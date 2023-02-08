ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Winter fun is taking flight in Oshkosh

(WLUK) -- EAA Aviation Museum is hosting its Winter Flight Fest on Saturday. The event welcomes anyone to enjoy indoor exhibits and family-friendly activities. Some highlights include a paper airplane launcher, a pararescue challenge, and even the Wright Flyer Simulator so guests can experience what the very first powered flight was like.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Titletown Griller shares his winning game day recipe

GREEN BAY (WLUK) --Be the MVP at your Super Bowl party by serving Breakfast Egg Rolls with a Red-Eye Sausage Gravy. Fire up the grill for this recipe that Chris Schemm, aka "Titletown Griller," says will "take you over the goal line and into the end zone." Schemm teamed up...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Menominee Park Zoo Lagoon provides winter family fun in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With no classes scheduled on Friday in the Oshkosh school district, kids had the chance to head down to Menominee Park to do some ice skating. The Parks and Recreation Departments of Oshkosh teamed up for a special "Winter Olympics" event on Friday. "We're most excited to...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

'Snow Golf 2023' benefits Manitowoc's Civil War gravesite restoration

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Golf is usually an afterthought in February and while our warmer temperatures may have some itching to hit the links, some were planning to get out on Saturday no matter the conditions. ‘Snow Golf 2023’ likely ended up being a lot less snow than organizers were originally...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Extra patrol will be out Super Bowl Sunday for OWI enforcement

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County authorities are encouraging drivers to celebrate the Super Bowl responsibly. The Green Bay Police Department says it will be deploying additional officers for a special OWI enforcement Sunday. Officers will be looking for signs of impaired driving while on patrol in the city through...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Fox Valley counties rise to 'medium' level of COVID-19 spread

MADISON (WLUK) -- A swath of 14 counties from southeastern Wisconsin to the Fox Valley has risen to the "medium" level of COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca and Menominee counties among the 14. At the "medium" level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Sturgeon Spearing 2023: Opening day on the Lake Winnebago System

LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Warmer than normal temperatures may have kept many people off the ice for opening day of the 2023 Sturgeon Spearing Season. The Department of Natural Resources says there was about half the amount of shacks on the ice compared to last year's opener. In addition to...
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
Fox11online.com

Fire in Reedsville at old church remodeled into a house

REEDSVILLE (WLUK)- An electrical fire occurred today at an old church that was remodeled into a house. Crews were dispatched and noticed smoke and flames. They only noticed smoke on the first floor but once they got to the second floor they encountered an active fire in the bell tower.
REEDSVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Outagamie Conservation Club to host vintage snowmobile races

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new tradition is coming to Outagamie County. The Outagamie Conservation Club will be hosting its first pro-vintage race this weekend. Despite the lack of snow, around 150 snowmobilers are expected to compete. After canceling its annual Sno-Mo-ATV Race event last month because of warm weather,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

One dead and another injured in Green Bay shooting; two in custody

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police have taken two people into custody for an early Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Officers were called to a house on Clayton Place, near Eisenhower Park around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, two people were sent...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Schreiber out for season, GB rallies for sixth straight win

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Shortly before Friday tipoff, Green Bay Phoenix head coach Kevin Borseth announced key contributor sophomore Maddy Schreiber will miss the season with a lingering shoulder injury. The Phoenix went out and won their 6th straight game, defeating Northern Kentucky in a 54-51 contest at home. Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Overnight electrical fire in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An electrical fire in Oshkosh badly damaged the roof of a home. Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of W. New York Avenue around 9:30 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of a vacant two-story home. The flames were...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Marian University mourns fallen Milwaukee police officer

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Marian University in Fond du Lac is mourning with the city of Milwaukee, after the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving earlier this week. Jerving, 37, was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Marian's criminal justice program. Marian President Michelle Majewski released...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Oshkosh North and Neenah post victories

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday in High School Game Time, Oshkosh North kept its Fox Valley Association title hopes alive by beating FVA leader Fond du Lac 57-53 in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in FVA girls action, Neenah clinched a share of the FVA title with a 67-47 win over defending...
NEENAH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy