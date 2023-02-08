ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

IST Nightmare

I’d like to congratulate Nick Welsh on still another very helpful (and well-written, as usual) and important update on the mental-health situation as it currently stands in Santa Barbara. We had a beloved family member incarcerated several years ago, while going through a bipolar episode. This was a nightmare...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc city manager calls for solving homeless issue with permanent solutions

Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro said this week the city is working toward addressing homelessness, and called for city and regional jurisdictions to transition from emergency sheltering to transitional shelters and services to help the homeless find permanent solutions. “The regional approach to addressing homelessness is an area of great...
LOMPOC, CA
KEYT

UCSB student receives scholarship after surviving cancer as a child

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Mohammad Ameen, a student at UC Santa Barbara, has been recognized as one of Northwestern Mutual Foundation's Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship recipients, a total award of $10,000 for tuition and school fees. Ameen was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Gets to Work on a New Sharehouse

The storms last month highlighted once again that Santa Barbara could easily be isolated by natural disasters, like a flooded-out or mud-and-rock-swamped Highway 101. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been working for eight years to enlarge its storage capacity, to add what the Foodbank’s executive director Erik Talkin calls a layer of resilience and food security for the entire county. The nonprofit received a federal grant for $1.5 million, toward the $20 million cost of its new 57,000-square-foot Sharehouse warehouse, from the federal budget passed in December.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Urgent Need for Housing in Southern Santa Barbara County

It’s no secret, we live or work in paradise here in Southern Santa Barbara County. However, that paradise comes with a high cost. It’s always been expensive to live here, but now it’s becoming impossible for many due to the soaring cost of living. Housing prices and rents continue to spike. It’s impacting South Coast School Districts and employees negatively.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Coastal Commissioners Bash S.B. County on Pot

This first appeared at Newsmakers with JR. California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed Santa Barbara County’s ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation — but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Two Covid-19 deaths reported

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced two new Covid-19 deaths last week, as reported Covid-19 cases decrease within the county. Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 2, the weekly average of reported PCR-confirmed cases decreased by 16.7%; Covid-19 cases are underreported in Santa Barbara County due to the increase of at-home, rapid testing.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Highway 101 Will Close in North Santa Barbara County for One Night

Travelers on the 101 through Los Alamos in northern Santa Barbara County will want to note a full highway closure planned for Monday night while work occurs on an overpass. On the southbound side, all lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. on February 13 through 6 a.m. on February 14. On the northbound side at the State Route 135 interchange, the closure of all lanes runs from 8 p.m., February 13, until 6 a.m., February 14.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Getting Disaster Help from SBA

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Here are the addresses for Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County Disaster Recovery Centers:. Following is the disaster recovery guidance for the Presidential Declaration, and attached are the Fact Sheets in English and Spanish:. GETTING DISASTER HELP...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura

LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
VENTURA, CA
kion546.com

Two Hitchcock Shelter dogs being flown to Southern California

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two Doberman Pinschers are heading down to southern California in hopes of finding a new home. Animal Control gave these dogs around 10 days ago to Hitchcock Road Animal Services around 10 days ago. The 2 and 3-year-old dogs were unable to get adequate care at the shelter.
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy