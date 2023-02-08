ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS Philippine Sea

Cupid's Undie Run is a fundraiser that happens in cities all across the U.S. to support those with a genetic disorder called Neurofibromatoses, or NF for short. It takes place on the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach Saturday. U.S. ambassador, Kaine visit USNS Comfort in Norfolk. U.S. Ambassador to the United...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Virginia International Tattoo returning to Scope Arena in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A beloved local cultural tradition is returning to Hampton Roads for its 26th year. The Virginia Arts Festival's "Virginia International Tattoo" will take place once again this April in Norfolk. The show will feature the largest international cast ever, with performers from nine countries, including Ukraine.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Navy Admiral to visit Blair Middle School

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On February 10, Blair Middle School will welcome U.S. Navy Admiral Christopher Grady for the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (VCJCS) STEM Challenge. The VCJCS Stem Challenge provides students with supplies to engineer a device that can support a can of vegetables....
NORFOLK, VA
cruisefever.net

U.S. Port Will Have Large Cruise Ships Visits for the First Time in 2024

For the first time ever, a major cruise line will visit Virginia’s Historic Triangle in 2024 when Princess Cruises visits the region on two ships. Princess Cruises will call on Yorktown, Virginia and Virginia’s Historic Triangle next year and will become the first major cruise line to visit the area. The visits will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.
YORKTOWN, VA
Military.com

A Navy Command Tries Radical Transparency to Help Prevent the Next Suicide

As the Navy continues to struggle with suicide and getting its sailors to seek help from mental health services, some commands are turning to new, unconventional tools. At Naval Station Mayport, Florida, a commander didn't want his unit -- a regional maintenance center very similar to the one in Norfolk, Virginia, that recently experienced a string of suicides -- to become the next headline. What resulted was a proactive forum built on transparency that reportedly got rave reviews from sailors and may have sparked a trend at the small base.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach pet groomers charged with multiple counts of 'inadequate care'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. Vicki Piva is facing 15 charges of failing to provide adequate care, treatment, and transportation. This includes 12 counts of failure to provide adequate care under 3.2-6503, a Class 4 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $250 fine.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Looking back at the history-making career of General Colin Powell

NORFOLK, Va. — It was humble beginnings for the man who spent more than 30 years in uniform. Raised in South Bronx, New York by parents who emigrated from Jamaica, General Colin Powell became one of the most respected military generals across the political spectrum. It was in 1989...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy