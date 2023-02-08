Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Death By Chocolate brings 20th round of sweet treats to downtown Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A lot of Valentine’s Day preparations being made this weekend as it is coming up on Tuesday and a popular event in downtown Appleton lets people sample potential gifts ahead of the holiday. The 20th annual Death By Chocolate event had two routes this year. People...
Fox11online.com
Winter fun is taking flight in Oshkosh
(WLUK) -- EAA Aviation Museum is hosting its Winter Flight Fest on Saturday. The event welcomes anyone to enjoy indoor exhibits and family-friendly activities. Some highlights include a paper airplane launcher, a pararescue challenge, and even the Wright Flyer Simulator so guests can experience what the very first powered flight was like.
Fox11online.com
Titletown Griller shares his winning game day recipe
GREEN BAY (WLUK) --Be the MVP at your Super Bowl party by serving Breakfast Egg Rolls with a Red-Eye Sausage Gravy. Fire up the grill for this recipe that Chris Schemm, aka "Titletown Griller," says will "take you over the goal line and into the end zone." Schemm teamed up...
Fox11online.com
Menominee Park Zoo Lagoon provides winter family fun in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With no classes scheduled on Friday in the Oshkosh school district, kids had the chance to head down to Menominee Park to do some ice skating. The Parks and Recreation Departments of Oshkosh teamed up for a special "Winter Olympics" event on Friday. "We're most excited to...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay prioritizes officers' mental health with guest musician Frank Ray
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is making mental health a priority for its officers starting with a guest speaker on Thursday. Country music artist Frank Ray is used to people listening to him. But, on Thursday, he was the listener for police officers in Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
'Snow Golf 2023' benefits Manitowoc's Civil War gravesite restoration
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Golf is usually an afterthought in February and while our warmer temperatures may have some itching to hit the links, some were planning to get out on Saturday no matter the conditions. ‘Snow Golf 2023’ likely ended up being a lot less snow than organizers were originally...
Fox11online.com
Extra patrol will be out Super Bowl Sunday for OWI enforcement
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County authorities are encouraging drivers to celebrate the Super Bowl responsibly. The Green Bay Police Department says it will be deploying additional officers for a special OWI enforcement Sunday. Officers will be looking for signs of impaired driving while on patrol in the city through...
Fox11online.com
City of Green Bay stands by audio surveillance, calls tech 'lawful and commonplace'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay is standing by its stance that audio surveillance installed at city hall is legal. City officials released a press release late Friday afternoon about the privacy concerns that have been raised at city hall. As FOX 11 exclusively reported Thursday, a...
Fox11online.com
Several Fox Valley counties rise to 'medium' level of COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- A swath of 14 counties from southeastern Wisconsin to the Fox Valley has risen to the "medium" level of COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca and Menominee counties among the 14. At the "medium" level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
Fox11online.com
Sturgeon Spearing 2023: Opening day on the Lake Winnebago System
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Warmer than normal temperatures may have kept many people off the ice for opening day of the 2023 Sturgeon Spearing Season. The Department of Natural Resources says there was about half the amount of shacks on the ice compared to last year's opener. In addition to...
Fox11online.com
Fire in Reedsville at old church remodeled into a house
REEDSVILLE (WLUK)- An electrical fire occurred today at an old church that was remodeled into a house. Crews were dispatched and noticed smoke and flames. They only noticed smoke on the first floor but once they got to the second floor they encountered an active fire in the bell tower.
Fox11online.com
Oneida Casino expects sports bets to double in its second year of Super Bowl gambling
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK)-- Many people across Northeast Wisconsin are hoping to win big this weekend. Sports bets are already being placed for Super Bowl Sunday, at the Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon. According to the American Gaming Association, a record 50.4 million American adults are expected to bet on Super Bowl LVII....
Fox11online.com
Outagamie Conservation Club to host vintage snowmobile races
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new tradition is coming to Outagamie County. The Outagamie Conservation Club will be hosting its first pro-vintage race this weekend. Despite the lack of snow, around 150 snowmobilers are expected to compete. After canceling its annual Sno-Mo-ATV Race event last month because of warm weather,...
Fox11online.com
One dead and another injured in Green Bay shooting; two in custody
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police have taken two people into custody for an early Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Officers were called to a house on Clayton Place, near Eisenhower Park around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived, two people were sent...
Fox11online.com
Schreiber out for season, GB rallies for sixth straight win
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Shortly before Friday tipoff, Green Bay Phoenix head coach Kevin Borseth announced key contributor sophomore Maddy Schreiber will miss the season with a lingering shoulder injury. The Phoenix went out and won their 6th straight game, defeating Northern Kentucky in a 54-51 contest at home. Green...
Fox11online.com
Overnight electrical fire in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An electrical fire in Oshkosh badly damaged the roof of a home. Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of W. New York Avenue around 9:30 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of a vacant two-story home. The flames were...
Fox11online.com
Creativity needed from Fond du Lac County residents to redesign flag
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac County is looking to modernize its flag. Officials are asking county residents to help them come up with a new design. The current flag was designed by Donna Heldt of Campbellsport many years ago. Only submissions from Fond du Lac County residents...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Bay Port and Fox Valley Lutheran record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Bay Port beat Notre Dame 76-63 in boys basketball, while Fox Valley Lutheran beat Denmark 75-50. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Marian University mourns fallen Milwaukee police officer
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Marian University in Fond du Lac is mourning with the city of Milwaukee, after the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving earlier this week. Jerving, 37, was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Marian's criminal justice program. Marian President Michelle Majewski released...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Oshkosh North and Neenah post victories
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday in High School Game Time, Oshkosh North kept its Fox Valley Association title hopes alive by beating FVA leader Fond du Lac 57-53 in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in FVA girls action, Neenah clinched a share of the FVA title with a 67-47 win over defending...
