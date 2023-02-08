The storms last month highlighted once again that Santa Barbara could easily be isolated by natural disasters, like a flooded-out or mud-and-rock-swamped Highway 101. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been working for eight years to enlarge its storage capacity, to add what the Foodbank’s executive director Erik Talkin calls a layer of resilience and food security for the entire county. The nonprofit received a federal grant for $1.5 million, toward the $20 million cost of its new 57,000-square-foot Sharehouse warehouse, from the federal budget passed in December.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO