ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Senate passes tax cut bill

By Bailey Brautigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuqJS_0kgzxYMf00

UPDATE (4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8): The tax cut bill proposed in the West Virginia State Senate has passed the chamber.

The bill will now head to the House of Delegates.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia leaders have released a plan to cut taxes in the Mountain State.

On Wednesday, West Virginia Senate Republicans held a press conference to announce a new bill, which will be taken up on the Senate floor.

Contained in the bill are the following proposals:

  • A personal income tax reduction starting with a 15% decrease
  • Elimination of the “marriage penalty” when filing taxes in West Virginia
  • A rebate for the payment of taxes on vehicles
  • A homestead real property tax rebate for 90-to-100% for service-disabled military veterans
  • A 50% rebate for the payment of equipment and inventory paid by West Virginia small businesses

“We studied the numbers, and at the end of the day, we knew the State had only about $600 million to give back to the citizens in the form of tax relief,” Senate President Blair said. “Our plan provides relief for low-income families, senior citizens, disabled veterans, and small business owners, and it eliminates the penalty married couples incur when they file their tax returns jointly in West Virginia. Our plan provides relief for virtually everybody.”

In all, Republican leaders said that the bill will reduce taxes by approximately $600 million.

“About 98% of businesses in West Virginia are small, family-owned businesses and this 50% rebate will directly benefit those families,” Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, said. “The Governor has been a strong proponent of giving people and small business owners their hard-earned money back, and we applaud him for giving us the opportunity to put every idea on the table and come up with a path forward that benefits the most West Virginians.”

West Virginia Senate Democrats said they also agree with this tax plan, especially when it’s compared to the plan proposed by the House of Delegates.

“The House of Delegates’ version of the tax plan relies on unfounded financial assumptions. Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered a skyrocketing of coal and natural gas severance tax revenues. There is no rational basis to predict this level of revenue will be sustained,” said Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell). “West Virginia has been showered with one-time federal CARES Act Money and ARPA money. The influx of these millions provides the mere illusion of prosperity in our future. I fully support the Senate legislation.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Gun control measures pass Senate, future uncertain in House

(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate lawmakers passed a range of gun control measures in a floor vote Monday, including bills to crack down on ghost guns, place prohibitions on where assault firearms can be carried and clarify Virginia’s “Red Flag Law.” Lawmakers in the Democrat-majority state Senate largely voted along party lines to pass three gun control measures Monday, forwarding them on to be heard in the House of Delegates. The bills will likely face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled chamber, where lawmakers...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

House passes anti-sanctuary city bill, Senate moves approves several bills in Friday session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates approved a bill on Friday aimed at keeping sanctuary cities from popping up in West Virginia and sent it to the Senate. The original version of HB 2008 referred specifically to sanctuary cities. House Judiciary struck those references. The version the House passed forbids a state entity, local entity or law enforcement agency from adopting written or unwritten polices that prohibit enforcing federal immigration laws.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia Senate bill proposes to raise the age to buy tobacco

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A bill in the West Virginia Senate aims to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. “The vaping crisis that we’re seeing these days and all these problems we have around that, this really helps streamline the effectiveness and enforcement at the local level.” Greg Puckett, Executive Director of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Multiple bills passing through both the Senate and House Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate and House passed bills dealing with distracted drivers, student drivers, attacks on police officers, human smuggling green energy and more on Friday. Here’s a rundown. HB 2218 is known as the Electronically Distracted Driving Act and the Robin W. Ames Memorial Act...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

State Senators want slow drivers out of the fast lane

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the state Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee enjoyed a venting session on Monday, delving into the topic of “slow drivers in the left lane.”. Committee chair Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, put it gently, “A lot of people feel like there’s too much slow traffic...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy