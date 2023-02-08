Read full article on original website
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Santa Barbara Independent
IST Nightmare
I’d like to congratulate Nick Welsh on still another very helpful (and well-written, as usual) and important update on the mental-health situation as it currently stands in Santa Barbara. We had a beloved family member incarcerated several years ago, while going through a bipolar episode. This was a nightmare...
syvnews.com
Lompoc city manager calls for solving homeless issue with permanent solutions
Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro said this week the city is working toward addressing homelessness, and called for city and regional jurisdictions to transition from emergency sheltering to transitional shelters and services to help the homeless find permanent solutions. “The regional approach to addressing homelessness is an area of great...
Santa Barbara Edhat
KEYT
UCSB student receives scholarship after surviving cancer as a child
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Mohammad Ameen, a student at UC Santa Barbara, has been recognized as one of Northwestern Mutual Foundation's Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship recipients, a total award of $10,000 for tuition and school fees. Ameen was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the...
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Gets to Work on a New Sharehouse
The storms last month highlighted once again that Santa Barbara could easily be isolated by natural disasters, like a flooded-out or mud-and-rock-swamped Highway 101. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been working for eight years to enlarge its storage capacity, to add what the Foodbank’s executive director Erik Talkin calls a layer of resilience and food security for the entire county. The nonprofit received a federal grant for $1.5 million, toward the $20 million cost of its new 57,000-square-foot Sharehouse warehouse, from the federal budget passed in December.
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Urgent Need for Housing in Southern Santa Barbara County
It’s no secret, we live or work in paradise here in Southern Santa Barbara County. However, that paradise comes with a high cost. It’s always been expensive to live here, but now it’s becoming impossible for many due to the soaring cost of living. Housing prices and rents continue to spike. It’s impacting South Coast School Districts and employees negatively.
Santa Barbara Independent
Coastal Commissioners Bash S.B. County on Pot
This first appeared at Newsmakers with JR. California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed Santa Barbara County’s ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation — but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks...
KEYT
Couples assistance program available for free through Family Service Agency
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 10-week Connected Couple, Connected Families program through Family Service Agency is free for interested parties thanks to a grant from the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration. Alison Espínola, Family Service Agency’s Health & Human Services (HHS) Grant Manager explains,...
2-1-1 Community Day Celebration on Saturday in Lompoc
The local organization CommUnify is hosting a "2-1-1 Community Day Celebration" on Saturday in Lompoc.
Coastal View
Two Covid-19 deaths reported
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced two new Covid-19 deaths last week, as reported Covid-19 cases decrease within the county. Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 2, the weekly average of reported PCR-confirmed cases decreased by 16.7%; Covid-19 cases are underreported in Santa Barbara County due to the increase of at-home, rapid testing.
kclu.org
Watch out for stomach flu! Santa Barbara County issues warning
Beware of stomach flu! That's a new warning from Santa Barbara County Public Health officials, after the region has seen an increase in cases. Norovirus is the most common cause of stomach flu, and it can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. It spreads easily from person to person, and...
Mysterious billionaire toymaker is holding legendary Calif. hotel ‘hostage’
Why one of California's luxury hotels still hasn't reopened after 1,000 days.
Torii Gate renovation underway at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara
The Torri Gate project in Santa Barbara is getting a renovation by original designer Wade Nomura and the Parks and Recreation Department. It is locate at Shoreline Park. The post Torii Gate renovation underway at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Highway 101 Will Close in North Santa Barbara County for One Night
Travelers on the 101 through Los Alamos in northern Santa Barbara County will want to note a full highway closure planned for Monday night while work occurs on an overpass. On the southbound side, all lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. on February 13 through 6 a.m. on February 14. On the northbound side at the State Route 135 interchange, the closure of all lanes runs from 8 p.m., February 13, until 6 a.m., February 14.
443-unit housing development approved in Santa Maria
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council gave the green light for the construction of 443 housing units that would be part of the ongoing Betteravia Plaza megadevelopment.
Santa Barbara Independent
Getting Disaster Help from SBA
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Here are the addresses for Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County Disaster Recovery Centers:. Following is the disaster recovery guidance for the Presidential Declaration, and attached are the Fact Sheets in English and Spanish:. GETTING DISASTER HELP...
theregistrysocal.com
Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura
LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
kion546.com
Two Hitchcock Shelter dogs being flown to Southern California
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two Doberman Pinschers are heading down to southern California in hopes of finding a new home. Animal Control gave these dogs around 10 days ago to Hitchcock Road Animal Services around 10 days ago. The 2 and 3-year-old dogs were unable to get adequate care at the shelter.
