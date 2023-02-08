Read full article on original website
'Our hearts are with them' | Mosque in Norfolk gathers supplies to send to earthquake victims
NORFOLK, Va. — In the wake of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake near the border of Turkey and Syria, a Turkish mosque is packing supplies to send to victims. Roughly 100 people volunteered, boxing up supplies such as winter clothing, blankets, and hygiene products for the victims in Turkey. Mustafa...
Hampton Roads maritime industry facing manpower shortage of 10,000 workers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Finding the shipbuilders of tomorrow is a business model problem for the maritime industry. But it is also a national defense readiness challenge for the military. In short, there simply aren't enough people in the workforce of today, such as shipfitters. "We have 10,000 openings...
WAVY News 10
WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS Philippine Sea
Cupid's Undie Run is a fundraiser that happens in cities all across the U.S. to support those with a genetic disorder called Neurofibromatoses, or NF for short. It takes place on the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach Saturday. U.S. ambassador, Kaine visit USNS Comfort in Norfolk. U.S. Ambassador to the United...
Virginia animal rescue group to take in dogs impacted by earthquake in Turkey
The South-Eastern Virginia Golden Retriever Rescue Group started out in the '90s taking in pups that could no longer be cared for by their owners.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Epitome of the warrior patriot’: Veteran held captive in Vietnam for 7-plus years laid to rest in Virginia Beach
Former prisoners of war Cmdr. George Coker and Rear Adm. Bob Shumaker tapped a final “good night and God bless” to Capt. James Mulligan Jr. But this time, they tapped the coded message to their cellmate of seven years on a church pew rather than the walls of a Vietnamese prison.
Virginia International Tattoo returning to Scope Arena in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A beloved local cultural tradition is returning to Hampton Roads for its 26th year. The Virginia Arts Festival's "Virginia International Tattoo" will take place once again this April in Norfolk. The show will feature the largest international cast ever, with performers from nine countries, including Ukraine.
'Like any other job!' | Chesapeake crossing guard named to 'Most Outstanding' list for going above and beyond
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man is honored for going above and beyond in keeping kids and traffic safe for almost a decade. "You’ve got everything from good to bad, to outright strange," Michael Judson said, standing along Battlefield Boulevard. Judson, a Navy veteran and former postal employee,...
26th annual Virginia International Tattoo to feature its largest ever international field
The Virginia International Tattoo in Norfolk is back in 2023 with its largest ever international contingent, including a drumming group from Ukraine.
WAVY News 10
Navy Admiral to visit Blair Middle School
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On February 10, Blair Middle School will welcome U.S. Navy Admiral Christopher Grady for the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (VCJCS) STEM Challenge. The VCJCS Stem Challenge provides students with supplies to engineer a device that can support a can of vegetables....
cruisefever.net
U.S. Port Will Have Large Cruise Ships Visits for the First Time in 2024
For the first time ever, a major cruise line will visit Virginia’s Historic Triangle in 2024 when Princess Cruises visits the region on two ships. Princess Cruises will call on Yorktown, Virginia and Virginia’s Historic Triangle next year and will become the first major cruise line to visit the area. The visits will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.
Newport News Shipbuilding gears up for increased submarine construction
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With submarine construction increasing with the construction of a new class of subs, Newport News Shipbuilding is equipping itself for the additional work. Their parent company - Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) - announced Thursday that they've broken ground on a "Multi-Class Submarine Production Facility," which...
Hampton Roads military plays a big part in Chinese balloon take-down
NORFOLK, Va. — Members of the Hampton Roads military played key roles in the takedown and recovery of the suspected Chinese spy balloon. The Pentagon said the device was carrying sensors and surveillance equipment, was maneuverable, and showed it could change course. The United States shot the orb down...
Military.com
A Navy Command Tries Radical Transparency to Help Prevent the Next Suicide
As the Navy continues to struggle with suicide and getting its sailors to seek help from mental health services, some commands are turning to new, unconventional tools. At Naval Station Mayport, Florida, a commander didn't want his unit -- a regional maintenance center very similar to the one in Norfolk, Virginia, that recently experienced a string of suicides -- to become the next headline. What resulted was a proactive forum built on transparency that reportedly got rave reviews from sailors and may have sparked a trend at the small base.
princessanneindy.com
Virginia Beach city government transitioning to new website, older site remains online
COURTHOUSE — Virginia Beach is in the process of transitioning to a new government website at virginiabeach.gov, though the older city site, www.vbgov.com, is still operational and will remain up until the change is complete. The new municipal website is designed with a cleaner look, better navigation and new...
Virginia Beach pet groomers charged with multiple counts of 'inadequate care'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. Vicki Piva is facing 15 charges of failing to provide adequate care, treatment, and transportation. This includes 12 counts of failure to provide adequate care under 3.2-6503, a Class 4 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $250 fine.
Saluting Black hero's in Newport News
The We Stand for Justice Wall is an exhibit that displays pivotal African American figures from Newport News history.
'A tragedy' | Warner calls for action following 4th suspected USS GW suicide
NORFOLK, Va. — "A tragedy." That's how Virginia Sen. Mark Warner describes the most recent suicide involving a sailor from USS George Washington. The Navy confirmed last week that a fourth GW sailor died in January, and Newport News police said they were handling it as a suicide case.
13newsnow.com
Looking back at the history-making career of General Colin Powell
NORFOLK, Va. — It was humble beginnings for the man who spent more than 30 years in uniform. Raised in South Bronx, New York by parents who emigrated from Jamaica, General Colin Powell became one of the most respected military generals across the political spectrum. It was in 1989...
1 dead after shooting in Virginia Beach: Police
Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive. Virginia Beach police say they have a person of interest in custody.
Spirit of Norfolk could be sunk for a reef, owner says
Nearly eight months after the Spirit of Norfolk harbor cruise boat was gutted by a fire, it's been revealed its charred shell could still go on serving. Instead of serving human life however, it would serve marine life.
