Glamour

Jalen Hurts and Bryonna Burrows: A Primer on the NFL It Couple

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, has the game of his life on Super Bowl Sunday. But no matter the outcome, there's one fan he can't lose: his girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows. Like many an NFL couple, the pair got together in college, and are pretty private about their relationship. Even so, here's everything we managed to find about the pair:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker

Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season

The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Ravens Coach Thinks Steelers' Legend Hines Ward Is A "Slam Dunk" Hall Of Famer

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have 24 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former wide receiver, Hines Ward is not one of those, as he has missed out on the Hall of Fame six consecutive years now. In fact, he's yet to make the final stage, as he's simply been a semifinalist in all six years that he's been eligible for the ballot. That continued into 2022, as Ward was yet again left off the list on the final candidates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made

Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Former 1st Round Pick Najee Harris Absolutely Ripped By NFL Analyst Who Says "You Can't Take A Guy Like Najee"

If the Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris was a horse, then Ross Tucker would be guilty of murder because he is beating him to death. Tucker is a popular NFL analyst who hosts the Ross Tucker Football podcast and is an analyst for the Westwood One radio network on NFL broadcasts. Tucker appears regularly on programs like The Dan Patrick Show and is a well-respected former player who has carved out his niche in the crowded broadcasting business.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl

For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

The 49ers Need Cheese For Their Whine

The Philadelphia Eagles routed the the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles knocked rookie QB Brock Purdy out with a arm injury, and then knocked out his replacement with a concussion. Purdy returned to the game and was unable to throw the football. The Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Super Bowl champion QB Doug Williams: Time to "open doors" for more Black head coaches

The historic matchup between Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles as the first head-to-head matchup between Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl has not been lost on Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl more than three decades ago. "I know there's a lot of young guys across the country, realize that if it's a dream, it could happen," Williams, 67, told CBS News this week. "Because it happened for these guys." In the eyes of Williams, who is the Washington Commanders' senior advisor to team president Jason...
KANSAS CITY, MO

