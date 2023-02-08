Read full article on original website
Illinois law would regulate rate hikes for car insurance companies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is considering legislation that would put in place an oversight board to subject auto insurance companies to the same scrutiny as utility companies when it comes to rate hikes. Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) introduced House Bill 2203, the Motor Vehicle Insurance Fairness Act. Fifteen consumer, community, and […]
advantagenews.com
New legislation aims to give patients better access to their medical records
A Decatur state lawmaker hopes to give Illinoisans better access to their medical records through new legislation. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, introduced House Bill 1137 earlier this week at the state capitol building in Springfield. The legislation comes after the Prieto v Rush University Medical Center case, which found...
Improper unemployment payments cost Illinois taxpayers $28B
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Improperly-paid unemployment benefits have left Illinois taxpayers on the hook to the tune of $28 billion. Of the $888 billion paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% was improper, according to the Inspector General in a testament in Washington on Wednesday. In total, that comes to $191 billion in wasted […]
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker signs 15 bills impacting criminal justice, education, elections
(The Center Square) – Starting Jan. 1, 2024, people under 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That's one of 15 different bills Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved Friday. Another law Pritzker signed Friday allows certain individuals with a felony conviction...
khqa.com
ACLU-IL applauds passage of name change law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The ACLU of Illinois applauded Governor JB Pritzker for signing House Bill 2542 on Friday, a measure that repeals and amends restrictions and provisions contained in Illinois’ name change law. The organization said the current law creates a barrier for people living with felony...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Impending Medicaid changes could leave hundreds of thousands uninsured
SPRINGFIELD – As many as 700,000 Illinoisans may lose Medicaid coverage in the months following March 31, but the Department of Healthcare and Family Services says it is working to reduce that number and help those affected find health insurance elsewhere. Medicaid is a health insurance program for poor...
Illinois property taxes could go up if teacher pensions not addressed, says lawmaker
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker is warning that property taxes could “go to Mars” if teacher pension costs aren’t addressed. According to the Center Square, Rep. Steven Reick (R-Woodstock) said if unfunded liabilities in the pension system fall on school districts to pay, Illinois residents will see an increase. “If we wait until […]
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
fox32chicago.com
Group urges Illinois lawmakers to enact 26 weeks of paid protected leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A group is pushing for the "Family Medical Leave Insurance Act" here in Illinois. It would create a state-run insurance program that allows workers to use up to 26 weeks of paid protected leave every year. After 30 years of unpaid family and medical leave for all...
back2stonewall.com
Iowa Passes Bill Banning Gay and Trans Panic Defense After Introducing “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Despite the fact that in January Iowa House Republicans introduced a similar to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Iowa has now a bill passed on Thursday would prohibit Iowans charged with a violent crime could not use a victim’s sexuality or sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor in their defense.
fox32chicago.com
Car insurance premiums: Illinois bill would make discriminatory pricing illegal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - With car insurance premiums continuing to rise, an Illinois coalition is calling for the state to ban discriminatory pricing. Insurers currently use non-driving factors such as your education, occupation, zip code, and even credit score to set your rate. It is a practice that, critics say, generally...
New report says nurses at Illinois facility forced patients to dig through their own feces
Newly released reports from the Illinois Department of Human Services' watchdog office reveal shocking instances of cruelty, abuse and poor care of patients who have mental illnesses and developmental disabilities at a state-run facility in rural southern Illinois. The eight reports, obtained last month under the Illinois Freedom of Information...
Daily Northwestern
CROWN Act goes into effect to protect against hair discrimination in Illinois
The Illinois Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair Act went into effect Jan. 1, protecting people of color from workplace and school discrimination on the basis of hairstyle and texture. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the act into law on June 29. Historically, hairstyles like dreadlocks and braids...
IL Supreme Court's latest biometrics privacy law ruling will spur more lawsuits against IL employers
Editor's note: This op-ed was first published at The Center Square. A recent Illinois Supreme Court decision will likely open the floodgates to a new round of predatory lawsuits against local employers at the worst possible time for our economy. The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is a law...
Effingham Radio
IL Freedom Caucus: Utility Bills Rolling In, Illinois Taxpayers Feeling The Hurt Of Pritzker’s Energy Policies
The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a capitol press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the ever increasing price of electricity in the state of Illinois. It was pointed out that a grocery store in Kincaid shut its doors last weekend due to the rising cost of utilities and products. The business reported a recent electric bill of $10,000.
NBC Chicago
Latest Data Shows 15 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level
According to the latest data from Illinois health officials and the CDC, 15 of the state's 102 counties are currently at an elevated community level of COVID-19, an increase from five counties last week. Of the 15 counties at an elevated level, one is currently at a "high" COVID-19 community...
Illinois quick hits: Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races; retailer announces more closures
Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois. State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place...
Three restraining orders in four weeks of Illinois’ gun ban with more cases pending
(The Center Square) – One month since Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois, the stack of federal and state challenges continues. On Jan. 10, Pritzker signed a law banning the sale of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Firearms that lawmakers defined as “assault weapons” already in possession by Illinoisans would have to be registered with Illinois State Police starting Oct. 1...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
