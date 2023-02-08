Tulare’s Richard Torrez Jr. fighting in Fresno in March

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare native and Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. is returning to the ring in Fresno on Saturday, March 25 at the Save Mart Center.

Torrez Jr. is undefeated in his professional career at 5-0 (5 KOs). Torrez is scheduled to face Willie Jake Jr. in a six-rounder on the undercard of the Jose Ramirez-Richard Commey main event.

The valley native made his pro debut at the Save Mart Center in 2022 and finished with a second-round stoppage over Allen Melson.

Torrez said, “It was a dream come true to fight at Save Mart Center, and I can’t wait to do it again. I’m improving with every fight, and I want to thank Top Rank for keeping me busy and giving me the opportunity to fight at home in the Central Valley.”

Tickets for the Top Rank Boxing event at the Save Mart Center can be found here .

