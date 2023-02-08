Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trooper accuses passenger of having heroin, cocaine during traffic stop in Buffalo Township
A man with a previous conviction for selling drugs was arrested after, a state trooper said, he had heroin and other drugs in his possession during a traffic stop in Buffalo Township. Todd William Cessna, 35, of the 200 block of State Route 2003 in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, was...
Johnstown woman facing child endangerment charges after infant death
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A Johnstown woman is facing charges after she allegedly had a controlled substance that a child ingested, later dying, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer. Peggy Anne Lightcap, 40, of Johnstown, is being charged with endangering a child after Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said they were unable […]
WJAC TV
DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
Police say Kiski Township officer assaulted by DUI suspect who couldn't get ride home from station
A man who couldn’t get a ride home after being accused of DUI was charged with assaulting a Kiski Township police officer who was taking him to the Armstrong County Jail to spend the night. Mark Slagle, 45, of the 1100 block of Puriton Avenue in Unity, was charged...
Somerset duo jailed after being caught with drugs, weapons, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Somerset County man and woman are in jail after they were caught driving under the influence and with suspected drugs. Connor Chistner, 25, and Casey Marie Liska, 26, of Somerset were pulled over on Wednesday, Feb. 8 by Pennsylvania State Police. PSP received a call about the two being […]
DA: Wanted Somerset County man jailed after traffic stop turns up drugs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is locked up after a traffic stop turned up numerous amounts of drugs, according to the Somerset County District Attorney. Richard Gindlesperger, 45, of Somerset, was pulled over in Jefferson Township sometime overnight from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, by DA detectives, the county Drug Task Force and […]
abc23.com
New Details in Arson/Murder Case
Police say an Altoona woman who described herself as a “Witch and an Egyptian Goddess” faces multiple charges including Murder and Arson for her role in a fire last February that killed a man and injured several Firefighters. Charging documents we obtained Wednesday revealing strange new details surrounding the case.
WJAC TV
PSP: Corsica man accused of abandoning two dogs at Jefferson Co. home
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Punxsutawney say a Corsica man is facing charges after being accused of abandoning two dogs at a home in Union Township. Troopers say in August, investigators received multiple complaints about the two animals being left outside at a home along Howe Road.
Neighbor catches toddler dropped from deck of burning home in Westmoreland County
SLICKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a dozen fire departments were called to a home in Slickville, Westmoreland County on Friday morning where a family of three was trapped inside. The fire happened on Route 819 near Mayo Street. A spokesperson for the Slickville Fire Department said before firefighters arrived, a neighbor nearby ran into the home to help rescue a 2-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy still inside. "We had a neighbor lady that came across the street and says that the mother dropped a 2-year-old baby off the back deck to the neighbor....
Pa. woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ ‘Egyptian goddess’ charged after causing fatal fire: police
On Tuesday, a Pa. woman has been charged with multiple counts of murder and aggravated arson for her role in a fatal fire that occurred a year ago, according to police. According to investigators, Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona, Blair County, Pa., caused a fire at East 5th Ave. home, which claimed the life of Mark Stewart, 75, on Feb. 15, 2022, WJAC reported.
wccsradio.com
BRUSH FIRE, CRASH, ASSISTANCE CALLS FIELDED BY LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS
The first official brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported on Friday by Indiana County 911. The call went out at 3:13 PM on Friday for a brush fire on Lee Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched for the call. No information is available yet on how much property was damaged or if anyone was hurt.
Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
fox8tv.com
2 Wanted in Moxham Shooting
We’ve learned 2 people are wanted in connection to last month’s deadly shooting in broad daylight in front of a Church and School in the Moxham section of Johnstown. One of those wanted is the victim’s significant other. Criminal complaints filed this week in the case show...
WJAC TV
DA: Woman sentenced to decades in prison for fatal Hornerstown shooting
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office confirmed that the woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man last spring has been sentenced to decades behind bars. Officials say Arlaya Morris was sentenced Wednesday to serve 10 to 30 years in prison...
‘It ended up taking his life.’ Mom tries to save other kids from overdoses
CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drug addiction has taken away too many lives. Back in March of last year, Nicholas Foreman lost his life at 21 years old after overdosing at a hotel in Altoona on Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Xylazine. “He worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement now to a very, very good kid,” Dena Foreman, Nicholas’ […]
explore venango
Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in String of Burglaries in Farmington Township
FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a string of burglaries in Farmington Township. According to PA Crime Watch, Marienville-based State Police are investigating a series of burglaries and thefts that occurred at Cyphert’s Landscaping, located at 8162 Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, GAS LEAK
Along with yesterday’s fire, there were just a handful of calls for Indiana County first responders on Thursday. Those calls included a vehicle crash at 10:09 AM on Route 119 in Burrell Township at the intersection of Blaire Road. Black Lick and Blairsville firefighters were dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Black Lick fire officials said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that two vehicles were involved, but one vehicle fled the scene after the crash. The vehicle that remained was only hit with debris from the crash. That vehicle was later moved to Blaire Road.
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
Comments / 0