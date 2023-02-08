ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, MO

kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS

The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARRESTS TWO AFTER CONDUCTING A SEARCH WARRANT

Two subjects were arrested after the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Drug Task Force detectives and Pettis County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia. This warrant was the culmination of a month-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine within Sedalia and Pettis County.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Body found buried in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A body has been found in rural Cedar County. According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found during an investigation on Feb. 8. The CCSO used a search warrant at a property and found the body of a woman who had been buried there […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests

Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Fiery crash injures driver in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A fiery vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Windsor resident in Johnson County. Highway Patrol says Sierra Blake, 21, was moderately injured as the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer on Route V, near 151 Road. The vehicle went into an embankment and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, according to the report.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 7, 2023

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Center Avenue and West 4th Street. The driver was found to not have a valid driver's license. Daniel Perez Ramirez*, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving Without a License and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Orrick Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Bates County

An Orrick man was arrested on drug charges Monday in Bates County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 63-year-old Orrick resident Michael D. Bishop at 11:06 A.M. Monday in Bates County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for an improper lane change, failing to produce insurance and not wearing a seat belt.
BATES COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Oak Grove police try to locate assault witnesses

OAK GROVE – The Oak Grove Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses of an assault over the weekend to come forward. According to a Facebook post from the police department, the incident in question happened shortly after 10 p.m. Feb. 3 at Scrapyard Bar and Grill. The police department is looking to identify anyone who was present and witnessed the assault or anyone involved.
OAK GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County

UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION

A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
CLINTON, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO TRESPASSING CALL

A Sedalia woman has been charged with a drug-related felony after the Sedalia Police Department responded to a trespassing call on January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to to a store in Sedalia in reference to a report of trespassing. Authorities made contact with the woman who was trespassing, who identified herself as Shyanne Meyer. Meyer reportedly had active failure to appear warrants in Pettis County. The employee of the store did not want Meyer charged for stealing.
SEDALIA, MO

