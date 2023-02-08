Read full article on original website
Preliminary report released for plane that made emergency landing on Buford highway
BUFORD, Ga. — The National Traffic Safety Board released new details Friday on what forced pilots of a single-engine plane to make an emergency landing on a highway in Buford last month. The incident happened on Jan. 24, when the small plane shut down all lanes of I-985 in...
fox5atlanta.com
500 gallons of oil, fluids spill at Union City auto shop, officials say
UNION CITY, Ga. - The Union City Fire Department and a Georgia environmental agency have confirmed there was no immediate hazard to the public after a spill near the Mavis Tires & Brakes on Highway 138 Wednesday. Officials said oils and fluids were in a storm drain located in front of the business.
WXIA 11 Alive
Wreck leaves miles of delays on I-20 eastbound | How to get around
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. Multiple lanes of I-20 eastbound were shut down Friday morning just before Thornton Road in Douglas County. The wreck was first spotted around 5 a.m. All lanes have sine reopened. Right now,...
Atlanta Fire officials rule Buckhead Saloon fire 'accidental', closes case
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire officials have ruled the popular Buckhead sports bar and restaurant fire "not malicious but accidental." Investigators said that new findings showed there was no exact source of the fire at the Buckhead Saloon. In their investigation, they used video footage, photos and witness statements from inside the business just hours before the flames started.
Massive fire gutted a tire shop and a neighboring restaurant in Paulding Co
As the fire was being extinguished, hot spots sparked a second fire, bringing fire crews back to the scene.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Overturned tractor trailer wreck on I-75 NB in Bartow County | Latest updates
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes have since reopened. Editor's note: The video is from a previous version of the story. An overturned tractor trailer is creating quite the headache for drivers in Bartow County Friday morning, briefly blocking all lanes of I-75 northbound, and creating severe backup. This is...
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
WSB Radio
Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home
Fulton County’s SWAT team was even involved in serving the search warrant.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Potential for wintry mix in metro Atlanta this weekend
Most of Saturday will be soggy and chilly, setting us up for some wintry mix in North Georgia this weekend....
Gunfire erupts outside of Decatur Walmart as police search for suspects on loose
DECATUR, Ga. — Panic unfolded in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon after police responded to calls of an active shooter outside of a Walmart in Decatur. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the emergency 911 calls at 3580 Memorial Drive. When they arrived however, they were unable to find any shooting victims or suspects, police said.
Metro Atlanta first responder intentionally crashes car after accelerator gets stuck, survives
NEWNAN, Ga. — An off-duty first responder survived a terrifying crash after his accelerator got stuck while driving in Newnan. On Christmas Eve, James Bennefield was traveling in his 2006 GT Mustang when the car's accelerator got stuck. He tried pressing the brake, shifting the gears and he even...
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
WSB Radio
Atlanta will lose major music festival due to security and gun control issues
The same concern led to the cancellation of last year’s Music Midtown Festival in Piedmont Park.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two months after replacing a set of tires, Atlanta News First consumer investigator Better Call Harry split one on a sunken manhole cover in Buckhead. Two manhole covers side-by-side on Piedmont Road are well known by the community, with one being a hazard that...
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
11Alive
