WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet Stormy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Stormy! She is a seven-month-old cat looking for her forever home. Stormy has been a shelter cat since she was very little. When she was a kitten she had a broken pelvis that has since healed and now she is ready for adoption. She has a great demeanor and is a very active cat who loves attention and playing with toys. She didn’t seem to be shy and can be very playful. She loves windows and she love to climb. Stormy has been around other cats and would do well or in a multi cat home.
WSET
'I just feel better:' Device gives heart failure patients quality of life
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Congestive heart failure robbed Bill Jenkins of his quality of life for more than 20 years. "I'd get more tired, more worn out," Jenkins explained. Walking down the hall or even spending time with family took a lot out of him. "Just didn't feel like...
WSLS
Pulaski Caterer shares her love for cooking and future goals in the NRV
PULASKI, Va. – Caterer Rica Charity started cooking at an early age because she feels food brings people together. Charity’s special is soul food and wants to eventually open a mobile truck but also a soup kitchen for anyone in need. Her goal is to spread her love...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS’ foster dog program helps shelter animals, first responders
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ newest employee has already earned herself a reputation. Audi, the 3-year-old dog, is a couch potato who loves getting pets, giving kisses and exploring her new surroundings. For the past couple of months, she was at the Regional Center for Animal Care and...
wfxrtv.com
‘Wrapped in Love’ winter blanket drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Soft, comfy, and warm – that’s one of the many blankets the Braley and Thompson organization is looking for during its “‘Wrapped in Love” winter blanket drive. In partnership with StepStone Family and Youth Services Network, Braley and Thompson are...
wvtf.org
Longtime genealogist returns to Roanoke, says family research is easier than you think
A former Roanoke resident is bringing her love for genealogy to the city this weekend. Ruth D. Hunt regularly holds workshops through the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the VA Hospital in New York City. Inspired by Alex Haley's historical novel Roots, she learned through her own work that...
WDBJ7.com
VT students collecting donations for earthquake relief
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Virginia Tech are working to help support those in need in Turkey. The Turkish Student Association is fundraising and collecting donations for people affected by this past week’s earthquakes. The group is asking for new and gently used winter clothing and hygiene products.
WSLS
‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign returns to Mast General Store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s really a win-win situation when you buy some candy from the Mast General Store this weekend. From Feb. 11-12, the store will host its ‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign. For every pound of bulk candy purchased, the store will donate $1 to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
WDBJ7.com
Danville’s House of Hope expands to provide additional guests with temporary shelter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - House of Hope now has a shelter exclusively for women, single mothers and children. The additional shelter is called Norma’s Place, after Norma Brower, a House of Hope board member and city of Danville employee. “She saw that the need for homelessness services and emergency...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
WSLS
Night to Shine event held in Salem
SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
WSLS
Students mourn beloved music teacher
SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
WDBJ7.com
Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools course registration ends Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The registration deadline for the 2023-2024 Roanoke City public middle and high school courses is Friday. Friday’s course registration deadline includes registering for Advanced Placement and Career and Technical Education Classes held at Lucy Addison Middle School and William Fleming High School. Since early January,...
WSLS
Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
theroanokestar.com
Non-Profit to Dissolve, Asks City of Roanoke to Help Protect and Preserve Local Cemeteries
F V Cemetery Company, Inc, owner and operator of Fair View Cemetery and Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, has asked the Roanoke City Council to assume responsibility for two active and highly historic local cemeteries. The F V Cemetery Company’s Board of Directors is aging and, in a few cases, is...
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
