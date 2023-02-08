Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired
Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move. According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Make Roster Move At Wide Receiver Before Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs revealed their final roster elevations for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will head into the game with several players on offense dealing with injuries. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play through a high-ankle sprain. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney had no injury designation for Sunday’s game, so that they will play Sunday.
Damar Hamlin Hugs the First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors: 'The Journey Will Continue'
The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January, said he still has a "long journey ahead" The year's best football players are usually the main focus of the annual NFL Honors. But this year, the first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were the stars of the show. During the Thursday night broadcast, the medical personnel who acted swiftly to revive Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game in January, were honored for their...
All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was born to Averion and Pamela Hurts in Channelview, Texas Meet Jalen Hurts' parents. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was raised by parents Pamela and Averion Hurts, who not only laid the foundation for his football-focused future but one filled with Super Bowl-bound successes. Jalen grew up alongside his siblings in Channelview, a town just outside of Houston, Texas where he excelled as an honor roll student academically and nonetheless a star player athletically with his parents — both educators — leading the way. "I have a...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Star Quarterback to Undergo Major Surgery
Following a whirlwind season, the 49ers have received word that star quarterback Brock Purdy, who rose to the national spotlight for taking over the position following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and helping lead the team to the playoffs before getting injured himself, has decided to undergo surgery.
Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Was Spotted With A Girlfriend & Fans Are Crying Over Bry Burrows
After months of wondering if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was single, fans finally got their answer when he was recently spotted with his longtime "on-again-off-again" girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows. The GF, who has long kept a quiet life on social media, made quite a public appearance alongside the NFL star...
Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday
Just a few weeks ago the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as the team's new head coach. Reich has been methodical in his approach to the coaching staff. However, he made a major decision about offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo on Thursday afternoon. According to a new report, the Panthers will ...
Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre
Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
Colorado may be among the Big 12's next expansion targets
With all of the moves the Big 12 is making there is a possibility they come after Colorado
Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings
Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
J.J. Watt joins Steeler Nation after retirement
Now that J.J. Watt has wrapped up a Hall of Fame career where he played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals he can finally be himself. Watt can finally admit he’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Watt was on the Pardon My Take podcast in his first interview...
NFL world reacts to potentially terrible Bengals news
While the Denver Broncos, the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans have each found their next head coaches, the Arizona Cardinals have yet to complete their coaching search, but appear to be keying in on one candidate – and it would be bad news for the Cincinnati Bengals. As league insider Ian Rapoport of the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to potentially terrible Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension
The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lovie Smith Firing by Texans Named One of NFL's Most Controversial Events of 2022
CNN recently discussed the most controversial events of the season and lists former Texans head coach Lovie Smith's firing as one of them
Comments / 2