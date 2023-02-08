Read full article on original website
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
How Do Pizza Prices in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Compare to the Rest of U.S?
As the calendar lands on another National Pizza Day (February 9), it's time to celebrate all of the good things that come from those delicious creations of cheese, sauce, and dough. It is perhaps the ultimate comfort food, with so many different possibilities. And as much as the toppings we...
South Dakota’s ‘Dakota Style’ VS. Minnesota’s ‘Old Dutch’ – Who Has the Best Chips?
Who Has The Best Potato Chips? South Dakota's 'Dakota Style' VS. Minnesota's 'Old Dutch'. You know how it is when you meet your soulmate. Everything seems to fall in place, the world seems a little better, a little brighter, and a little kinder. That was exactly how it was, the...
algonaradio.com
Summit Now has 60% of Necessary Easements for Pipeline Project
–Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that the company has 60% of the easements that they need with property owners in the 5-state project area. Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris tells KLGA News they are continuing to work with landowners across Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. Summit...
Most Dangerous Intersections in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
You could be risking your life when diving through these Worst Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was...
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota
We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
Where Are the Most Filmed Locations in Iowa and Minnesota?
A lot of times when you go to the movies, where they say the film takes place and where it was actually shot are two completely different locations. And while the majority of filming still takes place on a Hollywood soundstage, there are times when film crews venture into our neck of the woods.
KELOLAND TV
New fishing record set in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
kelo.com
South Dakota AG joins gun lawsuit
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that South Dakota has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against federal requirements that impact pistol owners who use stabilizing braces. The lawsuit opposes a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule, which was finalized...
KELOLAND TV
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
willmarradio.com
Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator
(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib....
dakotanewsnow.com
Sunday on Dakota News Now: Meet the man behind cannabis testing in South Dakota
Before cannabis is made available for sale, testing is required. Sunday on Dakota News Now, meet the man with the only Cannabis testing lab in South Dakota. In an exclusive interview, we take you inside Cannabis ChemLab in their new location, which is still under construction. You'll also hear how Jared Nieuwenhuis grew his business from soil testing for farmers to testing South Dakota's latest cash crop. You may be surprised by what is detected far beyond THC levels. Watch Sunday after the Super Bowl on Dakota News Now.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
Only 33 officers and eight criminal investigators are responsible for over 100,000 emergency calls each year across the reservation, which is about the size of the state of Connecticut, tribal officials said.
How Many Spam Calls Do South Dakotans Get Every Day?
OMG! Talk about a horrible week, I just received a call that my auto warranty is set to expire, and get this, a few minutes later, I received another phone call notifying me that there is a problem with my school loans that requires my prompt attention. And to top it all off, the IRS needs to speak with me immediately regarding back taxes!
kotatv.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
