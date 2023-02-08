Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Man dead after stabbing on the Westside Saturday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a stabbing on the Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Oriely Drive in reference to a battery in progress. Upon the arrival, JSO officers located a man on the ground outside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.
police1.com
'I've been hit': Bodycam video shows suspect pulled gun, opened fire on Fla. officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting last month, which shows a suspect opening fire on officers who were conducting a burglary investigation involving a smartwatch. According to First Coast News, officers had received a physical description of a burglary...
‘Playing with a active shooter:’ Man’s threats led to Sadie Tillis Elementary lockdown, police say
Action News Jax is learning new information about the social media threats that caused Sadie Tillis Elementary School to go on lockdown Thursday morning.
Her firstborn son overdosed in jail. Jacksonville mother wants to know where the fentanyl came from
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been three months since a Shameika Jackson, a Jacksonville mother of eight, took her firstborn son off life-support. Jarvis Miller, 22, overdosed on fentanyl in the Duval County jail in December. That's about all she knows. Jackson says no one has explained to her what happened to Miller.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies work to ID cold case murder victim found 30 years ago
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - In January of 1993, two boys were playing basketball in their Palm Coast neighborhood on Sea Ship Place. Flagler deputies said their basketball went into the woods and when they went to get it, they found skeletal remains under some brush. For 30 years, the identity...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating death in Oriely Drive
Around 2:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery in progress on Oriely Drive.
Jacksonville man accused of making machine guns, silencers with 3D printer in his home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man appeared in federal court Friday to face a judge after he was indicted on charges related to the manufacture of firearms inside his home. Lucas Shirley was indicted this week on four counts related to the manufacture and possession of firearms that were...
treasurecoast.com
SUSPECT WANTED IN CONNECTION TO ATTEMPTED MURDER, LOCATED HIDING IN MARTIN COUNTY
SUSPECT WANTED IN CONNECTION TO ATTEMPTED MURDER, LOCATED HIDING IN MARTIN COUNTY. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A woman wanted in connection to an attempted murder in the Jacksonville area has just been located and arrested in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 24-year old Ta’liah Amond...
Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting of boyfriend now convicted of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting death of her boyfriend has been convicted of murder. Tiara Hall admitted shooting boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021, but said it followed an hours-long captivity, during which she was beaten and strangled. Prosecutors asked for...
News4Jax.com
Mental health experts say it was too dangerous for co-responder to go with NCSO to scene where deputy shot, killed woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. Some agencies in Northeast Florida have mental health experts who go out with law enforcement to help de-escalate situations. That did not happen in Nassau County, where, according to the sheriff, a deputy...
Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools after deputies investigate shooting nearby
Two elementary schools in Orange Park are on lockdown due to nearby police activity, the Orange Park Police Department said.
Jacksonville family is pushing for justice for 21-year-old father killed on Christmas Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The family of a man shot and killed on Christmas Day is in desperate need for answers in the case. The family of 21-year-old Baron Dixon held a vigil at Evangel Temple on Ramona Boulevard. Dixon’s fiancée, Haley Barnhill, says she will have to raise she...
News4Jax.com
Putnam County deputies find children living in home in ‘deplorable condition’ with 2 dead dogs inside, officials say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is facing child and animal neglect charges after deputies found children living in a home they called “deplorable,” according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies went to Casey Whiteside’s home on Feb. 3...
Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools following police activity
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Due to police activity Orange Park, Grove Park Elementary and Orange Park Elementary were both closed briefly Monday morning. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says it was investigating a shooting incident near Loring Ave and Industrial Loop and Park Ave and Campbell Ave involving two vehicles.
Jacksonville Police searching for credit card fraud suspect
On Thursday, Jacksonville Police released more information on a current burglary investigation on Southside Boulevard near Hogan Road.
Jacksonville police search for hit and run driver in the Pine Forest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are searching for a hit and run driver after a crash on Feb. 6 in the Pine Forest area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Powers Avenue. The silver Mercedes SUV in the photos was being driven by a woman. While traveling west on University Boulevard, the woman crashed into the victim's car, according to police.
Jacksonville man accused of threatening violence towards schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is accused of threatening to conduct a mass shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police were called to the San Pablo Road area on Monday is response to someone threatening violence toward local schools, children and himself. They identified the suspect as...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage from deadly shooting of woman holding ‘BB-style rifle’
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – DISCLAIMER: This story and the video contain graphic content. Discretion is advised. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body camera footage from early Jan. 11 when, according to the sheriff, a deputy shot and killed a woman who was “holding a BB-style rifle.”
Jacksonville convicted murderer pleads guilty to armed drug trafficking
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Ronald Bernard Thomas, Jr. (46, Jacksonville) today pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl and high-purity methamphetamine while armed and possessing firearms as a convicted felon.
Jacksonville inmate died of fentanyl overdose, per Medical Examiner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The death of a 22-year-old inmate at the Duval County Jail in December was the result of a fentanyl overdose, according to a report from the Medical Examiner's Office. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says units were initially dispatched to the jail in referenced to an unresponsive...
First Coast News
