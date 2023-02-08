The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January, said he still has a "long journey ahead" The year's best football players are usually the main focus of the annual NFL Honors. But this year, the first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were the stars of the show. During the Thursday night broadcast, the medical personnel who acted swiftly to revive Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game in January, were honored for their...

