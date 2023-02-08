On the mat: Rocco earned two pins in matches against Willard and Avon on Feb. 4, bringing his record to 33-1 with 22 pins on the year. Off the mat: Rocco has two nicknames; Tony “Blue Eyes” and Tony “Two Toes”. His favorite sports memory is eating with the team after a meet and getting to know the friends he’s made from all over the state. A hobby of his is illustrating/drawing along with a dose of writing, so it comes as no surprise his favorite school subject is art, along with “all types of history.” His favorite food is his Mom’s cooking, bagels, sushi, any type of fruit, favorite movies “Nacho Libre,” as well as “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly,” not to mention reading comics from all over the world, potentially while listening to Outlaw country like Johnny Cash and rooting for the Cleveland sports teams.

