kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARRESTS TWO AFTER CONDUCTING A SEARCH WARRANT
Two subjects were arrested after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Drug Task Force detectives and Pettis County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia. This warrant was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine within Sedalia and Pettis County.
Body found buried in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A body has been found in rural Cedar County. According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found during an investigation on Feb. 8. The CCSO used a search warrant at a property and found the body of a woman who had been buried there […]
kjluradio.com
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
kmmo.com
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
KMZU
Fiery crash injures driver in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A fiery vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Windsor resident in Johnson County. Highway Patrol says Sierra Blake, 21, was moderately injured as the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer on Route V, near 151 Road. The vehicle went into an embankment and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, according to the report.
Pedestrian injured after being struck by car in Cass County
A Kansas City, Kansas pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Missouri Route 291, north of Wild Horse Parkway.
KMBC.com
4 charged after $1 million in cocaine discovered during traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — Four men from Oklahoma were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury after authorities seized over $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lafayette County, Mo. Wilmer Antony Mendoza-Perez, 23, from Honduras, Luis Gerardo Nieto-Acosta, 35, a citizen of Mexico, and Miguel...
Warsaw Man Apprehended After Lengthy Search in Benton County
30-year-old Nicholas Scott Littlejohn, of Warsaw, whom authorities were searching for since Tuesday afternoon, was apprehended near 38311 VV Highway (southwest of Edwards) at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. Knox credited the teamwork of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pettis County K9 teams, MSHP troopers...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 7, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Center Avenue and West 4th Street. The driver was found to not have a valid driver's license. Daniel Perez Ramirez*, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving Without a License and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings
The Pettis County clerk and two employees have sued the Pettis County Commission and the head of the county’s IT department after claiming they were recorded illegally. The post Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Orrick Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Bates County
An Orrick man was arrested on drug charges Monday in Bates County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 63-year-old Orrick resident Michael D. Bishop at 11:06 A.M. Monday in Bates County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for an improper lane change, failing to produce insurance and not wearing a seat belt.
KMZU
Oak Grove police try to locate assault witnesses
OAK GROVE – The Oak Grove Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses of an assault over the weekend to come forward. According to a Facebook post from the police department, the incident in question happened shortly after 10 p.m. Feb. 3 at Scrapyard Bar and Grill. The police department is looking to identify anyone who was present and witnessed the assault or anyone involved.
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County
UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
kmmo.com
CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION
A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
Blue Springs man pleads guilty to making terror threat
Treshawn Hardridge of Blue Springs pleaded guilty to making a terror threat on Snapchat in July and received a 2 year suspended sentence.
kjluradio.com
Morgan County woman accused of murdering boyfriend sentenced to probation
A Morgan County woman, accused of murdering her boyfriend, is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge. Tracia Caruso, of Versailles, was arrested in July of 2022 and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 65-year-old Dennis Seybold. A jury trial was scheduled to begin in April.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO TRESPASSING CALL
A Sedalia woman has been charged with a drug-related felony after the Sedalia Police Department responded to a trespassing call on January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to to a store in Sedalia in reference to a report of trespassing. Authorities made contact with the woman who was trespassing, who identified herself as Shyanne Meyer. Meyer reportedly had active failure to appear warrants in Pettis County. The employee of the store did not want Meyer charged for stealing.
Deadly Cass County crash involving Amtrak train leads to talk of uncontrolled crossing dangers
That crash was a reminder of last summer’s passenger train crash in rural Missouri, which involved more than 250 people on board.
Knob Noster Police Looking For Runaway Teenager
Knob Noster police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who fled her Knob Noster home this morning just after 6:00 AM CST. Knob Noster police say Aspen Cullison ran out of her home's back door and fled the area. She was last seen wearing a beanie, sweatshirt, and sweatpants or baggie jeans.
