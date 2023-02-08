Read full article on original website
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio
Men's Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Lorain boys basketball: Eagles hold off Titans rally for overtime win
For a Saturday night, there was quite the intensity inside of Lorain High School. Avon jumped out early on host Lorain, but the Titans battled back in the second half to force overtime. The Eagles never trailed after early in the first quarter, and made clutch plays in overtime to seal a 52-47 victory on Feb. 11.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain High assistant coach on administrative leave
LORAIN — A Lorain High assistant coach is on leave following allegations regarding his boundaries with students. Shawn Hood, an assistant boys varsity basketball coach and college and career readiness teacher, has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 3 pending an ongoing investigation, according to documents obtained by The Chronicle-Telegram.
Morning Journal
High school scoreboard for Feb. 11
Em. Christian 23 21 28 18 — 90 Open Door 31 9 16 23 — 79 Free throws: Emmanuel Christian 6 of 9, Open Door 8 of 11; 3-pointers: Emmanuel Christian 8, Open Door 11 (Januzzi 4, Penney 4, Brooks 3) Avon 52, Lorain 47 (OT) Avon 18...
Morning Journal
Morning Journal Players of the Week for Feb. 10
On the mat: Rocco earned two pins in matches against Willard and Avon on Feb. 4, bringing his record to 33-1 with 22 pins on the year. Off the mat: Rocco has two nicknames; Tony “Blue Eyes” and Tony “Two Toes”. His favorite sports memory is eating with the team after a meet and getting to know the friends he’s made from all over the state. A hobby of his is illustrating/drawing along with a dose of writing, so it comes as no surprise his favorite school subject is art, along with “all types of history.” His favorite food is his Mom’s cooking, bagels, sushi, any type of fruit, favorite movies “Nacho Libre,” as well as “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly,” not to mention reading comics from all over the world, potentially while listening to Outlaw country like Johnny Cash and rooting for the Cleveland sports teams.
Morning Journal
Olmsted Falls vs. Gilmour Academy girls basketball: Experienced Bulldogs slay Lancers in regular season finale
Olmsted Falls has a lot of experience on the floor as two-time defending district champion. On the court against the young and talented Gilmour Academy on Feb. 9, the experienced Bulldogs got the better of the Lancers with a 69-35 win in the regular season finale. “(Olmsted Falls) is a...
Morning Journal
Brookside vs. Wellington boys basketball: Cardinals topple Dukes, end 32-year conference championship drought
Larry Babics came into his first year as Brookside’s head coach with one mindset, to change the culture of Cardinals basketball. On Feb. 10, the Brookside community came together and witnessed a 32-year conference championship drought come to an end with an 81-60 win over Wellington. “I feel like...
Morning Journal
Midview vs. Avon boys basketball: Eagles lead coast-to-coast in win over Middies
It’s as simple as it sounds: Avon got back to playing basketball. The Eagles looked like themselves again after three weeks of struggles, and led all the way to get a much-needed 62-52 win over Midview on Feb. 10. Avon improved to 13-7 (7-6 SWC) with the win, and...
Morning Journal
Avon wrestling: Freshman Eian Englehart stands out in a veteran lineup
On a team filled with veterans, Avon 190-pound wrestler Eian Englehart stands out. He wrestles like a veteran, demonstrates an excellent understanding of footwork and technique, and has nailed 20 unlucky opponents on their backs for pinfalls this year. Overall, Englehart has earned a 25-9 record on the year. One...
Morning Journal
Lorain County: CHIP to revive annual Hispanic leadership conference and gala
A Lorain County Coalition for Hispanic/Latino Issues and Progress (CHIP) will host on March 11 a 25th annual Hispanic Leadership Conference. The event, held at Spitzer Conference Center at Lorain County Community College, 1005 Abbe Road N. in Elyria, will be followed by a formal evening gala at the Emerald Event Center, 33040 Just Imagine Drive in Avon.
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
Morning Journal
Amherst historian Matt Nahorn to continue Shupe Homestead adventures
Fans of Amherst historian Matt Nahorn can rejoice as he marks the return of his popular “Mystery of Shupe Homestead” presentations. The next will take place at 7 p.m., Feb. 23, at the Amherst Historical Society, 113 S. Lake St. The talks, which Nahorn started in summer 2022,...
Morning Journal
Maria Pravlik of Oberlin wins Northwest Bank 2022 CRA Service Hour Contest
Northwest Bank announced the winners of its inaugural 2022 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Service Hour Contest, a community volunteer effort aligned with bank’s community outreach and investment initiatives. Maria Pravlik, of Oberlin, was announced as a winner of the Service Hour Contest, according to a news release. Pravlik volunteered...
Plans for Euclid Beach would eliminate mobile home community
There's a new plan to develop more green space near Euclid Beach, but it will eventually displace residents of a long-time mobile home community.
Patrolman's Association to hold vote of no confidence on Safety Director Howard
The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association will hold a vote of no confidence on Safety Director Karrie Howard during an emergency directors meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio
The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
thelandcle.org
In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center
A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
police1.com
Cleveland safety director accused of making racially biased statements; police union calls for his termination
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
Squeezed by I-480, abused section of Cuyahoga River tributary West Creek to become more fish friendly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – West Creek, a 9-mile meandering tributary of the Cuyahoga River that drains a large portion of Parma and parts of several neighboring suburbs, has received a lot of attention from conservationists over the years. One section has even been incorporated into Cleveland Metroparks, the string of...
Morning Journal
License plate reader cameras in Lorain will help fight crime | Editorial
Lorain City Council made the correct decision to approve the purchase of license plate reader cameras and technology to assist the Lorain Police Department with fighting crime. This crime prevention tool could save lives or property, especially if police come across some ruthless culprit with a warrant who may be...
