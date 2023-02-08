ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

advantagenews.com

New legislation aims to give patients better access to their medical records

A Decatur state lawmaker hopes to give Illinoisans better access to their medical records through new legislation. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, introduced House Bill 1137 earlier this week at the state capitol building in Springfield. The legislation comes after the Prieto v Rush University Medical Center case, which found...
DECATUR, IL
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker signs 15 bills impacting criminal justice, education, elections

(The Center Square) – Starting Jan. 1, 2024, people under 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That's one of 15 different bills Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved Friday. Another law Pritzker signed Friday allows certain individuals with a felony conviction...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

ACLU-IL applauds passage of name change law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The ACLU of Illinois applauded Governor JB Pritzker for signing House Bill 2542 on Friday, a measure that repeals and amends restrictions and provisions contained in Illinois’ name change law. The organization said the current law creates a barrier for people living with felony...
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Impending Medicaid changes could leave hundreds of thousands uninsured

SPRINGFIELD – As many as 700,000 Illinoisans may lose Medicaid coverage in the months following March 31, but the Department of Healthcare and Family Services says it is working to reduce that number and help those affected find health insurance elsewhere. Medicaid is a health insurance program for poor...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois property taxes could go up if teacher pensions not addressed, says lawmaker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker is warning that property taxes could “go to Mars” if teacher pension costs aren’t addressed. According to the Center Square, Rep. Steven Reick (R-Woodstock) said if unfunded liabilities in the pension system fall on school districts to pay, Illinois residents will see an increase. “If we wait until […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

IL Freedom Caucus: Utility Bills Rolling In, Illinois Taxpayers Feeling The Hurt Of Pritzker’s Energy Policies

The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a capitol press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the ever increasing price of electricity in the state of Illinois. It was pointed out that a grocery store in Kincaid shut its doors last weekend due to the rising cost of utilities and products. The business reported a recent electric bill of $10,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races; retailer announces more closures

Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois. State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Three restraining orders in four weeks of Illinois’ gun ban with more cases pending

(The Center Square) – One month since Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois, the stack of federal and state challenges continues. On Jan. 10, Pritzker signed a law banning the sale of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Firearms that lawmakers defined as “assault weapons” already in possession by Illinoisans would have to be registered with Illinois State Police starting Oct. 1...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
ILLINOIS STATE

