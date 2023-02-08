ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Pet Stories: Meet Stormy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Stormy! She is a seven-month-old cat looking for her forever home. Stormy has been a shelter cat since she was very little. When she was a kitten she had a broken pelvis that has since healed and now she is ready for adoption. She has a great demeanor and is a very active cat who loves attention and playing with toys. She didn’t seem to be shy and can be very playful. She loves windows and she love to climb. Stormy has been around other cats and would do well or in a multi cat home.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

‘Wrapped in Love’ winter blanket drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Soft, comfy, and warm – that’s one of the many blankets the Braley and Thompson organization is looking for during its “‘Wrapped in Love” winter blanket drive. In partnership with StepStone Family and Youth Services Network, Braley and Thompson are...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

VT students collecting donations for earthquake relief

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Virginia Tech are working to help support those in need in Turkey. The Turkish Student Association is fundraising and collecting donations for people affected by this past week’s earthquakes. The group is asking for new and gently used winter clothing and hygiene products.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored at Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Night to Shine event held in Salem

SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Students mourn beloved music teacher

SALEM, Va. – Darnell Rose is known by the Pride of Salem Marching Band as the “life of the party,” according to Drum Major Sam Vest. Rose passed away unexpectedly Saturday, leaving behind hundreds of students across the Roanoke Valley. Rose played in the Glenvar High School...
SALEM, VA
WFXR

‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia

MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
MONTVALE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Public Schools course registration ends Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The registration deadline for the 2023-2024 Roanoke City public middle and high school courses is Friday. Friday’s course registration deadline includes registering for Advanced Placement and Career and Technical Education Classes held at Lucy Addison Middle School and William Fleming High School. Since early January,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
ROANOKE, VA

