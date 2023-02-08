ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
The Spun

Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired

Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move.  According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Make Roster Move At Wide Receiver Before Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs revealed their final roster elevations for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will head into the game with several players on offense dealing with injuries. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play through a high-ankle sprain. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney had no injury designation for Sunday’s game, so that they will play Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Damar Hamlin Hugs the First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors: 'The Journey Will Continue'

The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January, said he still has a "long journey ahead" The year's best football players are usually the main focus of the annual NFL Honors. But this year, the first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were the stars of the show. During the Thursday night broadcast, the medical personnel who acted swiftly to revive Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game in January, were honored for their...
People

All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was born to Averion and Pamela Hurts in Channelview, Texas Meet Jalen Hurts' parents. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was raised by parents Pamela and Averion Hurts, who not only laid the foundation for his football-focused future but one filled with Super Bowl-bound successes. Jalen grew up alongside his siblings in Channelview, a town just outside of Houston, Texas where he excelled as an honor roll student academically and nonetheless a star player athletically with his parents — both educators — leading the way. "I have a...
CHANNELVIEW, TX
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
OnlyHomers

Star Quarterback to Undergo Major Surgery

Following a whirlwind season, the 49ers have received word that star quarterback Brock Purdy, who rose to the national spotlight for taking over the position following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and helping lead the team to the playoffs before getting injured himself, has decided to undergo surgery.
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday

Just a few weeks ago the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as the team's new head coach. Reich has been methodical in his approach to the coaching staff. However, he made a major decision about offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo on Thursday afternoon. According to a new report, the Panthers will ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre

Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VikingsTerritory

Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings

Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to potentially terrible Bengals news

While the Denver Broncos, the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans have each found their next head coaches, the Arizona Cardinals have yet to complete their coaching search, but appear to be keying in on one candidate – and it would be bad news for the Cincinnati Bengals. As league insider Ian Rapoport of the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to potentially terrible Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy