or persons who stole the “Welcome to Flanders” sign located on the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Route 104 in Flanders. Police believe the sign was stolen during the overnight hours Thursday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 10, according...
Comments / 0