Minnesota State

KELOLAND TV

South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
algonaradio.com

Summit Now has 60% of Necessary Easements for Pipeline Project

–Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that the company has 60% of the easements that they need with property owners in the 5-state project area. Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris tells KLGA News they are continuing to work with landowners across Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. Summit...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
97.3 KKRC

This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota

We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

New fishing record set in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kelo.com

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator

(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Sunday on Dakota News Now: Meet the man behind cannabis testing in South Dakota

Before cannabis is made available for sale, testing is required. Sunday on Dakota News Now, meet the man with the only Cannabis testing lab in South Dakota. In an exclusive interview, we take you inside Cannabis ChemLab in their new location, which is still under construction. You'll also hear how Jared Nieuwenhuis grew his business from soil testing for farmers to testing South Dakota's latest cash crop. You may be surprised by what is detected far beyond THC levels. Watch Sunday after the Super Bowl on Dakota News Now.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store

LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

How Many Spam Calls Do South Dakotans Get Every Day?

OMG! Talk about a horrible week, I just received a call that my auto warranty is set to expire, and get this, a few minutes later, I received another phone call notifying me that there is a problem with my school loans that requires my prompt attention. And to top it all off, the IRS needs to speak with me immediately regarding back taxes!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kotatv.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
